Medical Properties Trust: The Dividend Will Likely Get Cut, But Bonds Are Still Attractive

Mar. 05, 2024 10:27 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Stock
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust has continued to disappoint equity investors, who followed the notion of "buy when there is blood in the streets".
  • Back in late 2023, I issued a thesis in which I recommended opting for MPW's bond over equity position. This has played out nicely.
  • While the case still remains intact after additional negative news around Steward, the equity is starting to get more and more interesting.
  • In this article, I outline several small but important details on the Q4 earning package, explain why I think MPW will have to cut its dividend yet again, and when to enter bonds and equity.
Late last year, I issued a strategic piece on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) - Medical Properties Trust: Outlining An Optimal Way To Capture Double-Digit Yield - which has, against all odds and fresh negative news, played out very nicely.

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

