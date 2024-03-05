Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Stock: My Valuation Analysis Suggests To Buy The Dip

KM Capital profile picture
KM Capital
839 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s stock has been volatile due to macro headwinds, but the company continues executing its long-term growth strategy.
  • Tesla's strategic positioning is intact, given weak competition in the developed world and geopolitical constraints for the major Chinese player.
  • My target price for Tesla stock is $262.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

Introduction

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been very volatile within the last 52 weeks and had a tough 2024 start after a disappointing Q4 earnings release. The pessimism was caused by the expected deceleration in

This article was written by

KM Capital profile picture
KM Capital
839 Followers
Coming from an IT background, I have dived into the U.S. stock market seven years ago by managing portfolio of my family. Starting managing real money has been challenging for the first time, but long hours of mastering fundamental analysis of public companies paid off and now I feel very confident in my investment decisions. My hands-on experience shaped deep understanding of risk, reward and the delicate balance between these two variables. Driven by a desire to share my insights and contribute to the investor community, I embark on this new chapter with Seeking Alpha. My articles will be crafted with clarity and precision, devoid of jargon and fostering accessibility for investors of all experience levels. My background in IT grants me a valuable perspective, particularly when navigating the complexities of technology stocks. Yet, my pursuit of knowledge extends beyond the realm of silicon, encompassing diverse sectors and uncovering promising prospects across the economic landscape. Whether you are a seasoned investor seeking fresh perspectives or a nascent one embarking on your financial voyage, I extend a warm invitation to join me on this intellectual journey. Through collaborative exploration and insightful analysis, let us unlock the secrets of the market and chart a path towards shared financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (9.92K)
the price of used tesla model s from 2012 have dropped to an average price $10,500 with 100k miles at MANHEIM auto auction. one with 119k miles did 8500 . look for used car dealers to drop prices on all used e cars. hertz dumping a lot on the used market...
I
Investigator123
Today, 1:40 PM
Comments (43)
I hope so, just started a position on the dip. I just believe that innovation will drive growth, Tesla is one of a few that really innovate
A
AFirmMaybe
Today, 1:23 PM
Comments (650)
Lol...TSLA will be closer to 62 than 262 from present price of 180 within 3 months.
InvestingRevealed profile picture
InvestingRevealed
Today, 1:11 PM
Comments (2.44K)
If you factor in the following, the price target would be higher than $262.

* Energy business can be bigger than the EV business
* FSD v11 is safer than humans and safer, faster, cheaper and better than Waymo and Cruise in multiple ways. FSD v12 is much better than v11.
* FSD, Rototaxis, Dojo or Optimus have more profit potential than the EV business
* Tesla has too much demand and is production-constrained. Tesla sold 1.8m EVs in 2023. 1.5b gas cars will be replaced by EVs. This means that Tesla has hundreds of millions of more EVs to sell.
* Tesla EVs are better than gas cars in almost every way

For details, see:

seekingalpha.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.