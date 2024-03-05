Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ambev: Q4 Earnings, From Bearish To Neutral (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 05, 2024 6:01 AM ETAmbev S.A. (ABEV) Stock
Bernard Zambonin
Bernard Zambonin
Summary

  • In this review of Ambev's Q4 earnings, I am adjusting my previously bearish stance to neutral.
  • Despite mixed quarterly results and underwhelming guidance for 2024, factors such as falling commodity prices and a more favorable macroeconomic scenario in Brazil contribute to cautious optimism.
  • While Ambev's valuation remains somewhat overpriced according to DCF analysis, a 10% share price decline since previous coverage and relatively low multiples offer some upside potential.
  • The company's performance is expected to face ongoing challenges in international markets, but may benefit from potential cost savings and improved profitability in 2024.

Brazilian fans at stadium supporting their team

LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

I've revised my bearish recommendation to neutral in this quarterly update of my investment thesis on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV).

My bearish thesis on the company initially stemmed from a perceived disconnect between its valuations and growth

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin
Bernard Zambonin
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

