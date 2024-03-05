Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snowflake Inc (SNOW) JMP Securities Technology Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 05, 2024 10:42 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.98K Followers

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) JMP Securities Technology Conference March 4, 2024 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Scarpelli - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Walravens - JMP Securities

Patrick Walravens

All right. Great. Why don't we go ahead and get started. So we're just delighted to have Snowflake with us here at The Citizens JMP Technology Conference at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco. And thank you to Mike Scarpelli for coming and spending some time with us. How are you doing?

Michael Scarpelli

I'm good, other than that light is blinding me right now. It's terrible.

Patrick Walravens

I know. It's blinding. I was -- I know. I know. I know.

Michael Scarpelli

So if I'm not looking there, it's because I can't really see.

Patrick Walravens

It is blinding. We're just going to dive into it. All right. Let's start at the top.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Patrick Walravens

How's business?

Michael Scarpelli

It's good.

Patrick Walravens

It is good, right? In fact, it was great, right? Like, is that overstating it? It seemed like Q4 was pretty great.

Michael Scarpelli

Q4 was good from a bookings standpoint.

Patrick Walravens

Yes.

Michael Scarpelli

A little bit lighter on the revenue than what, internally, I was forecasting. And I think that was just because it seemed like there was more of a prolonged holiday impact. The last week or 2 of January is kind of where we expected, but it's a little bit slower in the first part of January.

Patrick Walravens

Okay. Why was that?

Michael Scarpelli

It's the nature of the consumption business. It really is.

Patrick Walravens

This whole projecting these, turns out they're really difficult to project.

Michael Scarpelli

It is definitely a lot more difficult to predict. When you're in a SaaS business, you

