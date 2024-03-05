LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

I've revised my bearish recommendation to neutral in this quarterly update of my investment thesis on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV).

My bearish thesis on the company initially stemmed from a perceived disconnect between its valuations and growth potential, particularly regarding its dividend distribution prospects. The industry's low barriers to entry have led to heightened competition, further complicating Ambev's investment thesis, which remains clouded by concerns surrounding low growth, potential tax changes in Brazil, and uncertainties in Argentina.

While I continue to hold these reservations for the company in 2024, I do so with less conviction this time. Ambev's quarterly results were mixed, with weak revenues and notably adverse outcomes in Latin America due to challenges in Argentina and underperformance in Canada. However, falling wheat and corn prices could offer some respite and potentially contribute to improved profitability throughout 2024.

Despite appearing overvalued based on consensus projections for the next three years, my DCF analysis, even with a discount rate lower than other Brazilian companies, suggests that Ambev's valuation may be more aligned with reality. Moreover, with P/E multiples below historical averages and a 10% decline in its share price since my previous sell recommendation, there are indications of a more favorable outlook for 2024.

This is supported by a relatively optimistic macroeconomic scenario in Brazil, favorable commodity prices potentially reducing Ambev's costs, and a somewhat more grounded valuation.

Ambev Q4 Earnings Review

Ambev reported mixed results for its fourth quarter. The company recorded a normalized net profit of R$4.66 million, marking a decrease of 11.9% compared to the same period last year. Reported revenues declined by 11.9% to R$19.98 million, while total reported volumes ('000 hl) remained virtually unchanged from last year. Normalized EBITDA remained stable at R$7,151 million compared to Q4 2022.

Looking at the entire year of 2023, volumes decreased by 1.1% compared to 2022, partially due to challenging comparisons with the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and ongoing macroeconomic challenges such as high-interest rates and slower economic activity.

However, there were positive aspects to note. The company improved its operating leverage, with gross and EBITDA margins expanding by 140bps and 210bps, respectively. This improvement was attributed to more favorable foreign exchange rates and a downward trend in the costs of goods sold ("COGS").

Operating cash flow for the year reached R$24.71 billion, representing an annual growth of 19.7%, primarily driven by increased payables and inventory reduction.

Breaking down the fourth quarter results by segment, Brazil Beer stood out as the main highlight, alongside continued recovery in Central America and the Caribbean ("CAC"). However, Canada and LAS (Latin America South) reported weak results due to industry challenges and significant currency devaluation in Argentina.

Brazil Beer:

The domestic beer segment performed well in the fourth quarter, achieving revenues of $11.4 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 6.1% and representing 57% of the company's total revenues. The segment's EBITDA reached R$4.1 billion, reflecting a significant year-on-year increase of 33.3%, with margins expanding by 7.4 percentage points to 36.1%.

This positive outcome was attributed to several factors. Notably, a favorable brand mix contributed to sequential and year-over-year growth of 7.2% versus Q4 2022, surpassing inflation. This growth was supported by the carry-over effect of price increases implemented in 2023 and revenue management initiatives. Despite a 1.1% decline in volumes, attributed to tough comparisons with the FIFA World Cup in Q4 2022, the segment saw a 2.3% year-on-year decrease in SG&A, excluding D&A, driven by distribution and administration efficiencies.

NAB Brazil:

In Brazil's non-alcoholic beverages ("NAB") operations segment, Ambev also performed well in the fourth quarter. Revenues reached R$2.1 billion, up 5.7% year-on-year, with EBITDA coming to R$587 million, reflecting a substantial year-on-year increase of 22.1%. Margins improved by 3.7 percentage points to 27.5%. NAB Brazil contributed 10.7% to consolidated net revenue this quarter. Despite a 0.5% year-on-year decrease in net revenue per hectolitre (ROL/hl) due to a worsening mix and an increase in the ICMS tax base, volumes grew by 6.2% year-on-year. This growth was supported by a 7.2% year-on-year decrease in COGS/hl due to exchange rate factors and a reduction in the price of sugar. The health and wellness category, including energy, isotonic, and diet soft drinks, particularly stood out in volume performance during 2023.

Central America and the Caribbean (CAC):

The Central America and Caribbean ("CAC") division reported R$2.8 billion in the fourth quarter, up 3% year-on-year, accounting for 14% of Ambev's total revenues. EBITDA reached R$1.2 billion, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 17.8%, with margins expanding by 5.3 percentage points to 42.5%. A notable performance was observed in the Dominican Republic, with top-line growth of 3% year-on-year. Sales volumes in the segment increased by 7.7%, while COGS/hl decreased by 5.9%, benefiting from lower commodity prices and improvements in the packaging mix. However, there was a 2.1% increase in SG&A expenses due to decreased efficiency in the Central America and Caribbean region.

