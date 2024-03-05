Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividends By The Numbers In February 2024

Mar. 05, 2024 12:01 PM ETSBR, CHKR, KREF, TPG, MTR, ACRE, IFF, PXD, NEM, AJX, CRT, BGFV, SHO
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • Over the past year, stock market dividends have consistently featured two major themes when their YoY changes are measured: falling number of dividend decreases & falling number of dividend increases.
  • Five of February 2024's sampling are variable dividend-paying firms from the oil and gas sector, whose number falls below the threshold of ten for these firms that would indicate distress in that industry.
  • Starting in 2018, the month of February has marked the annual peak for announced dividend increases.

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planing and stock investment growth concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Over the past year, stock market dividends have consistently featured two major themes when their year-over-year changes are measured.

  • A falling number of dividend decreases. This is a positive trend, suggesting growing strength among dividend-paying companies.
  • A falling

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.81K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SBR--
Sabine Royalty Trust
CHKR--
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
KREF--
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
TPG--
TPG Inc.
MTR--
Mesa Royalty Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.