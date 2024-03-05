Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I rate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) (TSX:LEV:CA) shares as a Sell.

I wrote about LEV's funding requirements and profitability outlook in my prior September 26, 2023 update. This current article focuses on Lion Electric's latest quarterly financial performance.

In my view, Lion Electric's substantial Q4 2023 revenue miss has negative read-throughs for the company's top line outlook and profitability prospects. My opinion is that LEV could potentially require a longer than expected amount of time to reach an inflection point for profitability. This explains my decision to revise my rating for Lion Electric from a Hold to a Sell.

LEV Suffered From A Significant Top Line Miss In Q4

Lion Electric published an announcement revealing its Q4 2023 financial results on February 29 before the market opened. On the same trading day, LEV's shares fell by -13%, which implied that the company's recent set of results was a negative surprise.

Top line for LEV decreased by -25% QoQ from $80.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $60.4 million for the most recent quarter. The company's latest fourth quarter revenue came in -32% below Wall Street's consensus top line projection of $89.5 million.

The QoQ sales contraction for Lion Electric is consistent with the sequential drop in the company's number of deliveries. LEV's deliveries declined by -23% QoQ from 245 for Q3 2023 to 188 in the fourth quarter of the prior year. In its Q4 2023 results presentation slides, the company highlighted that its revenue and deliveries were negatively affected by the deferral of the "initial deliveries of Lion5 and LionD" to 1H 2024, and "substantial delays for (the approval of) ZETF program applications." ZETF refers to Canada's Zero Emission Transit Fund; while LionD and Lion5 are LEV's new EV offerings.

Separately, LEV's normalized EBITDA loss widened from -$3.86 million in Q3 2023 to -$6.32 million for Q4 2023. In contrast, the sell side's consensus fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA loss estimate was narrower at -$5.28 million as per S&P Capital IQ's consensus data. Lion Electric emphasized at its Q4 2023 results briefing that it took a "disciplined approach to cost management" last year. Unfortunately, LEV's expense optimization efforts couldn't offset the negative effects of operating leverage, i.e. sharp revenue contraction on a substantial fixed cost base that led to a wider-than-expected EBITDA loss.

In the next section, my attention turns to Lion Electric's FY 2024 financial outlook.

Consider Downside Risks Associated With 2024 Financial Performance

The analysts anticipate that LEV's revenue growth will decelerate from +81% for FY 2023 to +43% in FY 2024 as per consensus data sourced from S&P Capital IQ. The consensus forecasts for Lion Electric also point to expectations of the company remaining loss-making at the EBITDA level for the current year (consensus FY 2024 EBITDA loss estimate of -$23 million).

I am concerned that Lion Electric's actual fiscal 2024 financial performance could disappoint investors.

With regards to the revenue growth prospects, a key factor is the speed of ZETF program funding approval, which was a headwind for the company in Q4 2023. LEV stressed at the company's fourth quarter earnings call that "half of the order book for us is tied" to ZETF which is "a big driver of our deliveries" in 2024. It is realistic to assume that there is uncertainty about the timing of government approvals. If Lion Electric's Canadian school bus operator clients take a longer than expected time to secure approval for the ZETF program, the company's actual FY 2024 revenue might potentially fall short of expectations.

Macroeconomic weakness is also another risk factor for Lion Electric's top line expansion this year. LEV acknowledged at its most recent quarterly results briefing that it is "operating in a more challenging economic environment for the purchasers of trucks."

In terms of the profitability outlook, new product introductions are expected to hurt Lion Electric's margins for the near term. At its Q4 earnings briefing, the company indicated that "the ramp-up of the LionD, the Lion5" and "the upcoming launch of the Lion8 tractor will put short-term pressure on our gross margin" for 1H 2024.

Also, if LEV reports slower than expected revenue growth in 2024, this will likely translate into below-expectations profitability as well. As mentioned in the previous section, negative operating leverage was a major factor affecting Lion Electric's EBITDA for the latest quarter.

In summary, the sell side analysts' consensus forecasts suggest that Lion Electric's top line growth could possibly slow down this year, and there are downside risks pertaining to LEV's 2024 financial prospects.

Closing Thoughts

It will take more time for Lion Electric to reach a profitability inflection point, judging by the company's Q4 2023 results and its forward-looking management commentary. Based on consensus forecasts taken from S&P Capital IQ, LEV is still expected to be loss-making (in terms of the bottom line) for both FY 2024 and FY 2025 as per consensus estimates. As such, I choose to award a Sell rating to LEV.