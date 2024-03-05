Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Seeing Growth Near-Term (Upgrade), Doubling Down On Skepticism Long-Term

Summary

  • NVIDIA Corporation continues to experience high demand and strong financial performance, and has a reasonable valuation, leading to a bullish outlook in the near-term.
  • However, given its high, unsustainable margins, competition from alternative solutions (with 2-10x lower TCO) could lead to a substantial decrease in pricing power and market share in the long term.
  • Investors should hence monitor the potential risks and consider taking profits in the medium term as revenue may eventually reach its peak.
  • Analog examples include profits of oil companies in function of oil prices, or how Intel's profits have shrunk in part due to AMD's rise. Nvidia is facing competition from both Intel and AMD.
  • Other risks include the unsustainability of its FCF/operating margin expansion (without which profits wouldn't have increased as much), and lower demand if Nvidia's customers don't generate enough profits from those GPUs.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

In the near term, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) clearly continues to see incredible demand, which has and continues to propel revenue, earnings, and the stock prices. So, with no catching up to demand in sight for the next 1–2

Comments (3)

m
mstaralpha
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (65)
Alternatively, Nvidia is increasing its technology lead, has a lower TCO, has developed an AI platform including software, the best networking products and an ecosystem of developers who know how to use their products.
bobcowman profile picture
bobcowman
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (1.65K)
You can throw logic out the window on new frontier companies.
Falestini profile picture
Falestini
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (647)
Exploding growth (visibility) will continue for as far as investors can see (and analysts will justify). Anyone who'd call it (aka time it) is fooling themselves.

Accumulate shares, buy dips, and take a 3-5 year-nap...
