Energy Transfer: Where Strong Momentum And Attractive Value Meets

JR Research
Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP investors have outperformed their energy sector peers amid the energy market volatility over the past year.
  • The recent dispute over pipeline practices highlights the moat-worthy nature of pipeline businesses and their ability to protect excess returns.
  • Energy Transfer's well diversified portfolio and solid execution track record support its continued outperformance.
  • I highlight why its robust forward distribution yield of 8.7% underpins my bullish thesis on Energy Transfer.
  • With Energy Transfer still relatively undervalued, investors should continue adding more units and going in more aggressively on steep pullbacks.
Oil pipeline in green landscape

spooh

Unitholders in midstream infrastructure leader Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have continued to outperform their energy sector (XLE) peers. The thesis in Energy Transfer is straightforward. As an income-focused play, it has delivered admirable operating performance amid last

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

E
EZLIVIN
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (393)
I got lucky to buy into ET during the Fauci Flu crash - been reinvesting the distributions ever since and will continue to do so until it hits 2015 levels again.

I have a funny feeling they are not going to allow anymore pipelines to be built under the new green scam. But they all want to fly in private jets and that won't change. Long ET, ENB, EPD
A
AZ BOY
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (1.36K)
adding to ET with Puts is the greatest way to pay less... once you own it , Covered calls just add punch to the fruit bowl..
G
Gfulfer1
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (3)
ET manages poorly. From one transaction to another they take money out of one and use it to try to by another letting the last in disrepair. Pipelines falling apart leaks left in an environmental mess, basically abandoning last purchase to buy up another. One environmental mess after another. They use auditing teams to go after contractors and then not pay them. I’ve cut my investment I think this type of management will catch up with them.
D
4823DSMs
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (57)
@Gfulfer1 I agree with you 100%. I so hate making soooo much money last 3. Years.
g
gret
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (4.06K)
@Gfulfer1 yep, these last three years have been terrible

What were you buying when oil was minus 25 bucks a barrel ??
C
Crude Guy
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (796)
I like your bullish assessment of ET. I don't think anyone, lately for sure, has laid out the Lake Charles project as to how it could impact the bottom line. If the project is delayed, are we looking at sunk costs that could have a material and measurable impact on ET's current cash flow. And what is the projected revenue, profit and cash flow expectations from a fully operational Lake Charles? And are there better places to put forth project development money, perhaps with higher returns?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (8.24K)
Yes, I agree. I own a decent amount of ET,and also own an equal part of MPLX and twice as much EPD. I bought them all at lower prices but am not ready to sell any of them now. Although I regard MPLX and EPD as safer than ET, I have stated repeatedly that ET has the greatest upside potential of the 3. Accordingly, I received AVERAGED UP (yes, I bought ET at a higher price than my original investment) to take advantage of the potential spurt in the price of ET. Specifically, I initiated a position in ET in August 2023 at a price of $12, and added 2/3 of that position in November 2023 at a price of $13 as my research led me to become more comfortable owning ET. I am of course thrilled that I did so when ET is now trading at $15, and I envision it going even higher.
s
smelly_farts
Today, 9:00 AM
Comments (1.38K)
@ndardick Did you sell puts to enter ET at $12 in Aug 2023? Only asking because I felt the same way as you and spent all of 2023 accumulating and would have loved to buy ET for $12 in August 2023.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:05 AM
Comments (8.24K)
@smelly_farts No. Although anyone following me knows that I love to employ a strategy of selling puts frequently, there are generally insufficient put premiums to justify that strategy for stocks with higher dividend and distribution rates. For such stocks, I just buy them outright. I do typically do so after they go ex-dividend to snag a lower entry price.
s
smelly_farts
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (1.38K)
@ndardick I thought the lowest it got was $12.42, unless you just mean a $12 handle.
