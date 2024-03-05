The Magnificent 7 Are Falling Like Dominos; Only 3 Remain

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • The Magnificent 7 of 2023, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla, have now become 2024’s Magnificent 3: Nvidia, Meta, and Amazon.
  • First, these 7 stocks hold a significant weighting within the indexes. It will be difficult for a sustained push higher to continue if these FAANGs do not participate.
  • The FAANGs have been the undoubted leaders of this bull run, and we are now seeing them start to trend lower against the indexes.
Woman looking stock market Data

Nichapa Piyakuakul/iStock via Getty Images

The Magnificent 7, defined as Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA

This article was written by

Beth Kindig profile picture
Beth Kindig
14.05K Followers

Beth Kindig is the CEO and lead technology analyst for the I/O fund and has ten years of experience as a professional in the tech industry. She is a regular speaker at tech conferences and on financial news programs such as: Fox Business, TDAmeritrade, CoinDesk, NPR, Bloomberg TV Asia, Motley Fool podcast, This Week in Startups and more discussing her stock analysis. She is known for making bold calls on tech stocks.

Beth is the leader of the investing group Tech Insider Network where she utilizes her team’s nearly two decades of Silicon Valley experience to combine fundamental and technical analysis to consistently beat Wall Street funds such as ARKK and QQQ (he performance is fully audited). Features of Tech Insider Network include: A fully transparent portfolio, institutional-level research reports, real-time trade notifications and market signals, automated hedging signals, weekly webinars, and chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Edward J. Roche profile picture
Edward J. Roche
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (9.61K)
Two months do not constitute a test of magnificence or anything else tsla never was magnificent, I would also rule out amzn.
purpleboarder profile picture
purpleboarder
Today, 1:51 PM
Comments (3.43K)
Falling like Dominos? Hmmmm. Speaking of Dominos, I started a position in DPZ last week. Did you know that it has a CAGR of 36% in the last 15 years? I kept hearing good things about DPZ for the last 5 or so years, and laughed it off. Not anymore.
bfisher_1 profile picture
bfisher_1
Today, 1:31 PM
Comments (170)
I think there was already some rotation into other sectors, especially into energy stocks. May be that will continue.
All*AAPL profile picture
All*AAPL
Today, 1:26 PM
Comments (5.43K)
Beth Kindig: "The Magnificent 7 of 2023 have now become 2024’s Magnificent 3: Nvidia, Meta and Amazon."

**When AAPL bested its previous ATH of $182.01 in the W/E 06/16/23, META ended the week only 69.3% of its ATH of $382.18 which it had set on 09/07/21, almost 2 years earlier.

AMZN was only 67.4% of its ATH of $186.12, which it had set on 07/08/21, almost 2 years earlier.

So, NVDA may have been doing fine at that time...but META and AMZN were doing *poorly* by comparison.

Were AAPL and NVDA the *Magnificent 2* at that time...a little over 9 months ago?
M
Marc999
Today, 1:15 PM
Comments (646)
"and Nvidia is eerily cheaper now than it was when it had bottomed in October 2022 in the low $100 range."

It's eerie that increased earnings impacted the PE ratio of a stock? Now that truly is scary.
c
crusmon6
Today, 1:11 PM
Comments (1.46K)
Why doesn't Counterpoint ever comment on Samsung phone sales? Why? Because it's only being paid to hit Apple! Counterpoint Research has been wrong about Apple with these FAKE NEWS ATTACKS every single time. These are deliberate hits on APPLE with no basis in reality. Why does Counterpoint only comment on Apple when it's just one of several cellphone manufacturers! The answer is obvious! They are being paid to manipulate Apple's stock price!
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (1K)
Very good article with some fresh viewpoints. Thank You very much ! But I cannot understand why many authors try to compare Cisco in 2000 with the situation now. I was trading even before 2000 and the difference is the following: our 3,5 or 7 "Mag" companies are world class highest quality enterprises with fine ideas and best basket of products for the future. Cisco in 2000 was much hot air. The networking technology was relatively new and many people did not understand how this works and how to plan professionally. So Cisco could sell expensive solutions to their customers. In the most EU countries at that time they had no direct competitors. Companies like IBM or SIEMENS sold complete data centers with matching communication components. There were the first thoughts between wholly central and distributed data processing. A very interesting time :-)) All the best :-))
Y
Yanks56
Today, 1:24 PM
Comments (1.11K)
@Franz-Joachim Kauffels Didn’t CSCO split its stock most years during the 1990s? That’s a long time for hot air
