Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

In last year's article, we maintained a cautious stance on FS KKR (NYSE:FSK), primarily due to the prevailing macroeconomic conditions at the time. Our focus was on the potential negative impact of rising interest rates on the fiscal health of Small and Medium Enterprises 'SMEs,' potentially overshadowing any revenue gains for FSK arising from its variable interest rate-tied loan portfolio.

Following our analysis, FSK shares surged by 9%, bolstered by a stronger-than-expected economy. This uptick was further augmented by a generous $3 dividend, bringing the total return to 24%.

At a glance, such numbers might seem to contradict our bearish stance. However, beneath the surface of these enticing figures lies an unsustainable business model resembling an ice-cube structure. We maintain our Sell rating and our skepticism regarding FSK's ability to sustain this bull run.

Understanding the Ice-Cube Model of FSK

FSK, as a Business Development Company 'BDC,' operates under a unique set of regulations. One key aspect of this regulatory framework is the requirement for BDCs to distribute almost all of their income as dividends. This stipulation, while attractive for dividend-seeking investors, harbors a significant downside for the company's long-term financial health. Since FSK is mandated to distribute its income, it has little to no room to retain earnings. This lack of retained income prevents FSK from maintaining capital in the face of bad debt, defaults, and write-offs. In other words, FSK's regulatory environment forces it into a cycle where income is almost entirely disbursed, leaving scant resources to offset capital depreciation. Contrary to popular opinion, capital losses do not offset ordinary income distribution requirements. For example, despite realizing losses of $343 million from the sale of underperforming assets in 2023, FSK had to distribute nearly all of its $892 million investment income (interest and dividend income) generated during the period.

Roughly 80% of BDCs lose NAV value per share as a result of these dynamics, embodying an ice-cube business model where income distribution takes precedence over capital maintenance. FSK is no exception, as shown in its book value per share chart below.

Data by YCharts

Implications of the PayPal Agreement

KKR's agreement from June 2023 to acquire up to €40 billion in credit card debt from PayPal (PYPL) is a significant deal not only because of its size but also because of its association with such a prestigious fintech. FSK is managed through a partnership with KKR, and has committed to €80 million to the deal. For these reasons, it is important to shed some light on some critical elements of the deal.

First, it's crucial to note that KKR is not acquiring the €40 billion PayPal debt in a single transaction. Instead, the acquisition is expected to be about €3 billion initially, with FSK committing €80 million. These funds will then be recycled as the debt is gradually repaid by individual borrowers holding the credit card debt. KKR and FSK, will reinvest the returned capital. Thus, we are looking at a multi-year cycle for FSK and KKR to reach the €40 billion mark, with FSK taking proportionate size of the loans.

Second, and perhaps more importantly, the nature of the assets being acquired is more valuable in PayPal's hands than FSK's. Credit card debt is high-yielding but inherently risky, characterized by high default rates. In the hands of a company like PayPal, which can retain earnings from one customer to offset the losses from another, such assets are manageable.

However, for FSK, these assets carry a different level of risk. Due to the regulatory constraints that mandate nearly all interest income to be distributed to shareholders, FSK cannot use the earnings from one set of borrowers to cover the defaults of another. This lack of flexibility in retaining earnings creates a leak in its capital base. Each default directly impacts the company's bottom line, but more importantly, its NAV, while income is distributed to shareholders.

Following the announcement of the deal in June of last year, initial transactions were modest, with FSK reporting approximately $2 million in PayPal loans by September 2023. However, by the fourth quarter, this figure significantly increased, with $59 million of PayPal's loans now recorded on FSK's balance sheet. Going into 2024, funds allocated to the agreement will likely increase and could ramp up to €80 million. Now, performance-wise, it is too early to judge, given that 96% of PayPal's loans have been on FSK's balance sheet for three months or less (at least as far as public filings are concerned), a short period to gauge important credit factors such as change of circumstances trends of the borrowers. Latest filings show roughly $200,000 unrealized losses on the $59.8 million PayPal balance.

NII Has Reached Its Peak

FSK's interest income increased in 2023, bringing positive reactions from some analysts and investors who attribute this growth to effective management. However, this perspective is somewhat misguided. FSK investments are predominantly in a loan portfolio linked to fluctuating interest rates. Consequently, as the Federal Reserve raised its rates, an automatic increase in interest income ensued. This boost in NII doesn't necessarily reflect strategic foresight or management ingenuity. With the Federal Reserve now signally a potential reduction in interest rates, FSK NII seems to have peaked (assuming leverage remains at current levels).

Data by YCharts

Another common bullish point touted by some is FSK's share price discount to NAV. Some analysts project that the share price will continue its recent uptrend to narrow the gap between the market price and NAV. However, this assumption overlooks some fundamental aspects of BDCs, such as FSK.

Primarily, it's common for BDCs to trade below their NAV. According to data from CEFData, only 18 out of 51 BDCs trade at a premium to NAV, with an average discount standing at ~8%. A key issue is the challenge of accurately valuing BDC assets, which often are private and illiquid assets whose valuation is heavily reliant on management's assumptions. Part of the discount to NAV in the BDC sector mirrors this valuation uncertainty.

