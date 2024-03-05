U.Ozel.Images/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers,

A couple days ago I downgraded a Sunbelt apartment REIT Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to a HOLD, because of severe expected oversupply in the region which is already pressuring occupancy and rents. I argued against investing even at an elevated 7.2% implied cap rate, because I expected rents to drop sharply over the next two years. And while rents will eventually rebound as supply plummets post-2025 and the excess supply gets absorbed, this won't happen overnight. As a result, I do expect to get a better entry point in most Sunbelt REITs at some point over the next two years.

Today, I want to discuss an alternative - a Coastal apartment REIT AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB). This is a REIT which I've covered before and have, in fact, been quite bullish on. The REIT operates a portfolio of over 70,000 high quality apartments located on the West as well as East Coast of the U.S. and rents predominantly to higher income individuals with an average monthly rent of almost $3,000.

I've had the REIT at a BUY rating since last March, because I liked the supply-demand dynamics in AVB's markets much more than in the Sunbelt. My thesis was affirmed by strong Q2 results, which I reviewed in September, and which showed strong 8% YoY NOI growth driven by double-digit rent increases in New England and the NY/NJ area. But despite good results, the stock has underperformed with a flat RoR since September vs +15% of the S&P 500 (SPX).

Seeking Alpha

Who said Coastal markets were dead?

The rhetoric in 2021 and 2022 clearly favored Sunbelt REITs. And fairly so as strong job and demographic growth fuelled double-digit rent increases across the region. But that seems to be a story of the past. New supply has caught up with the demand surge in the Sunbelt and is historically high, putting a lot of pressure on occupancy and rents. In contrast, new supply in Coastal markets is more or less in line with historical averages at a moderate level of 1.5% of new additions per year. This puts Coastal REITs such as AvalonBay in a much better position.

EQR IR, note that EQR markets are the same as AVB markets

With such a stable supply, only moderate job and population growth is needed to absorb the newly built volume in Coastal markets. This is especially true on the West Coast where less than 1% jobs growth is needed to absorb new supply and as California remains the #1 tech hub in the country (pg. 20) this should be very achievable. Beyond California, many East Coast markets also stand below the national average.

ESS IR

As a result, rents are under significantly less pressure, which is why we've been seeing solid rent growth. In the Northeast, rents have increased by mid-single digits over the past year, with NYC leading the way up 6% YoY, followed by NJ at 4.1%. Other AVB's markets such as Boston, DC, and even San Diego scored above the national average of just 0.3% YoY rent growth. In comparison, some of the most popular markets in the Sunbelt saw rents decline by as much as 5% over the past 12 months.

Yardi research

My expectation is that rents in Coastal regions will continue to grow, though at a moderated pace. Moreover, occupancy and collections should strengthen as the rent-to-income ratio has improved substantially over the past year and now averages around 26%, close to the Sunbelt average. AVB in particular has a rent-to-income ratio as low as 20.5%. Not only that, but demand should be further sustained by unaffordability of home ownership which is amongst the highest in the country in AVB's markets.

EQR IR, note that EQR markets are the same as AVB's

In short, I see Coastal markets as much better positioned over the next 24 months and AVB is a prime investment candidate with exposure to the region.

AVB Financials

2023 was a solid year for AvalonBay which managed to grow its FFO per share by 6.7% YoY to $10.32. This increase was driven primarily by same store rent growth of 6.2% YoY. Interestingly, in contrast to the first half of the year when growth was mainly driven by Florida and the Northeast, full year results show solid growth across all markets. Even California posted 5-6% revenue growth.

AVB IR

Over the first two months of 2024, same store revenue has continued on its upward trajectory with a further 2.4% YoY growth. And going forward, management guides towards a 4.5% YoY FFO per share growth (at mid-point), in line with consensus.

AVB IR

I see this target as achievable, in a range of macro-economic/interest rate scenarios. Regardless of whether the Fed cuts interest rates soon or not, AVB's interest expense will remain relatively stable thanks to their A- rating which ensures a low cost of debt of 3.5%, 95% of fixed rate debt and low near-term debt maturities of $300 Million this year and $800 Million next year, well manageable with $1.8 Billion in annual NOI. Moreover, since AVB is an apartment REIT with a high tenant turnover, it provides good inflation protection thanks to the ability to raise rents quickly.

Valuation

AvalonBay pays a 3.8% dividend yield. That's definitely on a low-end in the REIT space, but comes with a low payout ratio of 62% and potential for 5% annual growth going forward.

Seeking Alpha

The stock trades at 18.3x FFO which is below the historical average of 23.7x. Given the different interest rate environment, however, I wouldn't give this too much weight. Relative to Sunbelt peers, as expected given the demand-supply dynamics discussed above, AVB trades at a premium to Mid-America Apartment Communities which trades at 15.5x FFO.

FAST Graphs

In terms of implied cap rates, which in my opinion is by far the best metric in today's environment, AVB trades at a 5.4% cap. That's about 120 bps above current 10-year yields, which is quite a tight spread. Below the minimum spread which I would feel comfortable with, given the quality of AVB's assets, of 150 bps. Moreover, it's significantly below the 7.2% that MAA trades at.

As a result, the expected price upside if long-term yields drop to 4% is only about 11% over the next two years.

Author's calculations

That's 5.5% per year in upside + 3.8% in dividends = 9.3% total annual return

Not bad, but not exciting either. To get any sort of alpha here and to get the investment into double-digits, we would have to expect 10-year yields at 3.5% or below. That may very well happen at some point over the next year or so, but it's far from guaranteed. The fact of the matter is that while market dynamics are significantly better in Coastal markets than in the Sunbelt, the valuation already reflects this. As a result, I downgrade AvalonBay to a HOLD here at $183 per share in anticipation of 9-10% annual returns, unless yields plummet.