seb_ra

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) experienced robust growth during the global pandemic period; however, its growth has stagnated since FY23. They reported their Q4 FY24 earnings on February 26th with 1.6% of topline growth outlook. Zoom is trying to accelerate their growth from other products including Zoom Phone and Contact Center. I am initiating a ‘Buy’ rating with a fair value of $95 per share.

Video Conference Growth Deceleration

Zoom’s revenue experienced tremendous growth before FY22 driven by working from home environment, as shown in the table below. However, their video conference software growth began to decelerate from FY23, with only 7.1% topline growth in FY23 and 3.1% in FY24.

Zoom 10Ks

The deceleration is caused by several factors.

Zoom had experienced huge client renewals cycles over the past two years, resulting some high churn rate. As depicted in the chart below, Zoom had 3.4% of online average monthly churn rate in Q4 FY23. On the positive side, their churn rate has started to decline over the past few quarters, dropping to 3% in the latest quarter.

Zoom Quarterly Results

Furthermore, Zoom’s main competitors are catching up. For instance, Microsoft (MSFT) is bundling its Teams with their Outlook system in their Microsoft 365 Suite. The bundle of Outlook and Teams is quite powerful, allowing enterprise users to seamless manage their video meetings, contact information, and email invitations. Additionally, during Microsoft’s Q1 FY24 earnings call, Microsoft disclosed that they launched a new version of Teams that is twice faster while using half memory compared to the previous version.

Where is the Future Growth?

To offset the deceleration of video conference growth, Zoom’s management is focusing on growing other platforms leveraging their massive customer base. Zoom Phone and Contact Center are the two main systems.

In Q4 FY24, Zoom reached 95 customers with 10,000+ seats, and Zoom Phone revenue represents around 10% of group revenue. Their management highlighted that they have been gaining market shares from legacy players including Cisco (CSCO) and Avaya (OTC:AVYAQ). Zoom possesses some advantages for the Phone business. Enterprise customers can purchase Zoom Phone as a stand-alone basis, or as an add-on to Zoom Meetings, providing customers great flexibility to deploy their online Phone applications. In addition, Zoom Phone integrates seamlessly with the video conference software, and it would be convenient for customers.

Zoom attempted to acquire Five9, a provider of intelligent cloud contact center services, for approximately $14.7 billion in July 2021. However, the deal was later terminated on September 30, 2021. Subsequently, Zoom started to develop their own contact center business. Their management acknowledges that their current shortcomings lie in the email and social networking integrations. During a recent conference, they announced the partnership with Meta (META) in order to expand their social networking functionality within the cloud contact center services.

I view it is a strategic way to expand into these adjacent areas, as Zoom could leverage their existing customer base, and offer more services to their customers, thereby improving their ASP and monetizing the customer base. For instance, during the earnings call, they disclosed that Zoom Phone penetration is only 20% of their existing customer base, indicating a huge growth opportunity ahead.

Financial Results and FY25 Outlook

Zoom has a robust balance sheet with $7 billion of net cash and cash equivalents, and don’t forget that Zoom’s market cap is only $21.6 billion. They announced $1.5 billion of share repurchase program, set to commerce from Q1 FY25. Their existing cash balance and the shares buyback are indeed impressive.

Zoom is running a capital light business model, and capital expenditure accounts for only 2.8% of revenue. They generated $1.47 billion of free cash flow in FY24, a significant improvement from the previous year’s $1.18 billion. The free cash flow enhancement is driven by the reduced capital expenditure, improved working capital, and margin expansions.

During Q4 FY24, Zoom’s revenue was up 2.7% on a constant currency basis, and their adjusted operating margin improved significantly year-over-year, as illustrated in the table below. The management team has initiated cost control in order to counterbalance the moderate topline growth. In February 2023, Zoom announced to lay off 1,300 employees, constituting 15% of their total employees.

Zoom Quarterly Results

My primary observation from the earnings call is their management's efforts to grow their Phone and Contact Center businesses. They anticipated that the growth from Phone and Contact Center businesses will drive overall growth from the second half of new fiscal year. For FY25, they project 1.6% of revenue growth and nearly flat free cash flow growth, as shown in the slide below.

Zoom Investor Presentation

As analyzed previously, I have no doubt that their Phone and Contact Center business will sustain growth in the near future, attributable to the low penetration rate and the substantial efforts undertaken by their management. This high-growth business constitutes around 10% of group revenue. Assuming these businesses continue their growth momentum at 30%, it would contribute 3% to the overall topline growth. Zoom Meeting business’s churn rate starts to improve, indicating their renew cycle is nearing completion. If their core business grows at low-single-digit, it would contribute around 2% to the total topline growth. Consequently, Zoom’s guidance appears quite conservative. It's worth noting that their guidance doesn’t incorporate any macro environment improvements, which is a quite conservative assumption.

Valuation

As analyzed above, Zoom’s full-year guidance appears to be very conservative. I assumed 3% of topline growth in FY25, indicating their Phone and Contact Center businesses will drive growth from the 2H FY25. For the normalized growth, I estimate Phone and Contact Center contribute 3% to topline growth and legacy business adds another 2%. In addition, I assume 1% growth from tuck-in acquisitions in the model. As such, the total revenue growth is estimated to be 6%.

They have announced a $1.5 billion of share repurchase program, equivalent to approximately 7% of total shares outstanding. Assuming Zoom has 3% of share dilution due to the stock-based compensation, the shares outstanding would decline by 4% year-over-year.

Considering the tightening of operating expense and staff layoff, the model assumes 30bps margin expansion per year. Based on my calculation, the operating expenses would grow 5.5% annually, contributing operating leverage for the company.

The model employs 10% of discount rate, a consistent rate across all of my models. The terminal growth is estimated to be 4%, slightly surpassing the global GDP growth rate. With these parameters, the fair value is calculated to be $95 per share. The current stock price is only trading at 10x of forward free cash flow if excluding their net cash balance.

Zoom DCF - Author's Calculation

Key Risks

China Ties: The media reported that The U.S. government scrutinized Zoom’s connections with China during their Five9 deal. In addition, In July 2020, Zoom received subpoenas from the Department of Justice's U.S. Attorney's Office, requesting information about their interactions with the Chinese government. Despite Zoom ceased China operation several years ago, the risk persists if the U.S. government perceives any ties between Zoom and China.

Stock Options: Zoom spent $1.05 billion towards SBC in FY24, and $1.28 billion in FY23. These spending accounted for over 23% of group revenue, a quite high level compared to other technology companies. The market might tolerate a high SBC payout for high-growth tech companies; however, Zoom’s growth has been stagnated, and the high SBC is less justifiable in my view.

Conclusion

I admire Zoom’s efforts to expand their Meeting platform to adjacent Phone and Cloud Contact Center systems. The stock price is significantly undervalued, and I am initiating a ‘Buy’ rating with a fair value of $95 per share.