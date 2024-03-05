Hispanolistic

Equity flows have improved in recent weeks. Despite cash continuing to pour into money market funds over the past year-plus, investors are seemingly willing to step out onto the risk curve, putting more liquidity to work into stocks and high-grade fixed-income. That bodes well for asset management firms, but not all of these companies are created equal.

I reiterate my hold rating on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN). While the firm has a string of EPS beats, its investment performance has been lackluster lately, and the ongoing shift from active to passive is a headwind.

Investors Buying Up Stocks Recently

According to Bank of America Global Research, Franklin Resources is a global asset manager with over $1.455 trillion in assets under management, over 10,000 employees globally, and a presence in six continents. BEN provides investment management services to retail, institutional, and high-net-worth clients globally with capabilities across all asset classes including equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives, and money market.

BEN reported a solid set of Q1 results. First-quarter non-GAAP EPS verified at $0.65, topping the consensus estimate by $0.07 while revenue of $1.99 billion was up just 1% compared to the same quarter last year. Shares were little changed after the report, but there were significant net outflows during the reporting period, particularly in its fixed-income business.

Key risks include more weakness in its active equity strategies and soft numbers from the alts space, as higher investment-grade corporate bond yields may be a more attractive option for investors.

Ahead of its Q2 results due out in late April, the options market has priced in a moderate 4.5% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the report, according to data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). BEN has beaten bottom-line EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters, per Seeking Alpha.

BEN: Strong EPS Beat Rate History

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings being about flat this year but per-share profit growth is expected in 2025 with steadier growth by 2026. The Seeking Alpha consensus outlook is a bit more downbeat for 2024, but more optimistic in the out year. Revenue is seen rising by 5% this year and next, with just 1.2% growth by 2026.

Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to rise at a slow pace over the next handful of quarters. While the valuation is low, the growth story appears weak as BEN faces secular headwinds in the asset management business.

Franklin Resources: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

Considering that BEN's long-term forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio is just 11.4, and assuming normalized EPS of $2.60, then shares should be priced just shy of $30, leaving some, but little, upside from today's price.

With a high yield, above 4.5% as of March 1, 2024, there is an income case to be made, particularly if BEN can indeed generate close to $3 of operating EPS in 2025. Still, the onus is on the management team to combat the headwinds mentioned earlier.

BEN: Cheap on Earnings, High Yield, But Weak Growth

Compared to its peers, BEN features a lukewarm valuation grade, while its growth trajectory is notably weak. Profitability trends are decent, and I think the yield is safe for now, but share-price momentum is lackluster, I will highlight key price levels on the chart to monitor later in the article. Finally, EPS revisions are decidedly positive following the string of bottom-line beats.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows an unconfirmed Q2 2024 earnings date of Monday, April 29 BMO. Before that, the firm is slated to report interim month-end AUM figures. Recall last month that AUM rose 9.6% in January, reflecting its deal with Putnam.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

I was neutral on BEN back in May last year. And while shares are higher now, the Financials sector stock has sharply underperformed the S&P 500. Today, I see similar neutral trends on the chart. Notice in the graph below that shares have obvious resistance at the $30 mark. So long as the stock is under that spot, it is hard to be overly bullish on its momentum. Moreover, the long-term 200-day moving average is flat in its slope - this comes as the broad market has rallied sharply in the last year, so there is a high amount of negative alpha with BEN.

Also, take a look at the RSI momentum gauge at the top of the chart - it actually printed an impressive higher high when shares attempted to rally above the high from the summer of last year. The bears re-asserted themselves, though, and BEN retreated to its 200dma. For now, I see support near $26 with long-term support in the $20 to $22 zone, at which price it would be a solid value idea.

Overall, BEN's chart is unimpressive, while momentum cannot seem to sustain itself.

BEN: Stagnant Momentum, Long-Term Underperformance

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my hold rating on Franklin Resources. The company faces ongoing challenges in the active asset management industry, though recent AUM trends are encouraging. With a low earnings multiple, there is a value case to be made considering its high yield, too, but technical momentum remains weak.

