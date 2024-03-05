Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Gold No Longer Shines As A Long-Term Investment

Mar. 05, 2024 5:46 AM ETSPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD)BTC-USD, IBIT1 Comment
Lake Geneva Investor profile picture
Lake Geneva Investor
5 Followers

Summary

  • Counterintuitively, gold has always underperformed relative to other assets in loose monetary environments. There is no reason to think this should not continue to be the case in the future.
  • Gold is not scarce. Compared to all gold in circulation, a virtually unlimited amount of gold is available to be mined with current technology.
  • Historically, the supply of gold has always increased with a nominal increase in its price. It is a simple law of supply and demand that puts a sure, mathematical downward pressure.
  • An added layer of risk is that a big breakthrough in technology could make mining gold very cheap. If that happens, gold's price could plummet fast.
  • Risks to this thesis encompass government actions to restrict gold mining, a severe recession that could elevate gold prices, and the uncertainty in precisely quantifying the amount of gold available.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Lake Geneva Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Gold bars on US dollar banknote money, finance trading investment business currency concept.

Gold has held the title of the world's top reserve asset for millennia. However, its reign at the top is unlikely to continue much longer.

manassanant pamai

This article was written by

Lake Geneva Investor profile picture
Lake Geneva Investor
5 Followers
As an individual investor located in Geneva, Switzerland, holding a Master's degree in Management, my focus is on macroeconomic factors and global trends. My investment strategy is long-term and multi-generational, steering clear of active trading and technical analysis. My contributions to SeekingAlpha aim to share insights on macro trends and their potential impact on future investment landscapes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Peter Cooper profile picture
Peter Cooper
Today, 6:13 AM
Comments (1.57K)
Famous last words, perhaps.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.