Latin America South (LAS):

The Latin America South ("LAS") segment, mainly driven by operations in Argentina, reported weak results in the fourth quarter. Revenues decreased significantly by 68.8% year-on-year to R$1.5 billion, with EBITDA declining by 60.8% year-on-year to R$795 million. Volumes fell by 3.8%, primarily attributed to macroeconomic difficulties in Argentina, including intense currency devaluation following the presidential election of liberal Javier Milei in the fourth quarter. These economic challenges, part of an austerity plan to address Argentina's crisis and inflation, are expected to continue impacting Ambev's performance throughout 2024.

Canada:

The fourth-quarter results in Canada also reflected poor performance. Revenues decreased by 10.5% year-on-year to R$2.1 billion, with EBITDA declining by 8.6% year-on-year to R$444 million. Volume decreased by 7.4% year-on-year, accompanied by a 6.4% increase in COGS/hl, indicating a challenging regional operating environment.

Expectations for Ambev in 2024

The company has released its guidance for 2024, anticipating a stronger start to the year compared to 2023, thanks to improved operating leverage, better margins, and resilient cash flow generation in 2023.

Ambev expects reduced input cost pressure in 2024 due to favorable currency and commodities trends, partly offset by mix and fair value adjustments of payables in Brazil, driven by lower interest rates.

Declines in commodities such as corn and wheat also contributed to trading, highlighting a trend indicating that prices seen in 2023 are unlikely to be replicated this year.

The company has adopted a BRL/USD hedge rate of 4.97 for the year to mitigate currency risks. It also anticipates a decrease in COGS per hectoliter in the Brazil Beer segment, ranging between 0.5% and 3%.

However, the company is cautious about the significant devaluation of the Argentine Peso in December, expecting a challenging year for the LAS segment as the economy adjusts to measures to curb hyperinflation.

In Brazil, legislative changes enacted in December 2023 and effective from January 2024 have altered rules regarding the deductibility for income tax purposes of IOC and State VAT government grants. The changes will impact the basis of IOC calculation, resulting in a reduction thereof. Litigation surrounding the State VAT government grants complicates the assessment of their impact.

Margin recovery is highlighted as a critical area to monitor, given its volatile trend since 2020. Despite cost reductions driven by falling commodity prices, the sustainability of margins for future operations remains uncertain.

Overall, Ambev's guidance suggests limited growth potential, particularly amidst increasing competition in the Brazilian beer market and anticipated slowdown in earnings growth for 2024, as indicated by the company itself.

Valuations

Updating my DCF model to incorporate Ambev's full-year 2023 results, based on market consensus from S&P Global Intelligence via the Koyfin platform, reveals a nuanced outlook for the company. Despite the weak growth forecast for net income in 2024, cash flow growth is anticipated to surge by 28% due to structural improvements and enhanced operating leverage compared to the previous year.

Even with potentially more robust cash flows, applying a conservative WACC of 11% to Ambev, given its high country risk and long-term interest premium of 6.5%, still reveals a significant discrepancy between the current share price and the implied share price, with a gap of 20%.

Company's filings, S&P Global Intelligence, calculations by the author

Considering Ambev as an income stock, the outlook remains somewhat muted. The company yielded a dividend of 5.17% in 2023 and repurchased a mere 0.05% of its shares, indicating management's cautious stance on share valuation. Additionally, debt paydown amounted to only 0.71%, resulting in a shareholder yield of 6.98% for the year. While respectable, this isn't particularly enticing, especially considering the challenges Ambev may face in profit growth for 2024.

Assuming a continued payout ratio of 82%, aligned with the past twelve months, and a forecasted net income of $2.86 billion, as per S&P Global Intelligence consensus, this would translate to a dividend per share of $0.15, yielding 6%. This aligns with the current target price, assuming a return on investment ("ROI") of 6%, which is considered ideal for an income stock.

The Bottom Line

Ambev's performance in Q4 and throughout 2023 unveiled mixed results, mainly meeting expectations. However, the company's 2024 guidance was underwhelming, signaling ongoing challenges, especially in its international segments affected by short-term economic issues in Argentina and potential regulatory hurdles in Brazil. Despite these concerns, there's optimism around potential cost savings in 2024 due to improvements in the commodities landscape, which could enhance profitability.

While skeptical about a significant margin turnaround this year, I foresee a less dire outlook than in 2023, particularly amidst Brazil's lower interest rates and increased consumption incentives.

Despite using discount rates below the industry norm, my updated DCF model still indicates that Ambev is overvalued. With a P/E ratio of 12.8 in 2024, the company appears cheap, given its historical compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of earnings per share, which exceeded 15% over the past five years. However, this growth rate is expected to be mildly impacted in the coming years due to heightened competition and commodity challenges, potentially undermining a bullish stance.

Considering the uneventful Q4, cautious 2024 guidance, and persistent challenges in international markets, I see limited upside for Ambev's share price. Nonetheless, it's worth noting that current multiples are approximately 30% below historical averages, reflecting bearish sentiments. Additionally, the company offers the potential for average dividends, adding to its appeal.

Given these factors and the recent 10% share decline since my initial company coverage in Q2 2023, I'm adopting a more neutral stance on Ambev. While acknowledging the weak outlook, I also recognize potential improvements compared to the previous year's challenges.