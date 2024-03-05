Is There A Bubble In The Stock Market?

DNY59

Stocks took a breather on a sleepy Monday with little in the way of economic data. The major market averages closed at their lows for the day, but the equally weighted version of the S&P 500 powered higher by a small amount to close at another new all-time high. That has been my expectation, as breadth improves, and the average stock starts to outperform the heavyweight technology names that have fueled most of the gains this year. The Russell 2000 small-cap index also outperformed the major averages again.

Finviz

There is no doubt that the stock market has been on a torrent run over the past four months, rising 16 of the past 18 weeks, which is leading some to conclude that we have a bubble in equities. The rebound in Bitcoin towards its all-time high, which could be the most speculative investment of them all, is a persuasive factor. Yet, the bubble, if any, looks to be disguised in technology stocks. I say disguised because the surge has been backed up with phenomenal fundamental growth. That is why it looks more like this segment of the market has reached more than fair value, and that the rest of the market is in the process of catching up, but therein lies the opportunity.

Bloomberg

The bears are building their case on historical precedent. There have only been two occasions since World War II when stocks performed as well over a four-month stretch as they have over the past four months. The first was immediately following recessions like the one after the Great Financial Crisis or the pandemic in 2020 when the markets were completely washed out. Those returns were a function of washed out prices and tremendous amounts of stimulus.

Bloomberg

The second was during the late 1990s as the tech bubble was growing. Obviously, today is more reminiscent of the late 1990s, which is what has bears pounding their chests. There are parallels between today’s technology sector and the one we saw explode during the dot-com era, but the current advance is supported by an equally tremendous growth in profitability, which was not the case in the 1990s.

Bloomberg

Today feels more like a market approaching fair value at the major market index level, but one that still offers lots of opportunities at the individual stock and sector levels. It is a stock pickers market. We do not see a surge in initial public offerings that would be reminiscent of the late 1990s. We also do not see mega mergers between companies that is typical in a bubble-like period. We also don’t have valuations for the average stock (S&P 500 equal weight) anywhere near what they were just three years ago on a trailing 12-month basis.

Bloomberg

Finally, there is still a tremendous amount of liquidity sitting in money market funds, satisfied with earning better than 5%. In fact, this mountain has grown since the beginning of this year. I continue to assert that when the Fed begins to cut short-term rates, this mountain will shrink, as investors move back into risk assets. There is no bubble in the stock market.