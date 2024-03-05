Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Whirlpool Is A Strong Buy: Rock-Bottom Valuation, 6.5% Yield With Multiple Upside Catalysts

Hawkinvest
Summary

  • Whirlpool is a leading appliance maker with $20 billion in annual revenues and a diverse portfolio of brands.
  • The stock has recently plunged to near 52-week lows, creating a buying opportunity for investors.
  • Whirlpool has a generous dividend yield of 6.5% and the potential for significant capital gains when interest rates decline.
Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring KitchenAid® Culinary Demonstrations Presented By MasterCard - Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is a leading maker of appliances, and it sells under a number of other brand names including: KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Amana, JennAir, Indesit, InSinkErator and more. It has roughly $20 billion in annual revenues and around 61,000 employees.

Hawkinvest
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

dondougie
Today, 12:21 PM
I'de like to see some insider buying to alleviate my debt concerns. Looking to maybe nibble on a retest of $100.
esavela
Today, 12:21 PM
Dividend cut coming. Sell your shares now. IMHO
