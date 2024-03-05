ktsimage

Investment Overview

I last updated on Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), the Foster City, California-based biotech primarily focused on securing commercial approval in the U.S. for its lead candidate, imetelstat, in the indication of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients, with low-to-intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes ("MDS"), in a note for Seeking Alpha back in early December last year.

I gave the company and its stock a "Buy" rating, based on my belief that the FDA is likely to approve Imetelstat for approval when its Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date arrives on June 16th this year. The PDUFA date is the date by which the agency must either approve a company's drug for commercial sale, or send a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") to the company, outlining its reasons for declining to do so.

Geron announced its Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings at the end of last month (February 28th), so this feels like an opportune time to revisit the company, update on progress, and advise if there is any change to my "Buy" thesis. Since the publication of my last note, Geron stock has risen in value by 12%, climbing to a price of $2.1 at the time of writing.

Geron - Earnings In Review

First, let's consider the headline financial figures. Across the full year 2023, Geron made a loss from operations of $(194m), up from $(138.6m) in the prior year period, spending $125m on research and development ("R&D"), up from $96m in the prior year, and $69m on general and administrative ("G&A") costs, compared to $43.6m in the prior year.

As of the end of 2023, the company had $378.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on its balance sheet, up from $180m at the end of 2022, thanks to several fundraisings completed over the course of last year, including, according to the company's earnings release:

net cash proceeds of $213.3 million from the underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants completed in January 2023, $105.9 million of cash proceeds from the exercise of outstanding warrants, and $29.7 million in net proceeds drawn down under the Loan Agreement with Hercules and SVB in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Management says that in 2024, total operating expenses will be "in the range of approximately $270 million to $280 million," which includes:

costs to support regulatory processes with the FDA and EMA in 2024; continued support of ongoing clinical trials; manufacturing of commercial inventory of imetelstat; continued build out of our commercial organization to support the potential U.S. commercial launch of imetelstat; continued increases in headcount in preparation for transition to a commercial-stage company; and interest payments on outstanding debt.

Management also shares expectations around headcount, which it says it expects to rise from ~141 employees today, to ~270 by the end of this year.

All of the above planned developments means that current cash is expected to last only until the third quarter of 2025. In short, it seems vital that Geron successfully makes the transition from clinical, to commercial stage Pharma this year. If its New Drug Application ("NDA") for imetelstat is rejected for any reason, with no other assets of note in development, and cash runway close to exhausted, the impact would be severely detrimental to Geron's share price.

The company's stock price had achieved highs of $3.6 in June last year, when management shared further data from its pivotal iMerge clinical study. The study had already met its primary endpoint of 8-week transfusion independence rate and a key secondary endpoint of 24-week transfusion independence rate, demonstrating "highly statistically significant (i.e., P<0.001 for both) and clinically meaningful benefits in imetelstat versus placebo," and the latest data revealed:

As of a January 2023 data cut-off, 17.8% (21/118) of imetelstat-treated patients vs. 1.7% (1/60) of placebo-treated patients achieved 1-year TI (P=0.002), representing 63.6% of 24-week TI imetelstat responders.

Despite this positive news, however, the FDA's decision to convene an Advisory Committee - a collection of industry experts who will discuss the imetelstat efficacy, safety and durability data and advise the FDA whether the drug ought to be approved, or rejected - for 14th March, and its approval of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Reblozyl as a first-line treatment for anemia in adults with lower-risk MDS at the end of August last year, have combined to drive down the price of Geron's stock, as these two events threaten both imetelstat's approval chances, and potentially, its commercial appeal also.

Imetelstat - Latest Developments - Chances Of Approval Assessed

There is no question that investing in Geron involves taking on significant "single asset" risk, given the company is solely focused on developing its lead drug, however, as we can see below, from a slide contained in Geron's latest corporate presentation, the company has multiple clinical studies of imetelstat running, targeting different hematological cancer indications.

Geron pipeline (February corporate deck)

Imetelstat has a unique mechanism of action ("MoA"), being a telomerase inhibitor - according to Geron's 2023 annual report / 10K submission:

Telomerase is upregulated in many tumor cells and malignant stem and progenitor cells, enabling the continued and uncontrolled proliferation of the malignant cells that drive tumor growth and progression. We believe that inhibiting telomerase may be an attractive approach to treating cancer because it may limit the proliferative capacity of malignant stem and progenitor cells, which are believed to be important drivers of tumor growth and progression. We and others have observed in various in vitro, ex vivo and rodent tumor models that inhibiting telomerase: (A) results in telomere shortening and (B) arrests uncontrolled malignant cell proliferation and tumor growth. Many myeloid hematologic malignancies, such as ET, MF and MDS, have been shown to arise from malignant stem and progenitor cells that express higher telomerase activity and have shorter telomeres when compared to normal healthy cells. In vitro studies have suggested that tumor cells with short telomeres may be especially sensitive to the anti‑proliferative effects of inhibiting telomerase. Imetelstat, our proprietary telomerase inhibitor which was discovered and developed at Geron, was designed to inhibit telomerase in malignant cells with continuously upregulated telomerase.

