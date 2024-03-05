Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Capital One Makes A Brilliant Step Forward With Discover

Summary

  • Capital One plans to acquire Discover Financial in a $35 billion all-stock deal, creating the largest credit card company in the US.
  • The acquisition presents opportunities for synergies, with total synergy opportunities estimated at $2.6 billion.
  • COF will gain access to DFS's payment network, allowing it to compete with Mastercard and Visa, but integration and building up Discover may be costly and challenging.
Capital One To Purchase Discover Financial

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

In one of the largest announcements in the banking industry, Capital One (NYSE:COF) has announced it's planning to purchase Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) in a $35 billion all-stock deal. Not only will the deal provide Capital

This article was written by

32.79K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Article Update Today, 5:22 AM
Comments (5.97K)
There's a high chance in our view that Capital One or Discover Financial are Warren Buffett / Berkshire Hathaway's "secret" banking investment that's currently being hidden due to discussions with the SEC. Of course there's no way to confirm this, but it aligns with his love of American Express and the quality of the thesis surrounding these companies.
Iron Head Holdings profile picture
Iron Head Holdings
Today, 5:33 AM
Comments (1.01K)
DFS is a much better business than COF with high ROE and temporary setback.

DFS shareholders should reject the deal as subprime lender COF is trying to steal the company.
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Today, 5:40 AM
Comments (5.97K)
@Iron Head Holdings Perhaps, but the chance the deal goes through is very high. Being an all stock transaction with 40% of the combined company owned by Discover along with the concentration of largest shareholders.
