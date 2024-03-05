photovs/iStock via Getty Images

When it comes to investing, especially if you are a long-term investor, patience is key. Opportunities rarely occur in the timeframe that you want them to. Often, they take longer than expected to pay off. But for as long as the fundamentals lie in your favor, it's important to remain patient and optimistic. One firm that has certainly taken longer than I expected to pay off is Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP). For those not familiar with it, it's an enterprise that's engaged in the concrete pumping services business.

Back in February of 2023, a little over a year ago, I ended up revisiting my prior thesis on the business. I lauded management for the growth the company had achieved leading up to that point, with sales, profits, and cash flows all rising nicely. I found that surprising and impressive considering how the economy was looking at that time. Add on top of this how cheap the stock was, and I had no reason to rate the company anything other than a ‘buy’ to reflect my view that the stock would likely outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, things have not gone exactly according to plan.

While shares have seen upside of 6.6% since then, that pales in comparison to the 26.2% surge experienced by the S&P 500. Given how much time has passed and this underperformance, I decided that it would be worthwhile to revisit the company and see if my thesis still makes sense or if perhaps the picture has changed for the worst. The good news is that the company still looks to be a logical opportunity at this time. So because of that, I'm going to keep it rated a ‘buy’ for now. Of course, this picture can change at a moment’s notice. And with management slated to report financial results in the coming days, there are certain key things that investors should be paying careful attention to.

Ending 2023 off on a fine note

Unlike most companies, Concrete Pumping Holdings already reported results for the final quarter of its 2023 fiscal year some time ago. The data that will be reported next, on March 7th after the market closes, will involve the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. But before we get into expectations there, I believe that we should cover how the company ended 2023. As a whole, 2023 was a solid year for Concrete Pumping Holdings. Revenue came in at $442.2 million. That represents an increase of 10.2% over the $401.3 million generated in 2022.

If we’re talking solely in dollar terms, the part of the company that fared the best from 2022 to 2023 was the US Concrete Pumping segment. This is the largest portion of the company, and it is comprised of the concrete pumping services and related activities that the firm provides through the roughly 100 branch locations that it has spread across 21 different states. Revenue jumped from $296.5 million to $317.9 million. That's a 7.2% rise and, according to management, $14.6 million of the $21.4 million increase in revenue during this window of time was attributable to the company's acquisition of another firm called Coastal. The rest, meanwhile, was attributable to organic growth in some of its markets.

The most impressive part of the company, from a growth perspective, was its US Concrete Waste Management Services segment. This is the smallest of the three operating segments and its emphasis centers around the Eco-Pan business that the enterprise owns. This particular unit provides industrial cleanup and containment services to customers that are mostly in the construction industry. Revenue in 2023 was only $62.4 million. But that's a 24.3% increase over the $50.2 million in sales generated one year earlier. Strong organic growth, changes in pricing, and an expansion of the company's concrete waste management service offerings, all coalesced to push revenue higher.

As revenue has grown, profitability has followed suit. Net income went from $26.9 million in 2022 to $30 million in 2023. Other profitability metrics have also increased. As an example, operating cash flow expanded from $76.7 million to $96.9 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a rise from $91.6 million to $98.1 million. And finally, there is EBITDA. It managed to increase from $116.1 million to $124.6 million. All things considered, especially in this environment, these kinds of results should be applauded.

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year, management anticipates further growth. Revenue is expected to come in at between $465 million and $490 million. In addition to this, management anticipates EBITDA of between $127 million and $137 million. Unfortunately, we don't have guidance when it comes to other profitability metrics. But if we assume that they will increase at the same rate that EBITDA is forecasted to at the midpoint, then we can expect net profits of about $31.8 million and adjusted operating cash flow of $103.9 million.

With these results, it becomes quite easy to value the company. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using results from both 2023 and estimates from 2024. Although the stock looks more or less fairly valued relative to earnings, it does look very cheap relative to cash flows. As part of my analysis, I also compared Concrete Pumping Holdings to five similar firms shown in the table below. On a price to earnings basis, two of the five ended up being cheaper than it. Only one was cheaper when it came to the price to operating cash flow approach. And when it came to the EV to EBITDA approach, one was cheaper and another was tied with it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Concrete Pumping Holdings 14.9 4.6 6.8 Tutor Perini (TPC) 8.3 3.5 30.3 Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) 12.6 8.1 6.8 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) 41.0 12.2 13.1 Argan (AGX) 18.8 4.7 6.0 Granite Construction (GVA) 67.0 15.1 13.4 Click to enlarge

This doesn't mean that the picture will turn out as management has forecasted. You see, on March 7th, after the market closes, the company is expected to announce financial results for the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year. Quarterly releases are times when companies often go through the biggest updates or changes. So, because of that, investors would be wise to know what analysts are expecting and how that performance stacks up against historical results. Take revenue as an example. Analysts currently believe that revenue will come in at $98.1 million. If this is correct, then it would be 4.8% above the $93.6 million generated the same time one year earlier.

Even more important will be bottom line results. Interestingly, analysts don't think the picture will look all that appealing. They currently anticipate earnings per share of only $0.05. That would translate to $2.7 million in profits and would represent a meaningful decline from the $0.11 per share, or $6 million, generated in the first quarter of 2023. There have been no forecasts when it involves other profitability metrics. But in the table above, you can see what these were for the first quarter of 2023. All of these will be important for when the company reports.

It will also be interesting to see what kind of thoughts management has on the state of the industry. When it comes to the US market, for instance, the recent update for management is at the concrete pumping industry was valued at about $1.85 billion. That makes their US subsidiary, Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping, the largest player in the market with a roughly 17% market share. That's slightly larger than the 16% market share controlled by the next 19 largest players combined, with Concrete Pumping Holdings coming in six times larger than the next largest competitor. On the concrete waste management solution side, the firm also has some high hopes. In 2023, Eco-Pan generated about $62 million worth of revenue. But that's far smaller than the $850 million opportunity that exists for it in the US alone. It will definitely be interesting to see what kind of growth is experienced there.

Takeaway

At this time, I continue to be surprised that shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings have not risen materially from where they currently are. The company looks cheap relative to cash flows, and it continues to grow on both its top and bottom lines. It's a market leader in what can undeniably be considered small markets. But that gives it the opportunity to expand by means of acquisition rather easily. Given these factors, I have no problem keeping the business rated a ‘buy’ for now.