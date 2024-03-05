JulPo

Worldline (OTCPK:WWLNF) was a growth company in the digital payments industry, but this has changed markedly over the past few quarters, leading to a much more subdued financial performance. The company has recently announced a restructuring program to improve its fundamentals, making its cheap valuation quite interesting from a turnaround point of view.

Business Overview

Worldline is a French digital payments and transactional services company, being one of the leading PayTech players globally, being present in more than 40 countries and has about 18,000 employees. It was formed in 2014, when it was carved out from the French technology company Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAY), and listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. It has nowadays a market value of about $3.3 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

The company has grown historically both organically and through acquisitions, such as the integration of Ingenico some years ago, plus it also expanded geographically. Its operations are currently spread across three main business segments, namely Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Its largest segment is Merchant Services, representing some 72% of its annual revenue, followed by Financial Services (21%), while Mobility and e-Transactional Services account for only a small part of total revenues (around 7%).

Regarding its growth history, Worldline's history is quite good given that is revenues have increased at double-digit rates over the past few years, supported both by organic initiatives and M&A. Since it has become an independent company, its strategy has been focused on growing its merchant's services business, which represented about one third of its revenues in 2013, but increased considerably in size by its acquisition of SIX Payment Services in 2018 and Ingenico in 2020.

These acquisitions made Worldline a leading company in digital payments in Europe, strengthening its position in online and increasing significantly the total number of clients. More recently, the company has made smaller acquisitions and partnerships with European banks, such as its partnership with Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF), which is also one of its largest shareholders with a stake of 7%, aiming to be a leading player in the French merchant acquiring business.

Investors should note that the merchants acquiring business in Europe is quite different from the U.S., given that in Europe the vast majority of market share is owned by banks (about 60%), thus there is significant potential for market share gains from fintech companies specialized in this market, which usually offer a better service and potentially at lower costs for merchants. This means that long-term growth prospects for smaller and independent players is good, even if economic growth is lower than compared to the U.S. over the long term.

Payment industry (Worldline)

In its investor day back in 2021, Worldline set some financial targets for the period 2022-24, aiming to grow revenue at 9-11% per year, improve margins by some 400 basis points during the period and reach a free cash flow conversion rate of 50% by 2024. This shows that Worldline's business prospects are positive, supported by its investments in technology, expanding its geographical footprint, and pursuing financial accretive acquisitions.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Worldline has a very positive track record over the past decade, as the company has been able to grow considerably its revenues and expand margins at the same time, a profile that was boosted by acquisitions that led to cost and revenue synergies that Worldline has been able to integrate in a positive way in its operations.

More recently, its financial performance was much weaker as tougher macroeconomic conditions in Europe have been quite challenging for the company and have been a headwind for its growth. Despite that, in 2023, its revenues amounted to €4.6 billion, an increase of 6% organically, while in the merchant segment its organic revenue growth was 8.9% YoY. While this is an acceptable growth rate, the company suffered some setbacks during the year, especially in Germany, which is one of its key markets.

Because of that, Worldline had to lower its annual guidance and is not expected to reach its medium-term goals, showing that its business has been affected by stronger competition in the European market and its growth outlook has clearly deteriorated compared to a couple of years ago. Moreover, its business margins were also lower than expected and its free cash flow conversion rate was only 32%, significantly lower than its 50% target set in 2021.

Key financial figures (Worldline)

These results were quite weak and worrisome considering that Worldline is considered a growth company, explaining to a large extent why its share price has been on a downtrend in the recent past. Indeed, Worldline's share price is down by more than 70% over the past year, clearly underperforming its European peers Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) and Nexi (OTCPK:NEXXY) during this period, as shown in the next graph (Worldline is the white line).

Share price performance (Bloomberg)

Acknowledging that this performance was a disappointment, Worldline has announced some measures to improve its business last month. In its Power24 plan, Worldline intends to simplify its organization and invest in technology to improve processes and reduce costs, while also increasing its workforce in India, Poland and Romania in several functions across the group. In technology, it's moving the business to Cloud and is using Artificial Intelligence to improve productivity, which can leverage its capabilities across the payment cycle.

These measures are expected to reduce costs by €200 million by 2025, with most of savings expected to be reached in the second half of 2024. This is expected to have a total cash cost of €250 million between 2023 and 2025, with most of the costs to be booked in 2024 (between €150-170 million), and leading to a reduction of its workforce by about 8%. This means that Worldline's financial results are likely to remain under pressure in the short term, but should recover by 2025 when most of the implementation costs are already reflected in its accounts.

Restructuring timeline (Worldline)

Reflecting its challenging business prospects in the short term, Worldline's guidance for 2024 is somewhat underwhelming, as the company expects to reach annual revenue growth of at least 3%, an EBITDA of at least €1.17 billion (+5% YoY) and free cash flow of €230 million (down by 28% YoY). For a growth company these are very poor targets, explaining to a large extent why its share price has been quite weak in the recent past and remains trading near its all-time lows.

On a more positive note, the company's balance sheet can be considered good and its good cash flow generation capacity is leading to a lower leverage ratio, given that Worldline does not pay dividends and therefore all of its free cash flow generation stays within the company. At the end of 2023, its net debt amounted to €1.8 billion and its leverage ratio (net debt-to-EBITDA) was 1.6x (vs. 1.9x in 2022) which is quite acceptable for a company with an investment grade credit rating. Moreover, the company continues to have good access to the credit markets and has raised a new bond back in September 2023, securing its refinancing needs until mid-2025.

Going forward, Worldline is expected to perform an investor day in the second half of 2024, when it will update its medium term growth strategy and provide new financial targets, which probably will reflect much weaker growth prospects than before as the operating landscape for payment companies has deteriorated over the past couple of years, and Worldline is no exception.

Conclusion

While Worldline was a growth company and the digital payments industry has good long-term growth prospects, increasing competition and a challenging macroeconomic environment led to much weaker financial performance over the past couple of quarters.

Not surprisingly, its shares have performed quite badly in recent months and are now trading at much lower multiples than compared to recent years, reflecting its lower growth prospects. Indeed, Worldline is currently trading at just 5.7x forward earnings, while its historical average over the past five years is close to 24x, as shown in the next graph.

Valuation (Bloomberg)

Compared to its peers, this is also quite cheap given that its peer group trades at about 15x forward earnings, thus Worldline is currently an interesting turnaround play with plenty of upside potential if its business fundamentals improve, which means execution of its restructuring plan is key for a re-rating of its shares over the coming quarters.

I think this has obviously some risks in the near future, but Worldline valuation is so low that much of its fundamental issues are now reflected in its share price and potential improvement in the next few quarters may be enough to shift the current negative investor sentiment and lead to a much higher share price in the near term.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.