PayPal Might Be A Value Trap For Long-Term Investors

Mario Silva
Summary

  • PYPL is facing fierce competition and may need to invest more money in innovations to differentiate its products.
  • PayPal's weak moat and strong competition in the industry pose long-term challenges to the company's growth.
  • I confirm my Hold rating on the stock.

Paypal Plans To Cut 7% Of Workforce

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

I rate PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a hold, as I believe the management was not clear about the future guidance of the company in the last call for the Q4 2023 results. It's clear that CEO Alex Chriss

Mario Silva
Here, you'll find high-quality articles that will offer information that I would like to find in any article about a stock in which I am interested to invest or if I am already holding it. My approach is to be focused on a fundamental standpoint and "buy & hold" for years. I like to invest, thinking of the very long term and applying the value investing strategies for my own investments and for my family's investments. I started a Youtube channel in January 2022 (Value Investing Applied).Given my long-term horizon, I focus on the price and the margin of safety considering risks that are not usually taken into account by other analysts with a shorter time horizon. So, you can follow me if you want to know which stocks I am looking at and to know more and more information related to the value investing philosophy. I hold an MBA from IESE Business School (Barcelona, Spain) and a Master in Finance from Universidad del Pacifico (Lima, Peru).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

T
The Balding Biker
Today, 5:40 AM
Comments (1)
The author keeps eluding to the same active users also utilizing other platforms. People who also have iPhones also have dell computers.
V
Vinniejones87
Today, 5:18 AM
Comments (4)
Hey, thanks for the article! Enjoyed the reading.

A weak moat with 420mio active users?
Mario Silva
Today, 5:23 AM
Comments (954)
@Vinniejones87 the same active users could be using the other platforms too. They are not locked into a PayPal's ecosystem, so here, the long term winners could be those platforms that offer the best experience and lower fees which is good for the users but not so good for the companies. Thanks for your comment ;)
InvestInPYPL
Today, 5:17 AM
Comments (6.41K)
PYPL market share: 51%

Next closest competitor: 19% (Stripe)

“Fierce competition”
Mario Silva
Today, 5:29 AM
Comments (954)
@InvestInPYPL PayPal's users could still use the other platforms at the same time, so the market share in this industry is not a guarantee to have a moat. The real long-term winners would be those companies that offer the best customer experience and lower fees, and that's good for users but not so good for companies as they will need to invest continuously in more and more innovations while reducing fees to avoid users going to competitors. So, I would say that the stock could be a more clear opportunity for short term or middle term investors, not so for long term investors. Thanks for your comment.