Clinically speaking, no other company has progressed nearly as far as Geron with a telomerase inhibitor, giving the company a significant competitive and "first-mover" advantage in the market-place - provided it is approved - potentially in several different indications long term.

In MDS and in the second target indication of myelofibrosis, management views the market opportunity as being ~$3.5bn, for a total addressable market, or TAM, of ~$7bn per annum. Analysts have speculated the drug could achieve peak revenues of ~$735m by 2028. It should also be noted that the drug could be approved in Europe in early next year, in the same indication of transfusion dependent low risk MDS, with the European Medicines Authority ("EMA") having accepted Geron's Marketing Authorisation Application ("MAA"), submitted in September last year.

It has not been an easy road towards commercialization for Geron and imetelstat. The company, initially focused on the potential life-extending qualities of telomerase inhibition, first began trialling its drug as far back as 2005, but saw imetelstat fail to meet the mark in a variety of indications, including breast cancer, and other solid tumors, and lose the support of a Big Pharma backer in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), who pulled out of a worldwide collaboration and licensing deal in 2018, causing a major selloff of Geron stock in the process.

Imetelstat outperforms placebo in pivotal iMerge study (Geron presentation)

As we can see above, however, imetelstat has shown it can drive durable transfusion independence ("TI") in a significant number of MDS patients - this is important given research has shown that TI MDS patients generally survive longer than patients who cannot achieve TI.

From a safety perspective, Geron says that "manageable, short-lived thrombocytopenia and neutropenia" were the most common adverse events experienced by patients in the iMerge study. Apparently, grade 3-4 cases (3 being "severe" 4 being "life-threatening") of thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, and anemia were observed in 62%, 68% and 19% of study patients in the imetelstat arm, versus 10%, 7% and 10% in the placebo arm.

Management observes that "grade 3-4 cytopenias were generally short of duration and reversible," and that 86% were resolved within 4 weeks, and 81% of neutropenia cases. Additionally, the company's corporate presentation reveals that "<15% of patients discontinued treatment due to treatment emergent adverse events ("TEAEs"), and that 74% of patients treated with imetelstat had dose modifications due to AEs.

Arguably, objections to approval on safety grounds, or how safety concerns may limit the commercial opportunity, could be the topic most under discussion during the Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 14th March. For example, the first question posed during Geron's call with analysts to discuss Q4 and 2023 earnings was as follows:

How would you characterize the likelihood that you could see imetelstat approved with either a black box warning and/or a REMS program? And then perhaps more importantly, what do you view as the implications from a commercial perspective under either scenario?

Geron CEO John Scarlett emphasized that the company would not be answering any questions on discussions with regulators but did comment, in reference to the prospect of REMS or a black box warning, "let me just say I don't think it's warranted."

A "REMS" is a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) strategy, used to assess the risk / benefit profile of drugs considered to have severe side effects, and a black box warning advises physicians and patients of the health risks of certain drugs where the risk is considered high enough.

A second issue with the lower risk MDS approval is where exactly imetelstat would fit into the current treatment landscape, which is confusing, with no "one size fits all" drug that is effective for every patient currently available.

Looking Ahead - Market Opportunity For Imetelstat, If Approved

As mentioned above, I do harbor one or two concerns about whether imetelstat's safety profile will be called into question during this month's AdCom, even if management's market research has apparently revealed that:

Given the familiar AE profile with transient cytopenias, physicians expect to use imetelstat in their LR-MDS patients across both community and academic settings. (source: corporate presentation).

If approved, however, defining the patients that imetelstat will treat is not necessarily an easy task either.

Imetelstat standard of care? (Geron presentation)

As we can see above, Geron believes imetelstat can become the most commonly used therapy to treat patients who have failed to respond to erythropoietin stimulating agents ("ESAs"), the most common first line therapy prescribed to treat MDS patients with anemia.

As mentioned above, however, BMY's Reblozyl has also secured approval to treat low risk MDS patients, including those with anemia, both as a first and a second line therapy, which could impact imetelstat's ability to establish market share, or even it's approval chances, given no trials have been completed testing the two drugs together, and treating patients who have failed to respond to Reblozyl could be imetelstat's largest market opportunity. It's possible the FDA could ask Geron to complete a study in non-responsive reblozyl patients before agreeing to approve the drug.

