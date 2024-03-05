Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (AOMR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.98K Followers

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Randy Chrisman - Investor Relations

Sreeni Prabhu - Chief Executive Officer and President

Brandon Filson - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Harter - UBS

Chris Kotowski - Oppenheimer

Michael Schafer - B Riley Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Angel Oak Mortgage Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today’s event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Randy Chrisman. Please go ahead.

Randy Chrisman

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This morning, we filed a press release detailing these results, which is available in the Investors section on our website at www.angeloakreit.com. As a reminder, remarks made on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. We do not undertake any obligation to update our forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. For a more detailed discussion of the factors that may affect the company's results, please refer to our earnings release for this quarter and to our most recent SEC filings.

During this call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. More information about these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are contained in our earnings release and SEC filings. This morning's conference call is hosted by Angel Oak Mortgage REIT's Chief Executive Officer, Sreeni Prabhu; Chief Financial Officer, Brandon Filson and Angel Oak Capital's Co-CIO, Namit Sinha. Management will make some prepared comments, after which we will open up the call to your questions. Additionally, we recommend reviewing

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AOMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AOMR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.