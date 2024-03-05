Andrii Yalanskyi

Late last year, I issued a strategic piece on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) - Medical Properties Trust: Outlining An Optimal Way To Capture Double-Digit Yield - which has, against all odds and fresh negative news, played out very nicely.

Here is a very synthesized reminder on the underlying thesis:

Despite the attractive valuations and optically sound dividend coverage, taking equity exposure entails too excessive risk due to total uncertainty on Steward and Prospect.

Instead, going long MPW's bond position seems to offer a better risk and reward balance, where the double-digit YTM is increasingly supported by aggressive asset disposals.

Since the publication of this article, MPW has continued to suffer, registering negative ~13% total return performance on a YTD basis, while the bond yields have experienced far lower volatility levels.

Let's now digest the most important insights from Q4'23 earnings package, and jointly determine whether MPW's equity exposure is still unattractive and what the bond alternative looks like given the struggles on the tenant end.

Thesis update

While it was already clear before the Q4 earnings release that MPW would record additional struggles on Steward and that there would be an incremental debt financing issued by MPW to keep the tenant alive, there were still some unexpected signals that further elevated MPW's risk profile.

Here is a set of key additional dynamics that, in my opinion, render the equity story less attractive.

First, by listening to the Q4 earnings conference call, we finally could get a bit more detailed color on what kind of difficulties Steward is facing. Now it seems that the tenant is not only subject to relatively burdensome rent payments and high financial costs stemming from an overleveraged balance sheet, but it is also starting to struggle with the key element that is necessary to keep the underlying business running - i.e., sourcing of supply. The vendors have also recognized the risk here and thus started to require more aggressive payment terms that further weaken Steward's liquidity profile. What this means for MPW, is that the previous restructuring plan does not remain intact and instead more aggressive (and potentially less favorable for MPW) measures have to be taken.

Second, before the Q4 earnings date, MPW had already announced that it had provided a $60 million bridge loan to boost Steward's liquidity. What is important to consider for equity investors is that this loan ranks well below first lien and is subordinated to Steward's ABL lenders. In the restructuring process this might play an important role, determining whether or how much of the proceeds MPW will be able to get back from the potential asset sales or any other fast liquidity injections (i.e., capital attraction at discount due to the inherent pressure).

Third, it is now obvious that MPW will have to channel additional financing to Steward - at minimum $17.5 million - once the other party providing joint financing will finalize its documentation. From this, I have two rhetorical questions:

Will MPW really manage to get away with just $17.5 million before Steward delivers some progress in the restructuring end if it took less than two months after the emergency bridge funding early this year to face an additional need of capital?

Will the other lender sign his part of $17.5 million to keep the organization running, if by the date of earnings call it was still unfunded?

Fourth, Prospect still remains an area of concern. While during the call, Management did not share any meaningful insights on this tenant, it indicated that its TTM rent coverage is above 1x because of increased admission volumes, higher medical reimbursement rates and lower supplies cost. Some of these positive dynamics could easily take the opposite direction at any time, which would then immediately send Prospect's rent coverage lower to a level, where MPW's capital might be requested just as in the case of Steward.

Fifth, it seems that there are other tenants in MPW's portfolio other than Steward and Prospect that are also subject to some material difficulties. An analyst from Green Street Advisors - John Pawlowski - on the earnings call caught an interesting insight from Management's introductory remarks:

Thanks. Good morning. Could you provide some more details on just domestic operator number one was 0.3 times coverage, what's going on that operator? And have you or do you expect to give financial support to that operator through loans or rent abatements, rent deferrals?

Here obviously the answer provided by MPW was "encouraging" indicating that a major turnaround will take place over 2024 and thus the situation will normalize.

As a result of further struggles by Steward and other tenants, where MPW has to implement rent deferrals, the cash FFO has decreased to only $0.18 per share, which implies an FFO payout ratio of 83%.

In my humble opinion, the current dividend will get cut yet again, and here are the two most important reasons why:

The Q4, 2023 cash FFO payout ratio is upwards biased since it reflects the partial payments that were received by Steward during the quarter. In Q1 and Q2, this component will likely be smaller given MPW's recent support package to Steward, which also includes rent deferrals until June this year. Against the backdrop of completely depressed share price and uncertainty around Prospect and other minor tenants on top of Steward's situation, having almost no retained cash generation after dividend distributions is just too imprudent.

Under such a scenario and as it is usually the case with dividend cuts, MPW's stock price is very likely to plunge further.

With that being said, I still believe that MPW's bondholders are safely positioned enjoying solid prospects of capturing both the remaining coupons and capital gains from full payback of the par.

Let me quickly walk you through the logic.

According to Steven Hamner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, MPW has already realized 25% (over just one quarter) of the indented $2 billion liquidity package to fund down the maturing loans in 2024 and 2025.

In 2024, we have only two maturing loans approximately $300 million in May and $130 million in December. In the interim, we will reduce our revolver balances, which in recent months have carried an interest rate of around 6.9% for the US dollar borrowings. In 2025, we will have roughly $900 million in bank debt and $550 million in unsecured notes maturing.

In the context of 2024, this means that MPW will not have any obstacles in fully repaying the maturing borrowings. Maturities in 2025 are also largely subject to MPW's success in finding the necessary liquidity via asset disposals. However, given that a significant amount of the remaining $2 billion liquidity program is already under LOI and considering how quick the progress was during the previous quarter, we have all the necessary data points to feel confident about MPW's ability to find the necessary capital.

With this, MPW will have more than two full years to prepare for a refinancing of 2026 bond maturity. Meanwhile, the balance sheet will be in a better state than now after 2024 and 2025 debt repayments and incremental FFO accumulation that will most probably become more tangible after the imminent dividend cut (which is my base case).

My last point is a bit more conceptual that indirectly supports the underlying equity thesis as well.

So, if we take a step back, we now know what MPW's FFO generation looks like, when roughly 20% of the FFO is not coming in as a cash-like item. Granted, there is a potential for further drop since the recent quarter reflects some partial payments by Steward and there might be additional tenants asking for deferrals.

Yet, the magnitude of incremental struggles is certainly very tiny relative to rewards that could stem from getting Steward back on track. Even if post-restructuring MPW receives half of the current theoretical FFO generation from Steward, it would still significantly boost the FFO coverage and thus the current ~14% dividend. Conversely, any new deferrals by other tenants could be absorbed by the remaining FFO cash generation that is down from $0.36 to $0.18 mostly due to struggling tenants that account for more than 20% of the total rents.

The bottom line

In a nutshell, both equity and bond positions are interesting and worth considering.

In the equity case, I would wait until next quarter to (very likely) receive a message from Management that the dividend will be further cut based on the common risk management practice. Once the dividend cut is announced or there are new data points that the dividend cut will not actually take place, I would look to allocate a small portion in MPW given the favorable risk and reward ratio.

In the bond case, I would go long now because even at the current moment, when many major problems (that can materially move only in the positive direction now) have already been absorbed in Q4'23 and reflected in the cash FFO figure, Medical Properties Trust has still a decent margin of safety to cover deal with incremental struggles. Against the backdrop of quick progress in the $2 billion liquidity plan and the time that MPW will have on its side before first bond maturities in 2026, refinancing these proceeds should not be a major challenge, in my opinion.