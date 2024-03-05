FotografieLink

We're at a point in the markets where buying whatever seems to work at whatever price seems to be the most popular strategy. And that will work until it doesn't, and I think we're getting close to that point.

A good example of that is the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF), $14.70 real time market price, +2.8%, a fund that continues to go up at MKT price though its NAV price performance has been very underwhelming.

This has put GOF at the top of Sheet3 of my equity CEF performance spreadsheet, which means that its MKT price performance is outperforming its NAV performance by the most of all the 100 or so equity CEFs I follow.

That's shown in red in the NAV and MKT Difference column below since you can expect some sort of return to the mean - no other CEF comes close.

Here's what that looked like as of March 1, 2024, and GOF closed up again even though its NAV was down again (Monday, March 4):

Capital Income Management, LLC

Note: Screenshot shows roughly one-third of the funds I follow, which includes NAV and MKT price performance data going back to 2011

I first recommended GOF as a buy on Oct. 18 of last year.

At the time, GOF was at $11.16, and had just dropped -9.1% the day before. And in one month, GOF had gone from a 30%-plus premium to a -4.7% discount.

Here was the 2023 YTD NAV and MKT graph I included in the article as of Oct. 18, 2023:

Y-Charts

In hindsight, this proved to be very close to the bottom of the market as well as GOF's market price, so as you might expect, GOF has been a huge winner since then and that doesn't even include the very large monthly distributions along the way.

Add back GOF's distributions since October and the total return MKT performance since the recommendation is +37.7%:

Y-Charts

And yet despite that rise, GOF's current market yield is still at a very generous +15.0%, which is clearly still attracting investors.

So either GOF's NAV performance is going to have to improve dramatically or there is no way GOF can continue to pay an $0.1821/share monthly distribution and not expect to see further NAV erosion.

That $0.1821/share monthly distribution translates to an annual $2.185/share distribution. And when you take into account GOF's current $12.15 NAV, that means GOF has an extremely high +18.0% NAV yield. In other words, GOF's NAV will need to be able to at least cover that annualized +18.0% NAV yield before it can grow its NAV. Not going to be easy to do, especially considering GOF's NAV is only up +1.5% year-to-date.

And though GOF has been known to trade at a high premium, currently +20.3%, the fund hardly deserves this current premium valuation with such underwhelming NAV performance.

What is GOF? GOF is a highly leveraged multi-sector fund that includes mostly fixed-income holdings in high-yield and bank loans, but also includes about 6% of its portfolio in equity ETFs:

Guggenheim

GOF is clearly a very volatile fund at market price, so I'm going to go ahead and downgrade GOF From a Buy to a Sell here and recommend to my subscribers to liquidate or lighten up at $14.70.