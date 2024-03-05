JHVEPhoto

Introduction & Investment Thesis

On January 8, 2023, I initiated a "sell" rating on Veeva (NYSE:VEEV). I had outlined that my bear thesis was predicated on the fact that the company had seen its revenue growth and margins stagnate over the last 2 years, in an environment where there were growing uncertainties around Veeva's product adoption as pharmaceutical budgets came under greater scrutiny. At the same time, I believed that the stock price at that time did not reflect the unknown impact on the company's top line from its platform migration project, as well as the growing threat of competition from companies such as Salesforce (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and IQVIA (IQV). I had set a price target of $154, but since the time of my writing, the stock has climbed 18%.

The company recently announced its Q4 FY24 earnings, and re-assessing the stock, I still believe that its upside is capped at the moment. While there are signs of optimism with its revenue growth and margins projected to improve in FY25, driven by faster than expected growth in its R&D Solutions segment, the management remains cautious on the overall macroeconomic picture. Furthermore, given the company's revenue concentration among its top 10 customers, there is very little room for error in its platform migration project. As a result, I will rate the stock "hold" at the moment.

A quick primer on Veeva's business model

Veeva is a cloud software company that develops CRM software specifically for the Life Sciences industry. Veeva counts some of the largest Biopharma and MedTech companies as its customers, which include Eli Lilly (LLY), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Merck (MRK), and Novartis (NVS). As per its Q4 FY23 earnings report, the company has 1432 customers.

In terms of its business model, the company derives its revenue from a combination of subscription-based pricing and professional services. According to their latest earnings report, Veeva generated 80% of its revenue from Subscriptions, while the remaining 20% came from Professional Services.

The company reports its revenues via two segments: Commercial Solutions and R&D Solutions which fall under the following two product families:

Veeva Commercial Cloud: This comprises software and data solutions that are built specifically for life sciences companies so they can effectively commercialize their products.

Veeva Development Cloud: This includes application suites for clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions of life science companies that enable customers to streamline their business processes.

I would also like to point out that Veeva's legacy CRM solution was originally built on top of Salesforce's CRM platform; however, as of December 2022, the company had decided not to renew its contract with Salesforce. Since then, it has built its own CRM solution called Vault CRM and is currently in the process of migrating its existing customer base to the new Vault platform.

The good: Revenue and margins are expected to grow, driven by acceleration in its R&D Solutions segment

In my previous post, I talked about Veeva's total addressable market (TAM), which the company estimated at $20B during its 2023 Investor Presentation. I had also written that Veeva's management had estimated its TAM at $13B in its 2021 Investor Presentation, which meant that its TAM has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% over the last 3 years. Given that the company generated $2.36B in revenue in FY24, this would translate to a present market share of approximately 12%, compared to 11% in FY21.

In Q4 FY24, Veeva saw its revenue grow 12% YoY to $630M, exceeding expectations by 1.6%. For the full year FY24, the company generated $2.36B in revenue, growing 10% YoY. Out of the $2.36B, its subscription revenue contributed 80%, growing 10% YoY, while Professional services contributed to the remaining 20%, growing 9% YoY. I would also like to point out that the company is seeing continued momentum in its R&D Solutions segment, which grew 15% YoY in FY24, faster than the Commercial Solutions segment and contributing to a larger percentage of overall Subscription revenue, as the company continues to drive rapid product innovation to penetrate its TAM. Meanwhile, its Commercial Solutions segment, which earlier would constitute a higher share of overall Subscription revenue is growing at a slower pace of just 5% YoY in FY24. For context, in FY20, R&D Solutions contributed just 33% of Total Subscription Revenue, while in FY24, it contributed close to 48% of Total Subscription Revenue, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the last 5 years, compared to the Commercial Solutions Segment which has grown at a CAGR of 10% during the same time period.

Looking ahead into Veeva's FY25 guidance, the company revised its revenue lower by 0.6% to $2.73B, while earlier, it was expecting FY25 revenue of at least $2.75B. While the downward revision is not particularly welcome news, I would like to point out that it is a significant improvement from the FY24 growth rate and is on par with the FY23 revenue growth rate. I also like the fact that its R&D Solutions segment is projected to grow at 30% YoY to $1.18B in FY25, overtaking the company's Commercial Solutions segment in terms of subscription revenue, which is expected to grow 7% YoY to $1.068B. This is indicative that the company is looking to get back on track after two years of mediocre growth with its innovative product innovation pipeline to rapidly penetrate TAM.

