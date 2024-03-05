Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
February 2024 Jobs Report Preview: 4 Major Considerations

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Markets slightly retreated on Monday at the last moment, waiting for Fed Chair Powell's testimony this week, the jobs report Friday, and the CPI report next week.
  • Watch the US Dollar, Bitcoin, and Regional Banks for potential impact on the stock market.
  • Bond yields and the reaction of the bond market to the NFP report will provide clarity on interest rate expectations.
  • Stock market sell-off risks post-NFP report discussed.
Casual Business Meeting

FatCamera

Markets backed off slightly on Monday. The Nasdaq (QQQ) lost 0.41% while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 (SP500) ended nearly flat. Participants are waiting for Fed Chair Powell to testify before key House and Senate

This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
33.09K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

ckarabin profile picture
ckarabin
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (33.96K)
so we should not be worried about 7% inflation in core services? And if the economy is no longer weakening, why will that not provoke higher wage rate increases and thus more price hikes like we're seeing at fast food. If that's true, not no rate of economic growth would ever be inflationary and we should presume a bull market forever.
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 9:02 AM
Comments (23.87K)
Thank you for reading. Yesterday historic BTC rally lifted 3 of the list of stocks up 200% - 800% in this article: seekingalpha.com/...

Among my Fed action series, this article once again mentions the media sector. For example, look at AT&T's addition to the BoD (T rated STRONG SELL).
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