Additionally, the valuation of a BDC is closely linked to its dividend yield. The stock prices are often set such that the dividend yield compensates for the anticipated decline in the stock price, attributed to its ice-cube model discussed above. For this reason, it is likely that FSK will always trade at a discount to NAV. Going into 2024, we don't expect this NAV discount to narrow. Moreover, FSK's current discount to NAV aligns with its historical average.

Data by YCharts

Disappointing Q4

In its fourth quarter results, released on February 26th, FSK faced some financial challenges, pushing shares down by roughly 5%. Specifically, the company reported an EPS of $0.71, which fell short of estimates. Revenue also unexpectedly declined during the quarter as NAV fell by 1.7%. The company's portfolio, which is predominantly tied to variable interest rate loans, has benefited from the Fed's monetary tightening in 2022-2023, with YoY investment income rising by 12% in 2023, which only makes Q4 results more disappointing.

Seeking Alpha. Graph created by the author

Although there were no significant realized losses during the quarter, the company reversed roughly $100 million of unrealized capital gains it won during the earlier months of 2023, which also came as a disappointment to the market. Miami Beach Medical Group and Reliant Rehab are facing wage inflation issues because of labor shortages in the healthcare sector and couldn't pay interest in Q4. Roughly 14% of FSK's portfolio is in healthcare. KBS, a facilities service company nurtured by the private equity world, has been expanding aggressively through leverage, acquiring nearly half a dozen companies in the past two years, only now to cut its revenue forecast. Such companies who leave their fate into the hands of private equity bankers seldom succeed. Investment bankers might not always bring the best deal to their customers because they're paid for how big the M&A is, not its future prospects. In any case, KBS is now undergoing a restructuring of its massive debt pile and isn't paying interest on its loan from FSK. Another leveraged buyout company that fell victim to aggressive private equity M&A deal-making was Sweeping Corp, which also defaulted on its loan to FSK in Q4. Management cited what it described as 'poor integration' of Sweeping Corp's add-on acquisitions.

FSK also cited rising interest rates as one of the challenges facing its portfolio companies. In prior articles, we noted that this might happen, but perhaps our timing was a bit off by a quarter or two. There is always a lag between monetary tightening and the impact on economic activity. So, as we navigate 2024, we see high interest rates as a factor influencing FSK's performance. On the other hand, we still see strong consumer data in the US, low unemployment, and inflation getting under control. So, the macro picture is not decisive. Still, regardless of economic cycles, one fact is certain. FSK's losses are hard to recoup. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 120%, realized losses' risk is amplified. Struggling portfolio companies like Miami Beach Medical Group, Reliant Rehab, KBS, and others might go bankrupt, and FSK could find itself with the liabilities it incurred to finance these portfolio companies but without the returns to cover interest expense. Currently, 9% of the total portfolio (~1.4 billion) is in struggling companies that are not able to pay interest. Q4 was particularly shocking because the value of loans on non-accrual status nearly doubled from the prior quarter.

Data by YCharts

Summary

While FSK's dividend is attractive, it's crucial to look beyond the surface. The company's regulatory income distribution constraints prevent the company from retaining capital to recoup losses from bad debt write-offs. The deal with PayPal, while impressive in its association with such a prestigious enterprise, will likely amplify the detrimental impact of FSK's ice-cube business model. Credit card debt, while high-yielding, is risky and requires a level of financial flexibility that FSK's dividend distribution requirements don't allow. FSK's inability to retain earnings from profitable accounts to offset losses makes each default a direct hit to its bottom line and, more importantly, its NAV. A rating upgrade is conditional to a fundamental overhaul of the company's investment strategy, focusing exclusively on genuinely robust, low-risk/reward investments. We also need to see enhanced reporting of individual EBITDA figures for portfolio companies instead of weighted averages to properly assess risk. Weighted averages might be suitable for assessing the risk of banks and other financial institutions able to retain earnings to manage risk. However, this is not the case for FSK, whose leveraged portfolio requires assessing the risk of every individual company on a standalone basis.

Going forward, we will be monitoring the performance of the PayPal loan portfolio, comparing Amortized Cost to Fair value. We expect this balance to increase as FSK continues buying PayPal's consumer loans. Losses will naturally increase not just from the growth itself but also because changes in the circumstances of borrowers are positively correlated with time. As FSK buys more of PayPal's loans, it will become more important to monitor economic developments in Europe. In January, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the European Central Bank, forecasted a weak economic outlook for the region going into 2024.

Fourth quarter results have confirmed our earlier forecast regarding the adverse effects of rising interest rates on the company's portfolio. Non-performing loans nearly doubled from 4.8% to 8.9% of the portfolio (cost basis) in the span of three months between September and December of last year. So, we plan to remain vigilant on this front. The anticipated rate cuts by the Fed might prove too little too late, especially if the impact of the tightened monetary policy has already materialized. Our earlier prediction missed the mark by a few quarters because of monetary policy lag. As the Fed prepares to cut rates, it is important to recognize that this lag works both ways. Thus, any potential benefits from interest rate cuts also require time to manifest within the economy and, by extension, FSK's portfolio, underlining our pessimism over FSK's performance going into 2024.