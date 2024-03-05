jetcityimage

AIT Investment Thesis

AIT Performance Since Previous Article

I last published an article on Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in May 2023, "Applied Industrial Technologies: Hitting Analysts' Estimates Out Of The Ballpark", with a Buy rating. Since then, Seeking Alpha reports an increase in share price of 41.56%, and a total return of 42.58%, compared to a change of 25.72% in the S&P 500.

AIT Earnings performance and outlook

AIT Earnings beats

AIT has grown non-GAAP EPS at an average rate of just over 20% per year over the last seven years through December 31, 2023. The company continues to surprise, beating analysts' estimates by wide margins.

AIT Outlook

On the AIT Q4-2023 earnings call, AIT President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil Schrimsher was less bullish than 12 months ago as per the excerpt below:

In addition, we continue to face a headwind from reduced activity across the technology sector, which we estimate negatively impacted year-over-year organic growth by over a 100 basis points in the quarter, including over 400 basis points within our Engineered Solutions segment similar to last quarter. The technology sector has adversely impacted our year-over-year sales performance the past four consecutive quarters at this point.

However, this might provide impetus to higher dividend increases and share repurchases, each of which would likely be positive for the share price. Excerpt from AIT Q4-2023 earnings call:

We also announced a 6% increase in our dividend this morning, and we have ongoing scope for additional buybacks for the remainder of fiscal 2024 based on our current cash position and the intrinsic value across our company long term.

The 6% dividend increase in 2024 is double the 2023 increase.

AIT EPS estimates

AIT grew non-GAAP EPS by over 20% per year for the seven years through December 31, 2023. But the growth rate dropped to 11.4% in 2023, the lowest EPS growth rate for the seven years. Furthermore, analysts' consensus EPS estimates for fiscal year ends June 30, 2024, and 2025 are 9.10% and 5.55% respectively. On a calendar year end basis, analysts' consensus estimates indicate an EPS growth rate of just 3.8% for 2024 TTM, versus 2023 TTM EPS. While AIT might continue to exceed analysts' estimates, it is unlikely EPS growth rates will come anywhere near the already reduced 2023 level.

AIT Summary and Conclusions

There appears to be little remaining upside potential in AIT share price at this point in time. The EPS growth rate is inevitably declining from the high levels over the past seven years. The high EPS growth rates of the past have resulted in considerable multiple expansion. The current multiple is above AIT's historical average, and also above the sector median, so multiple contraction is a danger going forward. Lower growth will likely lead to a greater portion of cash flows diverted away from additional investment in operating capability and towards increased dividends and possibly share buybacks, as indicated already by management. While these would likely be supportive of the share price, on balance, I have to downgrade AIT from a Buy to a Hold. A more detailed financial analysis follows below.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 analyses historical data from 2016 to 2023, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. For the seven years 2016 to 2023, AIT has grown EPS at an average yearly rate of 20.21%. The table also includes estimates out to 2026 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023 through 2026 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable the further out the estimates go. These estimates are generally only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question).

Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2025 (see line 12), based on buying at the March 04, 2024, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. In the case of AIT, I have decided to input a target return based on 2025 year, which has EPS estimates from three analysts, with some extrapolation to align with a December 31, TTM, to gain a picture of possible returns from a medium term hold. The table shows that to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Mar. 4, 2024, through December 31, 2025, is 6.67% (line 53). Dividends, including estimated dividend increases, account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return.

AIT's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2025

Table 2 below provides scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through the end of 2025.

Table 2 - Summary of relevant projections AIT

Table 2 provides comparative data for buying at the closing share price on March 4, 2024, and holding through the end of 2025. There's a total of twelve valuation scenarios for the year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low, and high) across four different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. AIT's P/E ratio is presently 19.90, based on TTM Q4, 2023 non-GAAP EPS. For AIT, the present P/E ratio is above the modified average of historical P/E ratios over the last seven years. Table 2 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying AIT shares today would be prepared to hold through end of 2025, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 2, for the period to 2025 column follow.

Consensus, low, and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low, and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as AIT. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The current P/E ratio- This scenario provides a range of potential returns if the P/E ratio remained at the current level through end of 2025. A modified average P/E ratio based on 30 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q4 2023 plus the current P/E ratio in Q1 2024. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A modified historical low P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio, with the three highest and lowest P/E ratios excluded. A selected P/E ratio- A median P/E ratio is calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of AIT, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 19.00 in place of the historical median of 16.88. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns of the multiple decreasing below the present level but still above the historical average. The selected P/E multiple of 19.00 compares to the sector median of 18.97 for PE Non-GAAP [FWD], per Seeking Alpha Premium metrics.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 18)

Line 18 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are three analysts covering AIT through the end of 2025. In my experience, a range of 2.1 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is low, suggesting a considerable degree of certainty, and thus greater reliability.

