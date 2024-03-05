Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spok Holdings: Nice Company; Upside Has Vanished

Mar. 05, 2024 10:01 AM ETSpok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) Stock
Cook Capital Management profile picture
Cook Capital Management
165 Followers

Summary

  • The original thesis has played out.
  • Dividend coverage remains elusive.
  • Huge number of shares and insiders selling the stock.
  • The software business is overvalued.

Cropped view of female doctor taking out pager

kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Company Overview

I originally wrote about Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) in April 2022 when the stock was trading around $8. The company has two segments. One is its Wireless segment, which sells pagers and pager services to its envious

This article was written by

Cook Capital Management profile picture
Cook Capital Management
165 Followers
Cook Capital Management is based in Madison, Wisconsin. I use a traditional value investing approach to identify undervalued stocks, special situations, activism, liquidations, unique growers, turnarounds, or any other deeply discounted small or micro-cap security. I have an investment research contract with Singular Research which involves work on their Seeking Alpha page as an analyst. In addition, I'm open to an analyst position with a like-minded firm.Please feel free to reach out at any time with a Seeking Alpha message or at bj@cookcapital.org.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPOK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPOK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPOK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.