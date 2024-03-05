Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) reported a mixed set of Q4 and full-year 2023 results.

Superb operational profitability progress driven by supply chain optimization and working capital improvements appears to have been mostly overshadowed by slow topline growth.

I believe the soft macro backdrop is largely accountable for their flatline YoY net sales and see their improved profitability and pricing power as an indicator of operational strength and brand relevance.

Shares remain attractively priced with a base-case valuation suggesting KHC stock is 36% undervalued at present time.

I still rate the stock a strong buy given the real discount and solid dividend.

Company Background

Kraft Heinz is an international food and beverage conglomerate which sells packaged food products in over 120 countries.

Iconic brands such as Kraft, Heinz, Philadelphia, Velveeta, Kool-Aid and Jell-O are all trademarked by the firm with many of these names becoming synonymous with the actual product being sold.

A global presence has been cultivated by the firm with multiple mergers and acquisitions providing Kraft Heinz with an impressive geographic reach. While industry rivals such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Mondelez (MDLZ) are significantly larger than Kraft Heinz, the firm still enjoys lucrative economies of scale and pricing power on supermarket shelves.

I still maintain my narrow moat rating for Kraft Heinz as a business with their extensive range of brands and scale advantages still generating some moatiness for the firm.

I highly recommend reading my in-depth analysis on Kraft Heinz to ensure a more holistic understanding is developed of their business model and economic moat. To read that article, please click the following link: “Kraft Heinz: I Believe In Their Deep Value Turnaround Story".

Fiscal Profile – Q4 FY23 Analysis

My in-depth analysis also included a core breakdown of Kraft Heinz’s financial situation which I recommend you read.

In this update, I would like to discuss their slightly mixed Q4 and full-year results, how management expects to continue Kraft Heinz’s turnaround along with an analysis into the viability of their 2024 outlook.

Kraft Heinz Q4 & Full Year Earnings Release

Kraft Heinz’s latest earnings release saw the firm close-off 2023 with net sales growing just 0.6% YoY to $26.6B. Organic net sales (which exclude the impacts of currency, acquisitions, divestitures and 53rd week shipments) grew 3.4% YoY in FY23.

This relatively unimpressive topline growth came as a result of a solid 8.9pp price increase relative to FY22 even despite a 5.5pp decline in volume and mix.

Kraft Heinz’s ability to outpace price increases with volume and mix declines illustrates that their brands do still hold real pricing power on shelves with established household names attracting customers away from cheaper alternatives.

Nevertheless, the 0.6% net sales increase does illustrate the challenges Kraft Heinz faces given a softer consumer environment and the negative impacts of FX rates against the still strong USD.

Kraft Heinz Q4 & Full Year Earnings Release

A more impressive feat by the firm in 2023 came in the form of their operational efficiency improvements. Kraft Heinz managed to decrease their COGS for 2023 by 4% YoY despite maintaining flatline net sales figures.

This boosted their gross profit by 9.9% YoY which, when combined with superb cost control in SG&A expenses, saw operating income grow by 25.8% to $4.57B in 2023.

Such superb operational improvements provide support for my established thesis that cost-controls and a focus on excellent business economics is paying-off as illustrated by their 260bp expansion in gross margin to 35% for 2023.

These operational improvements allowed the firm’s operating margin to expand to 19.4% along with a net income of $2.85B in 2023 (up 21% YoY) generating a net margin of 11%.

Unlevered FCF for 2023 increased a whopping 60% YoY to $3.2B. This massive increase in cash should allow Kraft Heinz to fund their growth prospects much more successfully in the coming years and illustrates the importance a lean operational model has on profitability.

I really like the progress being made by the management team with regards to optimizing Kraft Heinz’s economics. While greater topline growth would be nice to see, I believe the relatively mute macro environment is primarily to blame.

I would like to highlight Kraft Heinz’s excellent dividend. The most recent quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share suggests a FWD yield of 4.55% and a payout ratio of 53.87% which I believe is sustainable for the firm.

Seeking Alpha | KHC | Dividend

While the firm has not grown their dividend since 2019 and has simply kept steady at $0.40 per share, I really like the relatively low payout ratio along with the solid 4.55% yield.

Management’s outlook for 2024 is quite loose with organic net sales growth of 0-2% and operating income growth of 2-4% being forecast for the upcoming annum. EPS grow of around 2% is also to be expected with the firm noting unfavorable FX and higher debt refinancing costs as the primary concerns for 2024.

CEO Abrams-Rivera believes future successes will be achieved through three complementary strategies.

Core growth in their North American retail business, global “away from home”, (snacking products) and expansion into emerging markets are touted as the growth engines for Kraft Heinz moving forward into the latter half of the ‘20s.

I predominantly agree with these strategies and believe Kraft Heinz does have the right ingredients present in their business to succeed and generate real topline growth of around 4-6% per annum.

The firm’s significant operational efficiency gains achieved through supply chain leaning and improvements in their working capital should allow for greater FCF and profitability which can be used to sustainably fund growth and innovation over the next decade.

