Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Production And Exports Of Crude Oil And Petroleum Products Soar To Record In 2023, SPR Gets Refilled (Slowly)

Mar. 05, 2024 11:20 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO, UGA
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.48K Followers

Summary

  • Crude oil production in the US soared to a record 12.9 million barrels per day in 2023, up by 158% since 2008, when fracking started becoming a significant factor.
  • The surge in production in 2022 and 2023 was a result of much higher oil prices starting in 2021.
  • The Biden administration released large portions of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve from mid-2022 through June 2023 to push down the price of crude oil that had spiked.

Oil Storage tank in the port in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong

CHUNYIP WONG

US oil production boom has dramatically changed global energy dynamics.

Crude oil production in the US soared to a record 12.9 million barrels per day in 2023, up by 158% since 2008, when fracking started becoming a significant factor.

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.48K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.