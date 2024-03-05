Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Smart Money Says Macy's Is Too Cheap

Mar. 05, 2024 8:50 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Macy's stock has surged 56% since my last article, driven by takeover interests and a higher bid of $24 per share.
  • The company is in a good spot to ask for an even higher offer, as it is working on a promising turnaround strategy, that will reshape Macy's business model.
  • While uncertainties persist, the company continues to trade below its fair value, with M&A developments functioning as a catalyst.
Macy"s To Close 150 Stores

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

Generally speaking, I am very happy with the way most of my calls have unfolded in the past 12 months (and before that).

Nonetheless, I need to start this article by admitting I was wrong

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30.51K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (8.23K)
I am a Chicagoan and thus have watched Macy's very closely for years since it gobbled up, and subsequently destroyed, the operations and spirit of our beloved Marshall Field's franchise known for its customer service and Frango Mint Chocolate gift boxes. Macy's closed our very special Marshall Field's a block from where we live in Evanston many years ago, and now it houses a variety of cheap restaurants and empty store fronts. The Macy's in Old Orchard Shopping Center in nearby Skokie is poorly stocked and their employees are surly. My wife refuses to shop there any more.

Have you ever shopped at a Macy's store, Leo? If they were operating so well, they wouldn't be closing stores and the subject of takeover offers. If I were a shareholder, I would grab what I could by selling the stock now. I think it was a mistake for you to change your mind and go to Buy on this stock.

Take a look at a 10-year chart on Macy's, and you will see why I think it's tainted as a franchise.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (12K)
@ndardick Yes, I have been to Macy's stores. Mainly in the Bay Area. I'm mainly bullish to reflect the value of the takeover and initial measures to boost growth. I would never buy M as a long-term investment, nor any of its peers.

It's interesting to read your experiences with the company. I bet you're not the only one, which is why the company is now seeing the need to improve these experiences. Adapt or die.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Trending Analysis

Trending News

