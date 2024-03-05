Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Concrete Pumping: Still Undervalued Despite The Market's Reluctance To Believe Otherwise

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Concrete Pumping Holdings has taken longer than expected to pay off, but remains a logical investment opportunity.
  • The company reported solid growth in 2023, with revenue increasing by 10.2% and profitability metrics also improving.
  • Analysts are expecting positive results for the first quarter of 2024, but anticipate a decline in earnings per share compared to the previous year.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

The concrete for driveway is being leveled by workers on construction site using mix concrete trowels

photovs/iStock via Getty Images

When it comes to investing, especially if you are a long-term investor, patience is key. Opportunities rarely occur in the timeframe that you want them to. Often, they take longer than expected to pay off. But for as long as the

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
30.28K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BBCP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBCP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBCP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.