Q4 FY24 Earnings Slides: Veeva's Revenue growth

As we now turn our attention to Veeva's profitability, the company saw its non-GAAP operating income grow 14% YoY to $239M in Q4 with a non-GAAP operating margin of 37.9%, compared to 37.2% a year ago. For the full year FY24, the company generated $843M in non-GAAP operating income at a 35.6% margin, which grew 1.5% YoY. While Sales and Marketing spend as a percentage of revenue remained steady on a year-over-year basis, the decline in non-GAAP operating margin was driven by a faster increase in R&D spend, which accounted for 26% of revenue compared to 24% in the previous year.

Looking ahead into FY25, the management expects non-GAAP operating income of $1.07B, at an operating margin of 39%. This would mark a sizable improvement from FY23 and FY24 as the company looks to normalize its R&D spend, which acted as a headwind to overall margins in FY24. Coupled with that, as the company continues to build out solutions in its R&D segment to drive deeper product adoption, it should be able to gain higher economies of scale and expand its profitability once again.

Q4 FY24 Earnings Slides: Veeva's Profitability

The bad: Macroeconomic risks and uncertainties surrounding platform migration given Veeva's revenue concentration

In the CEO's prepared remarks, management insisted on the need to maintain a prudent outlook due to the uncertainty they continue to see in the macro environment.

"Overall, we have not seen a material change to the macroeconomic environment or customer buying behavior over the past 90 days. We expect the current elevated project scrutiny to continue throughout the year. We also expect the funding environment to remain difficult for emerging biotechs. While we sense more optimism in the life sciences industry today, we do not expect this to drive a financial benefit in the near term."

At the same time, Veeva also faces an outsized risk given the distribution of its customer base. Of the 1432 customers that Veeva reported in the most recent quarter, the top 10 customers from its customer base accounted for roughly a third of Veeva's annual revenue, as per its 10K. While its dependency has reduced, where earlier, Veeva's top 10 customers would contribute 42% of its revenue pre-pandemic, the current state of its revenue concentration remains a risk. At the same time, as Veeva migrates its customers over to their own Vault CRM platform, the risks pertaining to technical issues that customers may face and their impact on renewals and retention rates are still not fully known.

Tying it together: Veeva is priced for perfection

Finally, let's turn our attention to Veeva's valuation. While the company's management has guided revenue growth of 16% YoY to $2.732B in FY25, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 39%, I believe that the current valuation of the stock has already priced in the growth prospects over a 5-year investment horizon, leaving no upside from a risk-reward perspective.

Author's Valuation Model

Let me explain why. Assuming that Veeva continues to grow in the mid-teens range over the next 5 years as it sees deeper adoption of its R&D solutions, allowing it to capture greater market share, the company should be able to produce a total revenue of approximately $4.8B by FY29. Meanwhile, if I assume non-GAAP operating margins to stabilize and improve from current levels to 41% by FY29, we should expect Veeva to produce a non-GAAP operating income of close to $2.0B, which is equivalent to a present value of $1.3B when discounted at 8%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies have grown their earnings by an average of 8% over the last 10 years, as per FactSet, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio in the range of 15-18, I believe that Veeva should be trading at a forward multiple that is 1.5x the S&P 500 in FY29, as its earnings grow in line with the revenue growth rate in the mid to low teens region. This will result in a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 27, which would translate to a price target of $223, which is where the stock is currently trading, leaving no room for substantial upside for long-term investors when looking at a 5-year investment horizon.

Conclusion

While Veeva's revenue growth and margins stagnated in FY24, the company's growth in its R&D solutions segment is very impressive, as it looks to overtake revenue contribution from its Commercial Segment in FY25. Meanwhile, the company's expanding profitability is once again a sign of relief. However, the management remains on guard with uncertainties pertaining to macroeconomic conditions as well as risks to its platform migration project given its revenue concentration among its top 10 customers. At the moment, I believe that while there are budding signs of hope, the current price of the stock still doesn't provide an attractive entry point for long-term investors, which leads me to rate it as a "hold" at the moment.