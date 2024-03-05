da-kuk

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) when I wrote about it the last time, as I believed in the long-term growth potential of the business, especially with its new go-to-market initiatives. A year has passed, and based on my current outlook and analysis on EXFY, I have thrown in the towel as the outlook remains weak or uncertain. Hence, I am downgrading my rating from buy to neutral.

Review

It has been a disappointing past year for EXFY, as its share price fell from $8+ to just $2 today as the company has kept missing on expectations, which I take as a major flaw in execution. Once again, in 4Q23, EXFY failed to meet expectations. It reported revenue of $35.2 million, coming in below the consensus of $36.1 million. Gross profit of $18.7 million also came in below the consensus of $19.4 million. The only positive aspect is that EBITDA beat consensus ($5.9 million vs. $1.3 million), but this was mainly due to aggressive cost-cutting in the quarter and not organic improvements.

For the last several quarters, I have held out hope for a turnaround, but now I am giving up. Results for 4Q23 were dismal, with revenues falling 19% and 4% sequentially to $35.2 million. This is a big step down from the 14% decrease we saw in 3Q23. Take note that this marks the lowest quarterly total since 2021. The situation is even worse when I compare EXFY's performance to peers like Paymentus Holdings (PAY), BILL Holdings (BILL), Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), Paycom Software (PAYC), and Payoneer Global (PAYO). These peers are business management software for SMEs, and have all printed positive y/y growth over the past year. EXFY is the only player that saw negative revenue growth.

Importantly, I think 1Q24 is going to see an even worse performance, as the paid member performance in November and December was soft. Although paid members of 719K remained unchanged sequentially in November and December, management did note that paid member growth improved in October. This suggests that the improvement in October did not persist at the same pace.

Data over the past 8 quarters further reinforced my view that the business is experiencing a massive loss of high-valued paid members. This proves one of two things. Both of which are negative causes that do not point to a positive FY24.

EXFY members have been “overpaying” for modules that are not critical to their business, hence, they are rightsizing the number of modules adopted. The high value paid members are switching out of EXFY as they found a better solution

Moreover, management mentioned that their customers continue to have a “difficult time," which I take as a sign that there is no indication of customer trend stabilization. With user trend instability and macro conditions still uncertain (hard to see Fed cutting rates in the near term given the sticky inflation, strong labor market, and poor housing supply situation), EXFY's near-term prospects appear extremely cloudy. Additionally, management's decision to not reiterate long-term guidance during the 2Q23 result release is another indication of weakness. While they did provide guidance for FCF, I believe it is meaningless if the company continues to experience further decline.

Nothing to announce other than, obviously, what we've presented here. We know we have January data and, obviously, we have our historical data. I think the takeaway from this slide is that our customers have been having a difficult time. 4Q23 call

Moreover, cycling back to the point on missing expectations, 4Q23 is the 7th straight quarter that EXFY has missed consensus revenue estimates (indicating poor execution). At this point, I believe management’s guidance is less creditworthy (poor sentiment now), so for any strong guidance to work, EXFY has to show a couple of quarters of strength before I see a positive recovery in sentiment. As a result, I fear this will dampen enthusiasm for the much-anticipated transition to the new Expensify platform, which is now well underway. As consumers switch to the new EXFY card, the expectation is that it will have a positive impact on interchange accounting and an increase in activity from current users thanks to the new features. However, the poor execution so far forces (my belief) investors to take on a more conservative approach to assuming any strong traction until EXFY actually reports it in their earnings.

Lastly, while I think management did a good job at filling us in on the details of customer growth, product launches, and the ongoing card transition, the issue is that we still don't have much insight into expansion at current customers or the possibility of incremental closures of small and medium-sized businesses. Hence, I am switching gears to a hold rating and waiting for EXFY to show a few more quarters of positive earnings results before I would consider turning bullish on the business again.

Valuation

At the rate that EXFY is operating, I think it is hard to see any major acceleration in FY24. In the absence of management guidance, uncertain macro outlook, and a weak revenue performance in 4Q23, I am assuming EXFY will continue to see revenue decline in FY24. I model -10% for FY24 revenue growth (average of 1-4Q23 growth rates) as 1H24 would see easy 1H23 comps but 2H24 would see tough 2H23 comps. Given the relative performance, I also expect EXFY to trade at a discount to peers.

Risk and final thoughts

The risk to my revision to a hold rating is that the EXFY transition to its new platform could result in much better results than expected. This could overwrite the poor executions that EXFY have shown so far as the market moves on and focuses on the long-term growth potential (something that I was bullish on previously, but the near-term outlook caused me to stay conservative).

After previously recommending a buy rating for EXFY, I am downgrading my rating to neutral due to continued execution issues and a weak near-term outlook. EXFY has consistently missed expectations throughout the past year, and 4Q23 was another round of disappointment. Revenue fell 19% year-over-year, marking its lowest quarterly total since 2021. Additionally, management's decision to not reiterate long-term guidance and their own admission of customer difficulties raise concerns about future stability. While the transition to the new EXFY platform holds long-term potential, repeated execution failures and the uncertain macro environment dampen expectations. I believe the stock price is not going to reflect these positive impacts until EXFY reports a few quarters of positive results. The risk to this downgrade lies in the possibility of the new platform exceeding expectations and revitalizing EXFY's growth trajectory. However, given the current state, I recommend investors remain cautious and await concrete signs of improvement.