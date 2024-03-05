kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Company Overview

I originally wrote about Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) in April 2022 when the stock was trading around $8. The company has two segments. One is its Wireless segment, which sells pagers and pager services to its envious healthcare customer list. The other provides healthcare communications software, including on-call scheduling, patient call center, and staff communication.

The thesis was that SPOK abandoned its efforts to build and sell a cloud-based version of its communications software called SpokGo. The capital commitment over the preceding years was around $20 million, with only a few buyers of the product.

The company had announced that the cost savings from the abandonment would be significant and would pass along the savings in the form of a $1.25 annual dividend, which represented a 15%+ dividend yield on the stock at that time. Further explanation of the thesis can be found here.

Here's why I'm selling

At the time of the original thesis, my price target was $11.25, with the option to hold for the dividend yield. The stock trades at ~$18 at the time of this writing, far exceeding the target. The $1.25 dividend remains intact, and the yield slumped to ~7%.

SPOK management remains committed to the dividend. They have done a wonderful job of improving free cash flow since their strategic pivot but have yet to cover the dividend with free cash flow. In the meantime, the year-end balance sheet held ~$32 million in cash and no debt. So, there is a cushion to cover the dividend shortfall for a time.

In SPOKs third quarter 2023 transcript, management estimated they would cover about 95% of the dividend with EBITDA less Capex. That is encouraging, but the T (taxes) in EBITDA count. By year-end, SPOK reported $22.8 million in free cash flow and $25.6 million in dividend payments. That leaves a roughly $2.8 million shortfall or 92% dividend coverage. Still very close.

Perhaps a more compelling reason to sell the shares is multiple swaths of insider sales over the last two quarters. Insiders include the CEO, COO, CFO, a board member, and activist investor Braeside Investments.

Risks

Company sale - In the third quarter 2023 transcript, management noted that they would entertain the idea of being acquired and that there has been interest from suitors. Their customer list would undoubtedly be a valuable asset to an acquirer. However, I would surmise that insider sales would indicate that a sale is not imminent but could certainly happen.

Dividend - After the rhetoric regarding dividend coverage, there was no more talk of it on the fourth quarter call. However, they talked about an opportunity to expand their customer reach to smaller healthcare customers, which they haven't reached before. There would likely be capital committed upfront in the form of new sales staff, but the market is small and would require many new customers to make up the dividend shortfall. The biggest risk here is new bookings with existing customers. After spending a few years pitching SpokGo, then COVID-19, bookings are picking up. But the company controls about half the large healthcare market. So, new bookings may simply be catching up for lost time.

Valuation

As mentioned in the original thesis, the wireless business is worth about $6.50 and is dwindling. The calculations would imply that the business commands a roughly 30% profit margin. If that margin estimate holds, then the $76 million in 2023 wireless revenue provided about $22 - $23 million of operating profit, which is the vast majority of the company's operating profit and free cash flow. As you can imagine, pagers are slowly going the way of the dinosaur. That means new software growth not only needs to replace lost wireless profit but also needs to make up for the dividend shortfall over time.

Management estimates corroborated the wireless valuation. So, I think it's solid. If so, that implies that the lower-margin software business is valued at $9.50 ($18.00 stock price, less ~$2.00 in cash, and $6.50 wireless business). That is a lofty price for a business that doesn't produce much cash in my estimation.

Investors who bought in the $7.00 - $8.00 range have experienced an excellent return on their capital. New shareholders may certainly benefit through a company sale or a situation where SPOK can cover its generous dividend with free cash flow. Depending on your price target, I don't think the IRR compensates for the risk that catalysts fail to occur. Nor is it as compelling as it was two years ago.

Alternatively, current money market rates have crept up to a point where the risk/reward is competitive with the risk/reward of SPOKs dividend yield, in my opinion. Opportunity cost is another consideration.

Conclusion

Some catalysts could carry the stock higher. But the stock has passed my price target, and I'm not going to stick around to try to potentially squeeze out a few more percentage points on the stock.

After its SpokGo debacle, SPOK management has done a fantastic job of returning the company to a cash-generating machine precisely as they said they would. Though the dividend seems a bit aggressive at this point, they deserve a ton of credit. I'm glad to have trusted my capital with them and owe them a debt of gratitude.