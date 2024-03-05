Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Liz Higley - Director of IR
Joseph Mastrangelo - CEO
Nathan Kroeker - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Christopher Souther - B. Riley Securities
Chip Moore - ROTH MKM
Martin Malloy - Johnson Rice & Company
Thomas Boyes - TD Cowen
Thomas Curran - Seaport Research Partners
Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Securities
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Eos Energy Enterprises Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and your participation implies consent to such recording. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.
With that, I would like to turn the call over to Liz Higley, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Liz Higley
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Eos's financial results and conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. On the call today we have Eos’s CEO, Joe Mastrangelo; and CFO, Nathan Kroeker.
Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This call, including the Q&A portion of the call, may include forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to current expectations with respect to future results and outlook for our company and statements regarding our ability to secure final approval of a loan from the Department of Energy, LPO, or our anticipated use of proceeds from any loan facility provided by the U.S. Department of Energy which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should any of these risks materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may differ materially from our expectation or those implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to are described in our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements represent
- Read more current EOSE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts