Dragon Claws

In my previous article on the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in December, I argued that inflation expectations were too low given the rapid easing of financial conditions and that shifting from regular Treasuries to TIPS would allow investors to benefit from a recovery in price pressures. Since then, inflation expectations have risen strongly, but this has also lifted bond yields, which have risen by a similar amount, keeping the TIP under pressure. However, if inflation pressures continue to rise, as seems likely, the Fed will be unable to hike rates due to exponentially rising government debt costs, which will put downside pressure on real yields. The TIP offers a real yield of 2.0% which I fully expect to return to zero over the next few years as the Fed is forced to ease policy even as inflation picks up. This would result in capital gains for the ETF of an additional 13%.

The TIP ETF

The TIP tracks the performance of US Treasury inflation-protected securities, whose price rise along with inflation. With the weighted average, maturity has risen slightly over the past two months to 7.4 years and its effective duration of 6.8 years, which puts the TIP in the mid-range in terms of duration and volatility in the TIPS universe. For investors looking for less volatility there are shorter term options such as the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) which has a maturity of just 2.6 years. There are also longer maturity options such as the PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS (LTPZ) which has a maturity of 21 years for investors looking for more capital gains.

Capital Gains Likely As Fed Eases Despite Surging Government Debt

The TIP's yield is currently 2%, which is what investors should receive if they hold over the next 7 or so years. This is significantly higher than the yield on US stocks and also higher than real GDP is likely to come in, making it highly attractive on a relative basis. However, the main attraction of the TIP is the prospect for capital gains if and when real yields move lower, which will result in the event that inflation expectations rise faster than Treasury yields. Such a scenario looks highly likely as the Fed looks to lower rates despite intense inflationary pressure from high government deficits.

Since the debt ceiling was raised in June last year, public debt has risen by a staggering $3trn or 10%. One might think that perpetually increasing debt issuance would be a reason to avoid Treasuries, but I firmly believe that the Fed will be forced to prevent Treasury yields from rising by restarting Quantitative Easing, which will result in a rise in inflation and a move lower in real yields.

US Public Debt Outstanding, Daily (Bloomberg)

On the one hand, the Fed should be keeping interest rates high to combat the inflationary effects of high fiscal deficits. However, by keeping rates high, this risks creating a spiralling of Federal debt interest costs. Interest costs on the national debt are already equal to 21% of Federal government revenues, and this is with a weighted average interest rate of only 3%, meaning that at current interest rates of 5.5% interest costs would rise to almost 40% of revenues.

US Treasury Interest Payments, % of Federal Receipts (Bloomberg)

This means that the Fed must choose between maintaining high interest rates to prevent a rise in inflation and lowering them to prevent a spiralling of debt servicing costs. As the Fed opts for the latter option, we could see a surge in inflation expectations, and it becomes clear that there is nothing to prevent a relentless rise in government debt issuance.

I argued in December that one potential trigger for a rise in inflation expectations could be a recovery in oil prices, and since then, WTI crude oil has risen in lockstep with breakevens. As long as liquidity conditions remain loose, with stocks at all time highs and corporate bond spreads at multi year lows, inflation pressures should continue to rise.

Shorter dated measures of inflation expectations have already risen significantly. The chart below shows inflation expectations of different maturities as measures by the spread of regular yields versus inflation-linked bond yields. The 12-month breakeven inflation figure is now back up near 4%, while the 2-year figures is 2.8%.

Breakeven Inflation Expectations By Maturity (Bloomberg)

The 5- and 10-year figures remain at just 2.3% and 2.4% respectively, which is below headline CPI as markets continue to anticipate a slowdown in inflation over the medium term, for now. Even if medium term inflation expectations were to rise from 2.3% to the current headline CPI rate of 3.1%, while Treasury yields were to remain at current levels, the real yield on the TIP would fall back to 1.2%, resulting in around 8% capital gains. If real yields were to fall back to zero, this would result in capital gains of around 13%, in addition to the 2% real yield to maturity.

Summary

The TIP ETF offers investors a high real yield of 2% plus the potential for significant capital gains in the event that real yields fall, which seems highly likely as the Fed prioritises lowering Treasury borrowing costs as the expense of inflation. Breakeven inflation expectations have resumed their upward move as investors anticipate Fed easing, and a move back down to zero real yields would result in 13% capital gains in the TIP.