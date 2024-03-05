Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome BioCGT Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

This article will explain why I consider Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK, OTCPK:TKPHF) as a "hold" despite the financial projections,

, the new

[BE] and their announcement of Milano Furuta, the current President of Takeda's Japan Pharma Business Unit as

(CFO) effective from April 1st, 2024.

Financial Overview Of Takeda

Takeda is a public company incorporated in Japan. The company and its subsidiaries known collectively as "Takeda" is a global, value-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company with a diverse portfolio, engaged primarily in the research, development, production and global commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Takeda's principal pharmaceutical products include medicines in the following key business areas: gastroenterology ("GI"), rare diseases, Plasma-Derived Therapies ("PDT") immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

As per Takeda's last quarterly report presentation, which covered the period from April to December 2023, the company maintains its forward-looking commitment to restore its core operating profit margin to the low-mid 30s, currently at 26.9%. In my opinion, Takeda should be able to deliver given the approval of Eohilia -I will be expanding on this later; the new deal with Biological E Limited -which should enlarge their capabilities to manufacture millions of doses of their dengue vaccine "Qdenga", together with the GI and the rare diseases business areas' growth. On the other hand, Takeda's management team maintained their guidance for the fiscal year to end on March 31, 2024, in which they forecast "a low single digit decline in their revenue, a decline in their operating profit in the low 10s, and a decrease on the EPS on the low 20s" as announced on May 11, 2023, at their FY2022 financial results. Thus, despite the most recent favourable signs of recovery Takeda is expecting an overall bad result for the FY2023.

Interestingly, when analysing Takeda's performance during the last 5 years, as per today's share price at $14.56, we can observe a 28.06% decrease on the share price. In contrast, the five-year CAGR is 21.92%, while the revenue and the net income have increased from JPY 1.8 trillion and JPY 186.9 billion in March 2018 to JPY 4 trillion and JPY 317 billion in March 2023 respectively. In addition, the 5-year change in free cash flow also shows a positive increase from JPY 271 billion to JPY 343 billion, but digging a bit further in the numbers there is a 63% decrease in this value from March 2022 to March 2023. On the other hand, Wall Street Analysts on average are expecting, a 17.27% share price increase in the next twelve months (NTM), being their price target in the range of $13.60-$20.01 per share, with an overall "strong buy" recommendation. Finally, Takeda's intrinsic value is USD 14.21, which based on Takeda's current share price (USD 14.48), equates to a rating of 1.9% overvalued.

Takeda's Intrinsic Value: based on Takeda's annual reports, expected growth, Wall Street's projections and the sector median projections (Based on template made by Market Research Platform)

In my personal view, given that Takeda has been underperforming year-on-year when compared against the analyst's projections, I am still cautious and critical of their capability to increase the return on investment in the short term. However, Takeda's potential to deliver better results is also evident given the maturity of their pipeline and the increase in revenue observed in business areas such as GI, which offsets the revenue decrease observed in sectors such as oncology. Hence, I personally consider that an 1.9% overvalued rating together with a YoY revenue growth of only 5.69%, 3-5year FWD CAGR of only 4.92% when the sector median values are 6.81% and 10.87% respectively support an overall HOLD recommendation for this stock. In order to consider adding Takeda to my portfolio, I would need to see the price dropping to at least match a 10% undervalued. Nonetheless, I will continue to monitor the performance of the company when they release their FY2023 final year results to reassess my hold rating.

Eohilia's FDA Approval Brings Tailwinds To Takeda

Last February 12th, Takeda won the FDA approval of the first and only oral treatment in the U.S. for. Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), which will be available to patients from the end of February. The drug in question will be commercialised as Eohilia. Eohilia's cost per month is expected to be $1,875; a much more cost-effective option than Dupixent (an injectable drug developed by Sanofi and Regeneron), which costs $3800 for two pre-filled pens. Eohilia was acquired by Takeda, together with Qdenga (dengue vaccine) and a dozen other drugs in the pipeline, after the merger with Shire back in 2019, paying $62 billion. In my view, the results of that investment are still mixed, but considering the increasing market size of EoE in the U.S. and Europe, there is hope for Eohilia to become a significant revenue driver in Takeda's GI business sector.

Market Size Of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a relatively rare inflammatory disease affecting the esophagus. EoE causes pain, swallowing problems, and food getting stuck in your throat. The global prevalence rate of this condition has been increasing during the last decade, with an estimate of 5-10 new cases per 100,000 people being diagnosed yearly. In the U.S. alone, the number of people diagnosed with EoE increased from 79 per every 100,000 in 2015 to 117 per every 100,000 in 2018, which equates to a 38% increase in only 3 years.

In terms of market size, in a study published by Growth Plus Reports, "the global market for EoE was valued at US$ 169.4 million in 2022 and is expected to increase up to US$ 941.8 million by 2031". In this sense, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Eohilia, licensed by the Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, on 12th February, grants them an opportunity to increase its revenue, as Eohilia is now the only oral treatment in the U.S. for people 11 years and older with EoE.

