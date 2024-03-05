Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Navigating FS KKR's Ice-Cube Model As It Buys PayPal's Consumer Loans

Mar. 05, 2024 10:26 AM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)PYPL, PYPL:CA10 Comments
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.87K Followers

Summary

  • FSK faces challenges due to its ice-cube business model, which prioritizes income distribution over capital retention, limiting its ability to manage capital losses.
  • The company's deal to acquire PayPal's credit card debt, while significant, amplifies the risk inherent in its ice-cube model.
  • Despite a temporary surge in share value, FSK's structural and regulatory limitations suggest that, in the long run, the company will likely lose NAV value.
PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

In last year's article, we maintained a cautious stance on FS KKR (NYSE:FSK), primarily due to the prevailing macroeconomic conditions at the time. Our focus was on the potential negative impact of rising interest rates on the

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.87K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

Ol' Hickory profile picture
Ol' Hickory
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.39K)
Good article.
R
RealRural
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.22K)
Boy the opinions on this are all over the place. Fascinating and a bit worrying. FSK is a volatile BDC, moving up nicely today, and also dropping other days.

I agree with those who think the analysis above missed some critical points, including the PayPal aspect, but the non-accruals and high PIK are worrisome. Only hold a small slice on FSK which I bought pre-merger and remain above water but it appears a lot of whales are in on FSK as well.

Anyone here know what BDC Buzz or CWM think on this one?
Kelbor Del profile picture
Kelbor Del
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.3K)
It is thanks to the dividends I have received so far that I managed to get out of this loser with a modest gain.
I had done the same a few days ago with SLRC.
Even a break-even would be a welcome exit from these two names.

Now, long in my large positions in two other BDCs ARCC and FIDUS, I am looking for opportunities to deploy my cash wisely.
C
CPA022784
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.94K)
The PayPal loan deal was with KKR, not FSK. ("The companies said private credit funds and accounts managed by KKR will purchase up to 40 billion euros loan receivables originated by PayPal in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom"). Therefore, all of the entities of KKR may at some point participate in the deal (and FSK is one of those entities). The deal closed by December 31, 2023, and PayPal sold $5.5B in loans under the agreement with KKR. Of that amount, FSK has a very small investment in Paypal Luxembourg for approximate $59M or a tiny 0.4% of their investment portfolio.
g
gebarnhart
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (206)
The ice cube model, tied to FSK is applicable to all BDCs, so maybe the title should be to steer clear of the space. But, some BDCs, having the same ice cube model, have increased their NAV. The pay pal default rate was not a mystery when FSK purchased the loans, and the interest income is above that usually charged to a business. Most BDC loans yield 11-13% while credit card rates are substantially higher, thus offsetting the risk.
The real issue for FSK lies hidden in the last paragraph. Their non performing loans are way above the BDC sector average. Look at BXSL at 1% nonconforming vs FSK at 7%. The issue about FSK is not the ice cube model, but rather poor investment decisions, some of which they inherited with the merger.
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (7.31K)
@gebarnhart :
A meaningful portion of FSK's nonperforming debt was attributable to prior management, with only a reasonable portion attributable to KKR's management, a factor which the article should have mentioned.
Elliot Miller
B
Bekster
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.03K)
@elliot_mllr

The majority of FSK's 8.9% non accrual rate (at cost) is due to the failure of KKR originated debt investments.

FSK states in their CC:

“…….As of the end of the fourth quarter, non-accruals related to the 87% of our total portfolio, which has been originated by KKR Credit and the FS/KKR Advisor, were 5.1% on a cost basis and 2.6% on a fair value basis.”
.
.
.
I would not call 5.1% (at cost) of he non accruals originated by KKR "reasonable," and the comparison below will show why.

Here I compare just the Q4 KKR results with the Q4 results of their closest peers, and I'm only counting the KKR orignated non accruals below to compare current managers results to current managers results.

ARCC -- non accruals of 1.3% at cost and 0.6% at FV
BXSL — non accruals of 0.1% at cost and 0.1% at FV
GBDC -- non accruals of 1.7% at cost and 1.15 at FV
OBDC -- non accruals of 1.3% at cost and 1.1% at FV
TSLX -- non acrcuals of 0.8% at cost and 0.06% at FV
FSK ---- non accruals of 5.1% at cost and 2.6% at FV (KKR originated)

FSK's KKR orignated non accrual rate is clearly the outlier here. Much higher than even the next highest in this list.

Since the sector in general isn't reporting a non accrual rate anywhere near 5.1% (at cost), I would call this a company specific issue.

FSK's "legacy" related non accruals just compound their credit quality problems.

These results are not exactly a confidence builder for those who are bullish on FSK's prospects because they have a new, improved manager.
Tuco's Child profile picture
Tuco's Child
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.55K)
@Bekster

Patience perhaps will lead to a positive outcome?
s
shenness
05 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.14K)
Finally a BDC article that doesn't tout "discount to NAV" as a leading reason to buy. In fact, and justifiably so, your assessment provides that the discount to NAV is reflective of the inherent "ice-cube" nature of BDCs!! That alone makes your article worth the read.

Great analysis!! I agree that the much ballyhooed KKR advisor relationship has not lived up to the hype. I had a large investment in $FSK, but thankfully cut that significantly. Might just bail on my now much small position after reading your excellent analysis.

long $FSK
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FSK Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.