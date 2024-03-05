Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Here's Why It's Down 24%

Mar. 05, 2024 9:53 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock16 Comments
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
8.67K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. stock has been sitting this year's stock market rally out.
  • I discuss one key reason for the underperformance.
  • Automotive margins should remain pressured in the coming quarters.

Paper Planes Flying On Different Directions On Blue Background

MicroStockHub

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls are in a world of hurt. On Monday, March 4, the Tesla stock sank 7 percent, and year-to-date, the stock price is down 24 percent whereas the NASDAQ (QQQ) is

This article was written by

ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
8.67K Followers
You'll never see me write a long bio listing all of my credentials and degrees or refer to myself in the third person. I love discussing ideas and I appreciate it when people can play devil's advocate without resorting to personal attacks. In short, I employ a long-only, long-horizon, focused value style, guided by thorough bottom-up research and backed by years of accounting and finance experience. When people ask me "what do you do?" I assume they mean for fun.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (16)

ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Article Update Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (5.73K)
Thanks everyone for reading my article! Please feel free to leave feedback, ask questions, and float any ideas you may have in a comment below!
cparmerlee profile picture
cparmerlee
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (23.26K)
Only 2 flaws in your reasoning?

You missed the most important flaw: there is no such thing as fully self-driving -- ANYWHERE -- and certainly not on any Tesla ever built. We are still only 5% of the way toward a level that could safely and efficiently handle all the situations that humans deal with every day. There isn't a single Tesla on the road today that will EVER have a fully self-driving capability. If Tesla is still on Earth in 2035, not having relocated its HQ to Mars, there is a small possibility there could be something that, by some stretch, could be called "fully self-driving".
Jim Hap profile picture
Jim Hap
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (295)
I was a very early TSLA investor, around $25 per share (splits adjusted) which greatly padded my nest egg. But I sold all my stock around the same time Elon started siding with the same forces that he had been fighting his entire career, the pro-fossil-fuel Republican party.
I can say the same for every other retail investor I know personally. And I will never buy another Tesla again. I even canceled my CyberTruck order (which I placed the day he announced it back in 2019.)
You may be correct about the resell values, but from my perspective, it's the retail investors who have given up on TSLA.
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (5.73K)
@Jim Hap Good points, Jim. Congrats on being an early investor and existing at the right time. I’m curious about your thoughts on the following, as I’ve been struggling to estimate: How many potential buyers are in the same boat as you regarding “I will never buy another Tesla again,” and how did you go about estimating that figure? Thanks in advance!
Poldarkfan profile picture
Poldarkfan
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (425)
@Jim Hap Would you like some cheese with that whine?
Is it that hard to understand that Elon Musk is the only person on the planet who could have created the EV industry single handedly? He is the J.P. Morgan, Henry Ford and John D. Rockefeller of our age.
cparmerlee profile picture
cparmerlee
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (23.26K)
@Jim Hap And not coincidentally, that was exactly the same time that he decided he had milked the hippies in California for all the handouts he could get and was moving next to pick-em-up trucks.

Musk is a product of apartheid South Africa. What you see today is the real Musk. That earlier phase was just to get green handouts.
Veeon profile picture
Veeon
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (245)
Simply put Tesla 60 Price Earnings ratio is too high even though I bought at higher levels and I'm now willing to wait until it reaches a sub 30 PE before adding more to my position
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (5.73K)
@Veeon That could happen in two ways, as you know: the stock price could halve or earnings could rise. Which do you think will be the dominant factor on the path to your P/E ratio target?
S
SayeretJoe
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (253)
What do used car market prices have to do with stock price? If anything this makes people buy new Teslas directly from Tesla, much like iPhones are bought new because of new models and battery life. What are your thoughts?
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (5.73K)
@SayeretJoe Thanks for the reply. I disagree with your premise: I believe lower used prices for the same model decrease demand for the new cars, not increase. I’d be happy to review any data you my have that disproves my understanding.
Tom Incorporated profile picture
Tom Incorporated
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (608)
Great to have you back writing about Tesla, even if the audience here isn't ideal. I think the new Model 3 has to be playing a role in the resale values of the legacy Model 3 – in the last 30 days it's clearly down more than their other vehicles, which would suggest the refreshed Model 3 has had some effect. I don't think it's necessarily warranted though, as some people clearly prefer the looks and stalks of the legacy Model 3.

Generally though, it feels to me like the narrative is all about AI right now. All EV stocks are down. Growth investors left Tesla for Nvidia, it seems, and will ride it until the story changes again. Until the potential of FSD and Optimus becomes more clear to investors I'd love for Tesla Energy to really shine and be highlighted by the company. It feels like they're missing an opportunity there...
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (5.73K)
@Tom Incorporated I agree! Market participates are throwing the baby out with the bath water: Tesla should trade differently than Rivian, NIO, etc., but here we are. I also agree with your comment on the new Model 3 having some impact on the resale value of the old Model 3.
s
sr1952
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (3.94K)
So far 2024 is a total dud for Tesla and it's not going to get any better. Tesla will limp along on M3 and MY for the whole year. FSD and robots are not going anywhere. Elon says cybertruck and M2 will be positives in 2025 but we know how he is (a liar) about timelines. Batteries have potential (pun intended) but they are destined to be commodities where price is the only thing that matters. Who wants to compete on price with some giant Chinese battery manufacturers? Meanwhile, the stock is still priced for high profits and insane growth. Not good.
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (5.73K)
@sr1952 Vood pun! I doubt the compact car will arrive in 2025, but I’m hopeful for the cybertruck in 2025. Would you please elaborate on the cybertruck? How many do you think Tesla will sell in 2025, and what do you think will be the margins on it once the production ramps to full nameplate capacity of the installed lines?
s
sr1952
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (3.94K)
@ValueAnalyst
How many do you think Tesla will sell in 2025, and what do you think will be the margins on it once the production ramps to full nameplate capacity of the installed lines?

Those are really good questions and I don't think anyone knows the answers. Maybe not even Tesla. The CT has some big manufacturing issues that delayed it for 5 years. But we don't know how close they are to being solved. We also don't know the cost of producing them which affects price and volume. My guess is that Tesla is very busy figuring out how to mass-produce these things cost-effectively and the answers are just not there yet.
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (5.73K)
@sr1952 Sadly, I think you are correct. Still, I have confidence in Tesla management that they will figure it out and ramp production beyond the initially target of 200,000 per year by 2025. Let’s see!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.