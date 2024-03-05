Tutye

There is no peace for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS). Once again, the Spanish Plasma company is in the crosshairs of the short-selling fund Gotham City, which had already accused Grifols of cooking its accounts in January 2024. Here at the Lab, we initiated the company with a Strong Buy recommendation (A Promising Buy Opportunity). Then we reverted our rating with a recent publication called: Wait And See For Now. Gotham City's allegations against the Spanish company caused the share to decline significantly (-48% year-to-date), and for prudency reasons, our team decided to wait for further clarification. Gotham published a second document two weeks ago with new findings, and Grifols shares declined again. As a reminder, the first report was an accusation of data manipulation. In particular, according to the fund, the company would have reduced the ratio between debt and EBITDA, which would not be equal to 6 times, as declared in the official documents, but between 10 and 13 times. Grifols responded by suing the hedge fund and asking for damages.

That said, between January and February, some members of the Grifols family left their executive positions. Gotham City commented on these changes, claiming they "indicate that at least some of our concerns are valid." Grifols has consistently denied any falsification of data.

With this second report, the hedge fund requested clarification on loans and outflows, amounting to €321 million, recorded in the financial report for the first half of 2023 and on the role of Scranton Enterprises NV. Specifically, Gotham addressed five requests to the Spanish company: 1) €321.3 outflow clarification, 2) Scranton's direct or indirect involvement in these outflows, 3)which parties received €113.4 million in non-current loans in H1 2023, and under what conditions? 4) If Scranton was involved in point 3), and 5) how much was Grifols loaned to Scranton in 2021 via prepayment, and at what interest rate?

Last week, the company released its Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 results. Today, we are back to provide our insights.

Cross-checking Wall Street consensus estimates, the Spanish Plasma player delivered Q4 2023 results of €1.77 billion in top-line sales (vs. €1.76 billion) and an adj. EBITDA of €442 million (vs. 427 million). This was mainly supported by solid biopharma growth and the improvement of plasma trends. In addition, the company updates the investors on 1) FCF reconciliation from adjusted EBITDA, 2) FCF development before dividend payment, confirming a €2/2.5 billion of cumulative cash flow until 2027, and 3) provides a positive confirmation of Shanghai RAAS equity stake divestment.

Grifols deleverage path

Source: Grifols Q4 results presentation

Positive and negative takes

Our team sees the 2024 free cash flow to EBITDA reconciliation as very helpful. That said, there will be a lack of FCF generation in 2024. This is due to a negative one-off. As a reminder, Grifols has a mixed track record in delivering long-term guidance. On providing a free cash flow outlook excluding one-offs, the company will continue to invest in 2024. Looking back, in 2023, the company had a negative FCF of €189 million, with a €245 million drag from extraordinary items. This implied a positive FCF of €56 million.

Looking to 2024, the company has an adjusted EBITDA of €1.8 billion with no expectation of generating any FCF. The company has disclosed headwinds of €480 million from extraordinary items. This would imply a positive €485 million on an underlying basis. We usually do not speculate, but we don't like this extraordinary negative one-off in this period.

In addition, we should also report that the company lowered the EBITDA margins from 28-29%, including SRAAS, to 27-28%. In relation to any disclosure of Grifols and Scranton's relationship, this will be communicated in the audited results (mid-March). The SRAAS disinvestment is reassuring. Following the positive due diligence, the transaction is expected in H1 2024. The company confirms its expectations to close the deal and is on track to achieve a 4x leverage target by 2024.

On the CAPEX plan, there is now an expectation to invest €273 million with ImmunoTek to develop plasma centers. Although we appreciate the disclosure, we should recall that Grifols has already invested more than €1 billion in plasma centers over the last five years.

Once again, we are surprised to see another €110 million in restructuring and transaction costs in 2024. The company attributes this one off to a related operational improvement plan. In addition, there is a further €200 million working capital build for this year, followed by a €407 million inventory rebuild in 2023. Plasma inventories were low after COVID-19; however, this seems excessive.

Grifols New Outlook

Valuation

Again, on the valuation, we see this €2.0-2.5 billion FCF generation target for 2025-2027 as bullish. If delivered, Grifols would trade at an implicit 14% FCF/equity, which looks extremely attractive. That said, we are cautious about this target, especially after these negative one-offs and the lack of FCF visibility in 2024. Grifols' closest peer (CSL Limited) trades at 18x EV/EBITDA with a P/E >25x. At the same time, our Spanish plasma player valuation is set at an EV/EBITDA of 6x with a P/E of 9x. Grifols looks exceptionally cheap, but we await further details on management's free cash flow outlook and its progress to achieve "best-in-class corporate governance," given the Gotham City short sell.

Grifols Governance and new Hires

Conclusion

After recent tribulations, we view Q4 as positive, but the 2024 outlook is soft. Forward guidance continues to either include or exclude Biotest, creating confusion. Cashflow lack remains a problem and needs to be addressed. We see support from a positive fibrinogen P3 readout. This R&D update might unlock €800 million of market potential. Grifols will disclose new information in mid-March regarding Scranton's relationship. Therefore, if Grifols' valuation looks attractive, there are (still) too many question marks. As already reported, we expect the Grifols' stock price to be under pressure in the short term and probably not investable. For this reason, we reiterate our neutral valuation.