Eohilia's Mechanism Of Action

Eohilia is a budesonide oral suspension. Budesonide is a corticosteroid usually prescribed for the treatment of respiratory conditions. However, Eohilia's new formulation of budesonide changes its physical properties when shaken (more fluid) or when swallowed (viscous), thus providing mucoadherent properties to the drug. According to Takeda's press release, the 12-week treatment for patients of 11 years and older with EoE will be available by the end of February 2024, in 2 mg/10 mL convenient, single dose stick pack.

The clinical trial associated with the evaluation of this new formulation (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT01642212) demonstrated that patients receiving 2.0 mg of the drug reduced their eosinophil counts -high eosinophil counts cause the inflammatory reaction typical in EoE; as well as improved other histologic markers associated to the severity of the disease.

Ikuo Hirano, MD, professor of medicine and director of the Kenneth C. Griffin Esophageal Center in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said: "Various formulations of corticosteroids have been used in the past to manage EoE, but in an off-label capacity and using multiple delivery options. With Eohilia, it's gratifying to now have an FDA-approved treatment specifically formulated for a consistent dose delivery with a demonstrated ability to address esophageal inflammation and EoE dysphagia symptoms," "As the treatment needs and goals of patients with EoE can vary, I welcome the flexibility that Eohilia offers as an oral medication."

In summary, Takeda's therapeutic strategy for the development of Eohilia has been to reformulate the delivery system of a drug already known for its beneficial effects on EoE (Budesonide), which then has increased its effectiveness in the treatment of the inflammatory disease and provided a more flexible therapy for patients suffering with EoE. In my opinion, as a scientist and as a BioInvestor, this is a very clever strategy that reduces the time needed for tests and therefore the cost of research & development when compared to developing a completely new drug.

Eohilia's Market Competitive Landscape

The global market for EoE is very competitive, particularly in North America, which is the largest market in terms of revenue. Several organisations (public and private) have been investing large amounts of money on the development of a novel treatment for EoE, given its increasing prevalence and high patient awareness in the western world. Some of Takeda's competitors in this area are: Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, who has been working on the development of APT-1011 -recently granted with a fast-track designation by the FDA. EsoCAP AG, another privately owned pharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, who has developed ESO-101, a drug which has received the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of EoE by the FDA. On the other hand, pharmaceutical giants such as Glaxosmithkline PLC (LON:GSK) have develop drugs that have proven positive effects on patients with EoE, such as Nucala, which improves the eosinophils counts in patients with hypereosinophils syndrome. One of the most remarkable players in the market are Sanofi (EPA:SAN) and Regeneron (REGN) which have developed Dupixent (dupilumab) an injectable treatment which has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. FDA for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases such as EoE.

Hence, Takeda is not the only player in this market, but it seems to have gone ahead in the race for getting the FDA approval of their drug formulation, being the only one with an oral composition capable of reducing the symptoms of EoE in situ. In particular, Eohilia might have an advantage due to the flexibility of the oral composition, the strong data and the cheaper price, when compared to Dupixent. Hence, in my opinion, we will see an increase in the GI revenue sector which should help to reverse the losses faced by Takeda after the previous rejection of the drug.

Eohilia Adds On To Takeda's "Revenue" Tailwinds

In their last quarterly report covering a nine-month period ended on December 31, 2023, Takeda reported a revenue of 3,212.9 billion (JPY +141.6 billion and +4.6% AER, +0.0% CER). The company stated that "the 4.6% increase in revenue and a net profit increase of 48.5% was attributable to favorable foreign exchange rates and their growth in the plasma-derived therapies (PDT), Immunology, gastroenterology and rare diseases sectors, which offset the decreases observed in the oncology and neuroscience sectors, which have been impacted by intensive competition on some of their products during this period."

In addition, on February 27th, Takeda and Biological E Limited, an India-based vaccine and pharmaceutical company have announced a partnership that aims to speed up the process of manufacturing Takeda's dengue vaccine "Qdenga". The vaccine is already available in some endemic countries, such as Brazil, but it is expected to be widely available in several endemic countries by 2030. The two companies are committed to manufacturing and commercialise 100 million doses per year for a decade.

Final Remarks About Takeda

In conclusion, I remain cautious in terms of the near future capacity of Takeda to revert previous disappointing results, increase free cash flow and reduce the company's long-term debt, but the new CFO announcement (Milano Furuta, the current President of Takeda's Japan Pharma Business Unit as CFO effective from April 1st, 2024), as well as good news such as the approval of Eohilia as well as the increasing revenue that the company is getting already from the GI, rare disease and PDT business areas, seems to be leading the way towards increasing the cash flow. Takeda is still pending to issue an official forecast for the expected sales of Eohilia (named TAK-721 in the interim reports) and its impact on the company's revenue, but considering the increasing market size of EoE, which is expected to reach up to US$ 941.8 million by 2031, I think is plausible for Eohilia to fulfil sales expectations amounting up to $500 million per year, as previously forecasted by the company, adding then to the revenue increase driven by Takeda's GI business area and partially offsetting the $62 billion that Takeda paid when acquiring Shire.

Thus, pending a further analysis when the company releases their FY2023 results, my valuation for the company is a hold at the current price (1.9% overvalued), but I will be interested in adding this company to my portfolio if the price falls to at least 10% undervalue.