With regards to 2024, I suspect a difficult macro environment will hamper topline growth and expect increases in core profitability will come thanks to further COGS reduction relative to revenues rather than booming net sales.

Nevertheless, I remain cautiously optimistic about the upcoming year as management's outlook (particularly EPS) does not include any impacts of potential share buybacks.

Valuation – Q4 FY23 Analysis

Seeking Alpha | KHC | Valuation

Seeking Alpha’s Quant assigns The Kraft Heinz Company with a “B+” Valuation rating. While this letter grade is indicative of a slight undervaluation, I believe even this rating may be slightly pessimistic.

Currently, Kraft Heinz sports a GAAP P/E FWD ratio of 11.74x which is a massive 54% below their running 5Y average. Even despite the near zero interest rate environment witnessed until 2022, Kraft Heinz stock is currently trading well below historical valuations.

I also want to highlight the very low P/B TTM ratio of 0.86x and Kraft Heinz’s P/S TTM of 1.62x.

These very low metrics suggest Kraft Heinz stock is trading at a 14% discount relative to the underlying book value of the firm all the while sales for the TTM are only valued at only a 1.62x premium given current share prices.

Seeking Alpha | KHC | 5Y Advanced Chart Vs SPY

Kraft Heinz’s shares have continued to underperform relative to the market with a running 5Y chart against the popular S&P 500 index tracking ETF SPY (SPY) generating over 70% greater returns in this time period.

Seeking Alpha | KHC | 3M Advanced Chart Vs SPY

A shorter 3M timescale also illustrates how Kraft Heinz stock has seemingly avoided the bull-run starting in late 2023 with share being essentially flat since the end of the last calendar year.

The sudden selloff in shares since the earnings release may have come due to the poor topline growth although I maintain my optimism and excitement about solid operational income gains.

The Value Corner

By utilizing The Value Corner’s Intrinsic Valuation Calculation, a more objective and quantitative perspective may be developed regarding the stock’s value.

Using the current share price of $35.02, an estimated 2024 EPS of $3.04, a conservative “r” value of 0.06 (6%) and the current Moody’s Seasoned AAA Corporate Bond Yield ratio of 5.03x, I derive a base-case IV of $54.50. This represents a substantial 36% undervaluation.

A bear case CAGR value for r of 0.04 (4%) which aims to model how a recessionary macroeconomic environment would reduce Kraft Heinz’s growth opportunities suggest shares remain at a 20% discount with an IV of $43.90.

In the short term (2-12 months), I find it quite difficult to forecast the price movements for Kraft Heinz stock. Any sudden macroeconomic shocks such as the looming CRE credit crisis could sour investor confidence even in unimpacted companies such as Kraft Heinz.

In the long-term (1-3 years), I see Kraft Heinz further developing their position within the packaged foods industry. The recent earnings supported my thesis that Kraft Heinz’s products remain competitive with real pricing power being flexed by the firm.

These underlying brands and intangible assets ultimately are the key moat drivers for Kraft Heinz in my view and their global reach should allow the firm to expand successfully into new markets and regions.

Kraft Heinz Risk Profile

Kraft Heinz has what I believe is a low-impact risk profile. Nevertheless, the firm still faces some risk from their exposure to a cyclical consumer discretionary environment along with a few notable ESG concerns.

Recessionary or inflationary periods in economic cycles tend to place pressure on consumer pocketbooks which in some cases may result in less spending on non-essential goods. The substitution of more expensive branded foods and goods may also take place with consumers opting for cheaper alternative in order to save money.

While Kraft Heinz experienced a small decline in volume and mix in 2023, most probably due to this phenomenon, their continued ability to attract consumers even at higher prices is part of my reasoning behind maintaining a low-risk rating from this exposure.

The primary ESG concern facing Kraft Heinz is the social threat of a boycott or rising negative sentiment decreasing sales for their food stuffs.

Any souring of consumer tastes and preferences towards Kraft Heinz’s core products would be disastrous for the company as the high-quality and established nature of their brands is ultimately what drives sales for the firm.

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s mismanagement of the Bud Light brand also highlights how sensitive marketing has become to a polarized consumer environment with a similar event most definitely presenting a social risk for Kraft Heinz.

Criticism of Kraft Heinz’s involvement in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) also presents some risk to the firm.

The recent inclusion of “Lunchables” into the children’s school meals has been challenged by certain health-groups with critics arguing a lack of nutritional benefit from these products makes them a poor choice for the NSLP.

While the firm absolutely faces some real risks, I believe the overall lack of ESG concerns would make it a suitable pick for an ESG conscious investor.

Of course, opinions may vary and I implore you to conduct your own ESG suitability research should this be of concern to you.

Summary

While the recent market sell-off suggests investors may be getting tired of Kraft Heinz’s lack of topline growth, I remain quite a fan of the firm and its stock.

Superb operational improvements have boosted their margins while larger FCF and profitability increases the ability for Kraft Heinz to fulfill future growth plans.

The stock also remains heavily discounted with a real deep-value opportunity still being on the table in my opinion. I also like the dividend for its yield and security.

I continue to rate Kraft Heinz a buy at present and see real upside potential in the stock along with a solid margin of safety.