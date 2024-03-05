Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Downgrading Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund From A Buy To A Sell At $14.70

Summary

  • The Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has been performing well at market price so far this year, up 17%, but its NAV performance has been extremely underwhelming comparatively.
  • As a result, GOF is now at the top of my list of CEFs that have seen their market price far outperform their NAV, which is a red flag near term.
  • With GOF back to a 20%-plus premium and an NAV only up 1.5% year-to-date, GOF is extremely overpriced and will have a hard time covering its 18.0% NAV yield.
  • I recommended buying GOF at just about the low market price back in mid-October of last year, and based on GOF's volatility, I believe now is the time to sell.
We're at a point in the markets where buying whatever seems to work at whatever price seems to be the most popular strategy. And that will work until it doesn't, and I think we're getting close to that point.

A

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Pablo
Pablo
Today, 10:33 AM
Why are you doing this to me?
Douglas Albo
Douglas Albo
Today, 10:47 AM
@Pablo Its not personal. It's just over-priced. And though I like bonds over equities right now, there are LOTS of leveraged fixed-income CEFs trading at wide discounts that have better NAV performances than GOF right now.
