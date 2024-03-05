sommart

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB), is a passively managed exchange traded fund which is modeled after the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. The fund invests primarily in giant to mid-market capitalization companies engaged in banking activities in the United States. These firms include large diversified banks, regional banks, investment banking and brokerage service providers, asset management and custody banks, and consumer finance firms. It is weighted using a modified market-capitalization methodology.

Overall, we see the banking industry having a deteriorating outlook for 2024, and do not see much advantage in investing directly in the industry nor this fund due to the Federal Reserve likely being done hiking rates, which should lower net interest margins, and the consistent underperformance versus the broader market.

Banking Market Analysis

In 2022 and 2023 the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 11 times. This allowed banks to sharply increase their net interest margins, the largest source of profit for banks, creating what some have called the best environment for global banking since 2007. This did not cause banking equities to perform any better than the market however, and after the collapse of multiple regional banks in early 2023, bank equities tanked.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Seeing that the industry could not outperform the market during a great environment and the risk that the failure of one bank can tank the industry as a whole, it is difficult for us to see the advantage in investing directly into banking through an industry ETF, especially as the outlook for banking is less optimistic going forward. With the consensus being that the Fed is done raising rates and will keep them steady for the next several months, the boon banks received over the past two years through increasing their interest margins is waning. Another headwind facing banks, is the implementation of new regulations through what is known as Basel III Endgame (B3E). The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is the most prominent standard setter of international banking regulations and is followed by banks in the U.S. B3E is described as a “sea change” of the US banking industry by EY and will cause banks to expend significant funds in order to comply by July 2025. Over the next 16 months, banks will be implementing these changes, and this increased cost will be a headwind for profitability in our view.

Top 10 Holdings

Name Weight (%) Wells Fargo & Co 8.739 JPMorgan Chase & Co 8.36 Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The 7.985 Bank of America Corp 7.94 Morgan Stanley 7.603 Capital One Financial Corp 4.317 Citigroup Inc 4.216 Fifth Third Bancorp 4.156 Bank of New York Mellon Corp/The 4.066 US Bancorp 3.856 Click to enlarge

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase & Company (JPM) are a part of the “Big Four” banks in the United States. Wells Fargo is the fourth largest bank in the U.S based off total assets, as well as the second largest mortgage originator. JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the U.S. based off assets, and in its current state is a product of numerous mergers in the financial industry over the last 30 years, including acquiring notable firms Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual in 2008 amid the Great Financial Crisis. Both firms hold buy ratings by both Seeking Alpha Analysts and Wall Street, according to Seeking Alpha’s Rating Summary tool.

Comparing Bank ETFs

Symbol FTXO KBE KBWB Name First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF SPDR S&P Bank ETF Invesco KBW Bank ETF Inception Date 9/20/2016 11/8/2005 11/1/2011 Total Assets Under Management $115,519,272 $1,604,714,708 $1,416,453,760 Number of Holdings 35 92 26 Weighted Average Market Cap $37,484 $9,645 $62,490 Weighted Average PE Ratio 9.1 9.6 11.7 Weighted Average Debt to Capital 42 35 48 Forecasted 5 Year Earnings Growth 15.30% 10.00% 9.60% Forecasted PE Ratio 10 9.7 10.7 Forecasted Dividend Yield 3.40% 3.30% 3.80% Dividend Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly Net Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.35% 0.35% Click to enlarge

Several things stick out when comparing KBWB to the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE). First off, KBWB is the most concentrated by a good margin, especially compared to KBE. This is a positive for us as it allows an easier understanding of what we might own and ensures that each holding will have a significant impact on the fund’s returns.

The fund is also, on average, more invested in higher market capitalization stocks, only having 5.2% of its assets invested in small-cap firms. We are somewhat negative on this trait, as comprehensive review of industry analysis shows that economies of scale are not particularly important in banking, finding that increased size does not always increase efficiency or growth, however it does benefit bank employees. In contrast to the other funds, we see expected multiple contraction and lower expected 5-year earnings growth. The fund does fair somewhat favorably in terms of dividends and fees, however, not enough to overshadow the negatives we outlined.

Risks of Investing in Banks

A few significant risks exist when investing in the banking industry. One is that banks are cyclical and are adversely affected by recessions. Because banks generate profits by extending loans, when recessions hit, consumers are more worried about their finances and fewer people want to take out new loans, especially on larger purchases like homes. Recessions can also cause people to lose income and make it more difficult to pay their already existing loans, leading to higher rates of default, which negatively impact banks. Regulatory risk is also an issue, as banks are one of the most highly regulated industries and must expend significant funds to comply with regulations. Lastly, banks are highly sensitive to decreases in interest rates, which cause their Net Interest Income Margins to fall (i.e.: the difference between what they pay out in deposits versus the interest they receive on loans). Net Interest Income is typically the largest generator of profit for banks. The chart below shows how Net Interest Margin tends to fall as interest rates fall.

FRED

Conclusion

Due to the banking industry’s substantial underperformance compared to the market, even under some of the most favorable of environments, the industry’s deteriorating outlook and KBWB’s deficiencies versus competitors, we rate KBWB a sell.