Lost in all the excitement over the bull market in risk assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies is the overlooked gold market. Even in the face of a persistently rising cost of living, investors have seemingly dismissed the yellow metal’s long-established usefulness as an inflation hedge. Instead, bitcoin and other cryptos are capturing more interest as potential safe havens against inflation pressures.

A big reason for gold being ignored is the head-turning performance of cryptocurrencies, which have captured the imagination of a younger generation of investors. Indeed, the recent performance of bitcoin-related ETFs has eclipsed even that of the best-performing equity market sectors.

Case in point: The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is up 60% from its October low, while the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is up 175% in that same time period. With bitcoin and bitcoin tracking funds posting this kind of head-spinning performance, it’s no wonder that gold has been relegated to the sidelines in the minds of many participants.

Yet, an argument can be made that the reason for the crypto market’s recent strength isn’t safety-related buying, but rather a willingness to embrace more risk in the face of a strengthening financial market. And when gold is evaluated in the face of Wall Street’s increased willingness to embrace risk in the form of stocks and cryptos, it still looks attractive as a standalone inflation hedge.

For the better part of the last year, a growing number of economists have insisted that inflationary pressures are waning. But this conclusion is based largely on the reliance of consumer price indices that exclude shelter, energy and food prices—the very items that form the bulk of the average consumer’s outlays.

These same economists base their predictions of inflation being tamed on the dramatic collapse in the rate of change in the M2 money supply. Admittedly, the sharp reversal in M2 momentum since 2021 would seem at first glance to have ominous implications for inflation’s continuance. But given the extraordinary levels M2 reached during 2020, the corresponding sharpness of the money supply’s velocity reversal was to be expected.

What’s more, M2 money is still at a very high level historically—a point the above chart doesn’t illustrate. And when you consider that everyday consumer costs are, in many categories, at record highs right now, inflation is still very much a reality for the typical American.

Below is a chart showing the year-over-year change in the consumer price index for rent costs across several U.S. cities. As you can see, even on a velocity basis, shelter costs are at extremely high levels by historical standards, showing that inflation is still very much a major factor.

Inflation’s persistence was alluded to in recent remarks by Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, who observed that inflation on the “services side” of the economy isn’t abating despite some favorable developments on the goods side. Moreover, Barkin said in a recent SiriusXM interview (as reported by Bloomberg) that the latest CPI data that showed consumer goods prices declined in January was “more than offset by rising prices for shelter and services.”

That observation is almost certainly a big reason why gold prices have hovered near record highs for the last few months, refusing to budge lower even as bitcoin and other risk assets soared to the heavens. Gold may be largely ignored by traders right now, but there’s apparently enough hedge-related buying of the metal among “smart” investors to justify its lofty price.

Last week, the GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)—my favorite gold tracking ETF—broke to a record high on what Reuters ascribed to a “bet” on a June interest rate cut. While that may, or may not, be the reason for gold’s latest show of strength, rate cut hopes don’t fully explain gold’s persistence in hovering near record highs in the last few months. That, I believe, is best explained by informed investors (as opposed to momentum-chasing investors) viewing gold as still offering the best protection against inflation.

As for the crypto market’s outsized performance, the renowned market technician Tom McClellan has observed that both strength and weakness in bitcoin and other cryptos tends to precede strength and weakness in the broad equity market. In other words, bitcoin has become something of a leading indicator for stocks in the last few years.

To take just two recent examples: GBTC and other bitcoin ETFs peaked a couple of months before the S&P 500 Index in late 2021, then turned lower ahead of the stock market to inaugurate the 2022 bear market. By contrast, GBTC was also the first out of the gate last October before the S&P to announce the commencement of the current bull market.

My explanation for crypto’s tendency to lead the equity market at pivotal turning points is that, due to the hyper-volatility of the crypto market, astute traders who foresee better times ahead in the financial market will take early positions in bitcoin and related assets knowing that they will almost certainly outperform equities on a percentage basis. If this proposition is accepted at face value, then the current strength in GBTC is more a case of “fear of missing out” than of inflation hedging.

But if one accepts that inflation pressures likely won’t be abating anytime soon (which is my position), then the corollary that owning some gold is a good idea can also be accepted. And that means having some exposure to gold either in physical form or in the form of a gold-backed ETF.