Projected returns per Table 2 above (lines 20 to 45)

Lines 25, 35 and 45 show if AIT's P/E multiple were to fall to the modified historical low of 13.77, returns of -12.5% to -10.7% could be expected through the end of 2025, based on the range of analysts' EPS estimates. The -12.5% is based on analysts' low estimates and the -10.7% on their high estimates, with consensus -11.6%. If the multiple decreased to the historical average of 17.63, below the current level of 19.90, returns of -1.1% to +0.9% are indicated, with consensus -0.1%. If the P/E ratio should decrease to the level of the selected P/E ratio of 19.0, returns of 2.6% to 4.7% are indicated, with consensus 3.7%. That is a wide range of possibilities, introducing uncertainty, and heightened uncertainty equates to heightened risk. At the same time, if the P/E ratio just remained at the current level and Consensus EPS estimates were met, a total return of 6.1% is indicated, and if consensus estimates were beaten as has happened consistently, EPS at the high estimate level is indicated to return slightly above 7% per year.

Checking AIT's "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 AIT Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Seeking Alpha Premium & SEC filings

Table 3.1 shows an increase in net operating assets of $860 million funded by an increase of $863 million in shareholders' equity, offset by a decrease of $2 million in net debt, over the 6.5 years July 1, 2017, to December 31, 2023. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity decreased from 20.0% to 10.3% over the period. Outstanding shares decreased by 0.3 million from 39.0 million to 38.7 million, over the period, due to share repurchases offset by shares issued for stock compensation. The $863 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 6.5 years is analyzed in Table 3.2 below.

Table 3.2 AIT Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Seeking Alpha Premium & SEC filings

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." In the case of AIT, there are significant distributions in the form of dividends to shareholders and stock compensation levels are modest.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2023:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 6.5-year period totals to $1,433 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $36.55.

Over the 6.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $189 million (EPS effect $4.84) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of AIT. In AIT's case, the excluded items are primarily impairment charges in respect of goodwill and intangibles. Goodwill and intangibles are recorded when a business is acquired for a greater amount than the fair value of the tangible assets acquired. An impairment charge recognizes the amount paid for the business or businesses is greater than their current present value. This, of course, represents a loss, and a reduction in shareholders' equity, in the same way as an operating loss. In AIT's case, the $189 million loss from impairments is significant, being 13.2% reduction of the $1,433 million non-GAAP earnings reported for the 6.5-year period.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For AIT, these items were $22 million positive (EPS effect $0.56) over the 6.5-year period.

There were shares issued to employees, but these were not a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $10 million ($0.26 EPS effect) over the 6.5-year period. The market value of these shares is estimated to be $66 million ($1.70 EPS effect). The understatement of expense by $56 million is not material in the context of non-GAAP earnings total of $1,433 million over the 6.5 year period, and not concerning from a "leaky equity bucket" aspect.

By the time we take the abovementioned items into account, we find, over the 6.5 year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $36.55 ($1,433 million) has decreased to $30.84 ($1,209 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $314 million, and share repurchases of $99 million were adequately covered by the $1,209 million generated from operations, leaving a balance of $796 million added to equity. Shares to staff at market value of $66 million further increased this $796 million to $863 million added to equity, per increase in shareholders' funds per Table 3.1 above.

AIT Summary and Conclusions

The dividend is very safe but provides a low yield, less than 1%. The company could quite easily double this dividend and still have a low payout ratio. That would likely have a positive impact on the share price. It seems the company has put more weight on increasing operating assets totally out of free cash flows, as debt has been reduced despite significant additional investment in operating assets over the last 6-7 years. Based on management's comments on the Q4-2023 earnings call, it is likely more emphasis will be placed on further growing the dividend, and share repurchases to lower share count, going forward. But share price growth is likely to be limited by a declining non-GAAP EPS growth rate, and possible multiple contraction. Since my May 2023 article, the share price has increased by ~42% and the shares might now be close to fully priced. I see reduced opportunity for meaningful share price growth, coupled with a danger of some fall in the share price as earnings announcements fall short of prior corresponding period results. On balance, for a longer term hold, say through end of 2025, I downgrade AIT from Buy to Hold. On the other hand, the AIT share price has historically shown a great deal of volatility, as witnessed by the 3.16% fall in the share price on March 4, 2024. For those looking for short-term gains, that could be a buying opportunity in anticipation of volatility resulting in a bounce in the share price in the near term.