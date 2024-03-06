Jeremy Poland/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Sometimes the best investments are the companies you don’t need to follow up on that frequently. During the COVID-pandemic I started buying Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU:CA) (OTCPK:FRHLF) as a low-risk speculation on an increasing oil price as an owner of royalties in Canada and the US. This has worked out very well (although I traded in and out during 2020 and 2021 before establishing a long-term position) and the company’s generous dividend still has a payout ratio that’s low enough to allow it to pursue additional acquisitions.

Freehold Royalties Investor Relations

I still have a decent-sized long position in Freehold Royalties and wanted to follow up on Freehold’s recent performance and its 7.9% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

The cash flows are closely correlated to the oil and gas price

The company’s attributable production rate remained relatively flow, both in Q4 2023 as well as the entire financial year 2023. As you can see below, the Q4 production came in at just under 14,900 barrels of oil-equivalent per day with 63% of the oil-equivalent output effectively coming from oil and NGL products. The remainder came from natural gas. The total average production rate in the entire financial year was just over 14,700 barrels of oil-equivalent per day with approximately 62.5% coming from oil and NGLs while the natural gas production accounted for 37.5% of the oil-equivalent production rate.

Freehold Royalties Investor Relations

As the average oil price was US$77.60 for WTI crude (which was just over C$100/barrel using the average exchange rate throughout the year) and C$79.50 for heavy oil, the average realized price per barrel of oil was approximately C$94.4M. The Natural Gas Liquids were sold at an average of C$39.19/barrel (down 26% compared to the average realized sales price in 2022) while the natural gas price was weak. Very weak. As you can see in the image above, the average realized natgas price fell by 60% in Q4 2023 and 56% throughout the entire financial year 2023.

The total revenue in 2023 was C$315M, resulting in a pre-tax income of C$172M and a net profit of C$132M, resulting in an EPS of C$0.88 per share.

Freehold Royalties Investor Relations

That’s not impressive but keep in mind the largest operating expenses are the depreciation and depletion expenses. As buying and owning royalties is mainly related to ‘sunk costs’ and require zero continuous capex contribution, the cash flows of a royalty company are always substantially higher than the reported earnings.

Indeed, when you look at the cash flows (below), the operating cash flow was almost C$240M and after deducting the lease payments you end up with approximately C$239.5M in net operating cash flow.

Freehold Royalties Investor Relations

Divided over 150.7M shares outstanding, the net free cash flow was approximately C$1.58 per share. Which means the stock is currently trading at less than 9 times the net cash flow.

The current dividend of C$0.09 per share per month means the company is paying C$1.08 per year, which translates into C$163M in annual dividends. This also means there is just over C$75M per year available to pursue additional acquisitions to counter the impact of asset depletion.

The dividend appears to be safe, even at $60 oil

Back in December, the company spent C$112M on a relatively sizeable acquisition to add 600 boe/day to the consolidated production profile. While this indeed represents a value of almost C$190,000 per flowing barrel, it adds about 123,000 acres to its exposure in the Permian Basin. Additionally, the production is predominantly liquids-weighed (85%) which will definitely help during these volatile times for the natural gas price as the oil price is generally more stable. And while the current production rate is just 600 boe/day, there are plenty of drill locations the operators of the land package could decide to drill.

Freehold Royalties Investor Relations

The acquisition only closed in January (which means the balance sheet will reflect the additional debt as of Q1), and allowed the company to fine-tune its expectations for 2024. It now expects to produce 14,700-15,700 boe/day on an attributable basis with 64% of the oil-equivalent production rate consisting of oil.

Freehold Royalties Investor Relations

The midpoint of this guidance would indicate a 3.5% production increase and despite the anticipated lower realized oil and gas prices, the dividend will remain fully sustainable. In fact, the current dividend should be covered all the way down to US$50/barrel WTI. The image below shows the impact of fluctuating oil prices.

Freehold Royalties Investor Relations

As you can see, even at US$65 WTI, the company will retain about C$200M in net free cash flow after paying the dividend over a 5-year period. At $75 oil that’s C$400M which could easily be redeployed to add more assets. And if the average production rate increases to 16,000 boe/day (which is not an unreasonable assumption if the company continues to pick up smaller royalties), the cumulative net free cash flow after the dividend will be C$500M. The total net cash flow would be C$1.3B before the dividend payments which means that based on the current share count the company will generate C$8.60/share in net free cash flow in the 2024-2028 period.

Investment thesis

The strong cash flows and the low FFO multiple of just under 8.75 are the main reason why I am still long Freehold Royalties and why I try to add on weakness. The 7.9% dividend yield is fully covered as it represents a payout ratio of just 68%. This allows the company to retain sufficient amounts of cash to acquire more royalties to counter the impact of depletion.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.