TIP: Breakevens Back On The Rise As Fed Set To Give Up The Inflation Fight

Mar. 05, 2024 10:24 AM ETiShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)LTPZ, STIP
Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • Inflation expectations have risen over recent months, particularly at the 2-year horizon, and are set to intensify as the Fed sides with reducing debt servicing costs over fighting inflation.
  • The Fed may be forced to restart Quantitative Easing to prevent Treasury yields from rising, leading to a rise in inflation and a move lower in real yields.
  • The iShares TIPS Bond ETF offers a real yield of 2% and the potential for 13% capital gains as real yields decrease back to zero.
In my previous article on the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in December, I argued that inflation expectations were too low given the rapid easing of financial conditions and that shifting from regular Treasuries to TIPS would allow investors

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TIP, LTPZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

