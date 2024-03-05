Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stocks Likely To 'Take Five'

Mar. 05, 2024 10:05 AM ETVO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, USMF, SPMD, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, TPHD, TMDV, LSAT, RSPT, FV, QQQ, IVW, IWF, VUG, PWB, FPX, PDP, RPG, FTC, MGK, IWY, FVC, SFY, QQH, FDG, IQM, ILCG, SPYG, ONEQ, IUSG, QQEW, QQXT, SCHG, VOOG, VONG, SPGP, QQQE, GURU, MMTM, CACG, MTUM, FBGX, STLG, PTNQ, SPMO, LEAD, MILN, FDMO, TTAC, GVIP, NULG, LRGE, AIEQ, JMOM, TMFC, QGRO, SFYF, AMOM, QRFT, DWAW, NJAN, DWUS, FBCG, TCHP, TGRW, QQQM, RORO, ENTR, PLDR, PFUT, PGRO, ATFV, KNGS, GK, QPX, LCG, SXQG, FMAG, MMLG, GGRW, XDQQ, DFNV, DIA, CDL, DVY, IWD, VTV, PWV, IVE, SDY, PRF, PFM, FDL, FVD, DHS, DTD, DLN, RPV, VYM, FTA, PKW
Financial Sense profile picture
Financial Sense
3.92K Followers

Summary

  • There are several technical indicators here that communicate the S&P 500 cap-weighted index is extended and due for correction.
  • While the market and earnings performances predominantly rely on a select few stocks, it's imperative to assess whether this prosperity and economic confidence can extend beyond the technology, communications, and consumer discretionary sectors.
  • The percentage of stocks within the S&P 500 that are trading above the 50-day moving average has softened since the beginning of the year.

Day trading stocks. Trader studying stock markets on TradingView app.

Daniel Balakov

By Ryan J. Puplava

Since the fourth quarter of 2022, the Dow Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite have maintained a prolonged bullish trajectory. Throughout the past eighteen months, stock fluctuations have been notable, yet the stellar performance of Alphabet (

This article was written by

Financial Sense profile picture
Financial Sense
3.92K Followers
Cited by Barron's as one of the top financial websites to visit on the weekend, Financial Sense (www.financialsense.com) provides educational resources to the broad public audience through a daily podcast, editorials, current news and resource links on salient financial market issues. Begun in 1985 as a local talk radio program, Financial Sense Newshour (www.financialsense.com/financial-sense-newshour) is a weekly webcast with host Jim Puplava and top financial thinkers. Writing staff of Financial Sense includes: Jim Puplava, Chris Puplava, Ryan Puplava, and Cris Sheridan.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.