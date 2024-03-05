mesh cube

Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are trading near 1-year lows despite the company reporting much better than expected earnings for the fourth fiscal quarter last week. Baidu continued to benefit from mid-single digit top line growth, FCF momentum and is growing its most important profitability metrics -- operating income and FCF -- at double-digits. Given the AI potential Baidu has through the integration of AI capabilities into its Search and Cloud platform, I continue to believe that the Chinese large-cap has an unreasonably low P/FCF ratio. While the market is way more focused right now on Alphabet (GOOG) -- Baidu's U.S. equivalent -- and other red-hot AI-plays, like Nvidia (NVDA), I believe Baidu has attractive long-term revaluation potential!

Previous rating

I rated shares of Baidu a strong buy after the firm's Q3’23 earnings -- 3 Reasons To Buy This Growth Stock -- due to recovering digital marketing business and improving monetization of its streaming service iQIYI. In my opinion, Baidu remains seriously mispriced and investors are not yet recognizing Baidu’s core investment value: strong free cash flow. The technology company is seeing strong FCF growth and margin expansion, which could ultimately support a share price revaluation.

Baidu beat EPS expectations

Baidu reported better than expected results for the fourth-quarter, yet shares dropped 8% after earnings. Baidu reported $3.04 per-share in adjusted earnings, beating the estimate by $0.53 per-share, on revenues of $4.86B. The top line missed the consensus prediction by $19M, however.

What stood out from Baidu's earnings card for the fourth-quarter was that despite mid-single digit (6%) top line growth in Q4'23, the company was able to grow its profitability much faster than its revenues which is the result of a digital marketing business recovery and a focus on cost controls.

Baidu's Q4'23 operating income soared 17% year over year to 5.4B Chinese Yuan ($759M)... which means the company's operating income grew almost three times as fast as Baidu's top line.

The real take-away for investors was that the company is building on its free cash flow strength. As is the case with Alibaba (BABA) -- Jack Ma And Joe Tsai Are Teaching The Market A Lesson -- Baidu is enormously free cash flow profitable... as one would expect from a company that has the largest online Search Engine with a market share of 60% in China (as of February 2024).

Baidu is also seeing solid free cash flow growth, and I could definitely see the company return more FCF to shareholders in the future as the company realizes its AI potential. Baidu continues to investing in its own AI capabilities: the company's CEO, Robin Li, said that the company achieved a "breakthrough in monetization" in the fourth-quarter as far as its AI chatbot Ernie was concerned.

The AI company is likely going to double down on its efforts to monetize its own artificial intelligence product, which was launched last year shortly after ChatGPT took the market by storm. Ernie is being integrated in Baidu’s Search results, which has potential to drive conversion rates for marketers on the company’s main advertising platform. Generative AI applications are the biggest lever that I see for Baidu's revenue and free cash flow growth in FY 2024 and beyond: in the fourth-quarter, as an example, Baidu launched a paid version of its Ernie AI-powered chatbot which costs 59.9 Chinese Yuan ($8.30) per month. Growing product uptake and the scaling of Baidu's AI applications could be a significant catalyst, not just for the company's revenue growth, but also for a share price revaluation.

Baidu remains the most popular Search Engine in China, which obviously gives the technology firm huge leverage in implementing its artificial intelligence products. Going forward, I expect the firm to scale its AI solutions in its Search as well as Cloud business, which could be an incremental driver of free cash flow growth.

Baidu generated 7.0B Chinese Yuan ($980M) in free cash flow in Q4'23, showing 18% year-over-year growth. Just like the company's operating income, Baidu's free cash flow grew about three times faster than its revenues in the fourth-quarter. Baidu's full-year FCF was 25.4B Chinese Yuan ($3.6B), showing 42% year-over-year growth. This growth was driven by a recovering digital advertising market, as discussed in my last work on Baidu, and a strict focus on expense controls. As a result, Baidu's free cash flow margins improved as well: the technology firm generated a FCF margin of 20% in Q4'23 and a 19% margin in FY 2023. In the year-earlier period, Baidu's FCF margins were 18% (Q4'23) and 14% (FY 2022).

Top free cash flow value, reasons for undervaluation

U.S. investors have been profoundly put off by the CCP’s meddling in the affairs of major technology companies, which started in 2020. Baidu, Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) all suffered interventions on the part of Beijing’s regulatory agencies which seriously impacted investor sentiment. These interventions are weighing not just on Baidu, but on the valuations of all major large-cap Chinese technology companies.

Baidu is currently valued at a P/FCF ratio of 7.1x, compared to 6.9x for Alibaba and 16.0x for Tencent. From a valuation perspective, Baidu and Alibaba are very attractive choices for long-term investors, especially for those that focus chiefly on a company's ability to translate revenues into actual free cash flow. Baidu is still overly focused on its digital marketing activities, but in the longer term I believe the company will become more of an AI play that integrates artificial intelligence capabilities into its core Search and Cloud businesses and generates incremental revenue growth from AI paid-service offers, like Ernie premium.

In the last three years, Baidu traded at an average P/FCF ratio of 12.9X, implying that investors get a 45% discount today. This discount is likely due to two factors: 1) Deteriorating investor sentiment toward Chinese large-caps (due to government interference), and 2) A slowdown in the advertising market that also affected Chinese business spending in 2023. I believe Baidu could revalue to a 12-13X P/FCF valuation range considering its strength in free cash flow and AI fantasy, implying a fair value range of $175-190 per-share.

Risks with Baidu

Baidu’s biggest risk, in my opinion, relates to the potency and relevance of its developed AI capabilities. AI is a powerful tool and many companies are working on their own chatbots to service customers, increase conversions for advertisers and improve marketing results. Therefore, I see a risk that the Search Engine market could become more competitive going forward and advantage those platforms that develop and deploy the most effective AI tech. If Baidu misses out on the AI race, the company's core asset, its largest digital advertising platform, could become less valuable.

Final thoughts

Baidu delivered a solid earnings card for the fourth-quarter last week that saw mid-single digit top line growth as well as double-digit growth in KPIs such as operating income and free cash flow. Baidu is solidly profitable and the valuation, in my opinion, is just off considering how much free cash flow the company generates. The reason for the discounted P/FCF ratio is that the market doesn't care much for Chinese large-caps right now and investors don’t really trust Chinese companies... all of which has weighed on Baidu’s valuation factor. However, long-term investors that are interested in buying a piece of a well-run, large-cap Chinese tech company with significant AI monetization opportunities, may want to consider taking a small position in Baidu!