Reblozyl appears to have narrowly edged imetelstat in terms of efficacy in its pivotal COMMANDS study, however, its patient population may not have been as severely ill as the iMerge study population, and Reblozyl showed little efficacy in patients who ere ringed sideroblast ("RS") negative, leaving the door open for imetelstat to pick up a meaningful percentage of patients, if not, perhaps as many as Geron is forecasting above.

With Reblozyl apparently costing ~$180k per annum, if comparatively priced, and if the 32k patient treatment market is accurate, then I calculate imetelstat's market opportunity to be ~$5.7bn, and it does appear that physicians and industry experts believe the drug has a role to play in a commercial setting. For example, researching online, I came across comments from a leading hematology expert as follows:

Luspatercept may become the new first-line option for a still to be defined large portion of LR-MDS patients. However, imetelstat could be the preferred second-line therapy, especially for patients with a high transfusion burden. For imetelstat, it's an easy to use every-4-week intravenous infusion over 2 hours. It can be nicely done also in the outpatient setting. Cytopenias occur mainly after 2 weeks in these patients but, at least in the clinical trials, were not harmful with regard to a higher mortality rate. But still, especially in the first cycles, I would recommend very close surveillance with regard to these patients, including granulocyte colony-stimulating factor use [and] transfusion support. And depending on the nadir and what happens after the first and second cycle, the dose may be adjusted [or] reduced or the distance between the cycles could be extended.

In short, although it's important to note the emphasis on safety, it seems as though, if approved, imetelstat will meet with a reasonably positive response from physicians, who will consider using the drug either as an alternative to reblozyl, or in patients who have failed to respond to the drug, as well as in patients unresponsive to ESAs.

That being the case, pricing and market opportunity suggest that imetelstat has the potential to achieve "blockbuster" (>$1bn per annum) revenues status, although in order to make that happen, Geron will almost certainly look to raise substantially more funding upon approval, or perhaps if shares spike if the upcoming AdCom meeting suggests an approval will be a formality.

Concluding Thoughts - After Reviewing Earnings And Latest Developments, Am I Still Bullish On GERN Stock?

As a general rule, I tend to avoid biotech companies and drug developers with high "single-asset" risk, and this is undoubtedly the case with Geron, and imetelstat.

The company's accumulated deficit as of Q4 2023 stood at $1.6bn, which tells you that it has burned through masses of investor's cash, and made a number of costly missteps, to get to where it is today, apparently on the verge of approval for its first drug.

Geron does seem to have uncovered a niche patient population that seems to benefit significantly from therapy with imetelstat, and the general consensus appears to be that imetelstat will be approved to treat these patients, which theoretically gives the drug "blockbuster" potential.

Following this line of logic, it seems hard to deny that, if approved in June, Geron stock will spike in value significantly, as the current market cap of $1.1bn barely exceeds the peak revenue forecast for imetelstat in lower risk MDS patients with anemia alone. We might speculate that, if approved, shares ought to double in value at least, to reflect a forward price to sales (P/S) ratio of 3 - 5x, which is a more common calculation of the value of a commercial stage Pharma.

Balanced against that, we have to acknowledge that Geron faces a tricky upcoming AdCom, which will have to consider the unique MoA of imetelstat, and whether the drug answers a need that other drugs - ESA's, Reblozyl, and even, perhaps, MorphoSys' pelabresib, in late stage studies in MDS. MorphoSys looks set to be acquired last year by Novartis (NVS), for ~$3bn, underlining the value of its drug candidate.

Geron will feel, as, for example, MorphoSys' (MOR) does with pelabresib, that it can grab a follow-on approval for imetelstat in myelofibrosis, with pivotal data due next year, and final data in 2026, but in the short term, the two upcoming catalysts - the AdCom, and PDUFA dates, are absolutely crucial to Geron's fortunes.

Based on all the available evidence I have reviewed, I have to maintain my "Buy" rating on Geron stock, because I believe the company is undervalued from a market cap perspective based on the revenue opportunity in play - Reblozyl, for context, earned >$1bn in revenues last year - although it is approved in other indications - and BMY management believes it will eventually earn >$4bn per annum.

The opportunity with Geron and imetelstat is much more risky than buying BMY stock on the promise of Reblozyl and its many other commercial stage drugs however - a poor AdCom outcome, or a CRL when the PDUFA date arrives, and anyone holding Geron stock is likely to lose >50% of the value of their investment overnight, in my view. If Geron does win approval for imetelstat, however, I suspect >50% upside will be in play.

There are less risky opportunities out there, but for the bolder biotech investor, the pull of Geron Corporation and a share price accretive, near-term approval catalyst may feel very strong.