Is There A Bubble In The Stock Market?

Mar. 05, 2024 9:00 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI30 Comments
Lawrence Fuller
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stocks close at lows for the day, but equally weighted S&P 500 reaches new all-time high, as breadth continues to improve.
  • What the bubble bears see is disguised in technology stocks, but superior fundamental growth supports valuations for now.
  • Market resembles fair value at the index level, but offers opportunities for stock pickers and sectors.
Businessman Popping The Stock Market Bubble

DNY59

Stocks took a breather on a sleepy Monday with little in the way of economic data. The major market averages closed at their lows for the day, but the equally weighted version of the S&P 500 powered higher by a small amount

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller
Lawrence Fuller
17.06K Followers

Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He also manages the Focused Growth portfolio on the new fintech platform called Dub, which is the first copy-trading platform approved by securities regulators in the US, allowing retail investors to copy the portfolio and ongoing trades of the manager they choose automatically.

He is the leader of the investing group The Portfolio Architect, which focuses on an overall economic and market outlook that complements an all-weather investment strategy designed to produce consistent risk-adjusted market returns. Features include: Portfolio construction guidance, access to an “All-Weather” model portfolio and a dividend and options income portfolio, a daily brief summarizing current events, a week ahead newsletter, technical and fundamental reports, trade alerts, and 24/7 chat. Learn More.

Comments (30)

H
Hercules7
Yesterday, 7:46 PM
Comments (2.28K)
Um, news flash . There doesn't need to be a bubble in the stock market for it to go down a lot . Was there a bubble in the market in 2007 ?
Diesel profile picture
Diesel
Yesterday, 3:07 PM
Comments (25.77K)
No such thing as bubble.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Yesterday, 3:25 PM
Comments (2.73K)
@Diesel ...until there is trouble, followed by rubble.
JohnB Investor profile picture
JohnB Investor
Yesterday, 9:29 AM
Comments (1.04K)
Good points in your article. Thanks. Reading the comments I am always amazed at how many people are so self centered they make their own points and never talk about the article itself, always assuming they know everything. Wow.
metalhead profile picture
metalhead
Yesterday, 8:25 AM
Comments (5.2K)
Yes, Virginia, there is a bubble. It is contained though. The AI craze has led to lemming-like behaviors insofar as pumping stocks like NVDA and MSFT to new ATHs.

The AI craze will blow over, and then we will see the lessons of history re-taught.
A
Always Bullish
Yesterday, 2:37 AM
Comments (2.84K)
Having been in the market quite a few decades I disagree that we are not headed for a major pullback. Common sense and experience tells us that with a government deficit that is off the charts, speculators buying crypto Crappo thinking their investment geniuses all going to get rich quick and the FOMO crowd all thinking their neighbors are getting rich. There is a lot of pain coming for the stock experienced speculators who forgot what Ben Graham taught: “There is no easy money made in the stock market or anywhere else”.
B
Blue Goose
Yesterday, 7:42 AM
Comments (5.36K)
@Always Bullish A rising 'government deficit' is why investment assets continue to rise.
S
SomeGuy14
Yesterday, 8:18 AM
Comments (5.21K)
@Blue Goose

Yes. But the spending spree can’t last forever. A reckoning is coming,
J
JonathanSeagull
Yesterday, 8:23 AM
Comments (1.9K)
@Blue Goose Exactly.
Beartooth profile picture
Beartooth
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.06K)
By sometime in summer, I'm guessing the author will have a drastically different opinion
J
JonathanSeagull
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.9K)
Market will plunge by JayP’s tongue at Capitol Hill, but will recover with AVGO’s stellar earning report. This sets a wild week.
JonJJ profile picture
JonJJ
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (489)
Thank you
P
Proxima
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.45K)
Thank you again Lawrence for providing us with thought provoking perspectives. My guess is the funny commercial below at the peak of the 1999 bubble rang the bell :
www.youtube.com/...
P
Proxima
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.45K)
@Russell24 Thank you Russell,
c
creese
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.7K)
The S&P is very overvalued due primarily to the magnificent 7. The numbers are irrefutable. Is it like 1999/2000. I don’t think so. At that time there were a significant number of stocks with no earnings that were selling at nose bleed levels only because they had dot com in their name. This rally has had a much stronger basis. The market is worth what people want to pay for it. Someday it might not be worth what people are willing to pay now. Simple as that.
S
SomeGuy14
Yesterday, 8:18 AM
Comments (5.21K)
@creese

Is an enterprise value of $1T with revenue 1% of that a more reasonable valuation than an EV of $500M with $5M in revenue?

It’s just a difference in scale.
W
Wait For The Other Shoe To Drop
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (698)
For now the Mag7s are spending money on each other creating a bubble…almost like robing Peter to pay Paul scenario
J
JonathanSeagull
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.9K)
@Wait For The Other Shoe To Drop Sounds like subprime mortgage.
Brute80 profile picture
Brute80
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.7K)
If and when the FED finally cuts interest rates, the market will only take this as a sign they see trouble on the horizon and the move will be swiftly to the downside. As of right now, there is absolutely zero reason to even be considering cutting interest rates. So again, if it is actually done, the market will all but certainly react negatively. Especially since everyone seems to believe a cut is what will propel this market even further into the stratosphere.

People sitting in 5% money market funds will not be re-entering once the FED cuts because it will spur such a downside reaction, they will wait it out further until the S&P is under 4000 again to even begin to start nibbling.
Russell24 profile picture
Russell24
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.84K)
@Brute80 absolutely zero. Impressive. It's the 90s, labor shortage, and companies will respond by investing in technology to replace human capital. I'd buy a parka. Rates are coming down.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.73K)
@Brute80 I remember my Dad saying in the late 1990's that he wasn't going to sit around and collect 3-5% on CD's, when he could make more in the stock market. People have a way of looking at the greener pastures over the fence.
cwloewe profile picture
cwloewe
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (15)
@Brute80 agree with this perspective. Rate cuts = problems appearing on the horizon.
N
New Adams
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (4.3K)
hmm....guess we will see where the froth settles.
Dk68 profile picture
Dk68
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (25)
You have an amazing amount of confidence. It definitely helps quell my fears - doesn't put them completely to rest although I will say it indeed removes the monsters from under my bed.
psgros profile picture
psgros
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (465)
@Dk68 just wait till the dark of night comes and the monsters return.....LOL

Sorry just a feeble attempt at humor .... I couldn't resist...

I did like your answer
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.73K)
@Dk68 we all think we can walk on water. Then at night, the ice weasels come and start chipping away.

... another feeble attempt at humor
