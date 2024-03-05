Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Veeva: Growth Prospects Have Improved, But Stock Price May Be Capped

Mar. 05, 2024 11:47 AM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Stock
Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
223 Followers

Summary

  • Veeva's revenue and margins are expected to improve in FY25, driven by growth in its R&D Solutions segment.
  • The company faces macroeconomic risks and uncertainties related to its platform migration project and revenue concentration among top customers.
  • The current valuation of Veeva's stock has already priced in its growth prospects, leaving limited upside for long-term investors.

Veeva headquarters in Pleasanton, CA, USA

JHVEPhoto

Introduction & Investment Thesis

On January 8, 2023, I initiated a "sell" rating on Veeva (NYSE:VEEV). I had outlined that my bear thesis was predicated on the fact that the company had seen its revenue growth and

This article was written by

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
223 Followers
Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on popular newsletter platforms and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VEEV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VEEV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VEEV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.