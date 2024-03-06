Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ONEOK: Waiting For A Better Valuation On This 5%-Yielding Stock

Mar. 06, 2024
Kody's Dividends
Summary

  • ONEOK is a core holding within my portfolio.
  • Record volumes and the completion of the deal for Magellan Midstream Partners buoyed the midstream operator's fourth-quarter results.
  • ONEOK enjoys a BBB credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares could be priced at a 13% premium to fair value.
  • Before I consider adding to my position, I would prefer a margin of safety with the valuation.

When I invest in businesses, the outlook for both the company and the industry are two factors that I don't take lightly. Of course, exceptional businesses in declining industries can still create wealth for

Kody's Dividends
Hi, my name is Kody. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009. Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

BA Man
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (3.13K)
Noting the comments regarding the returns expected from ownership of the company will be over the next 10 years, but the author is downgrading to hold, aka no longer buying? A long term investor buys, not because of what the company is today, but rather where it will be in 10 years. I’m not going to buy any large chunks again, unless we get another March 2020 situation (aka opportunity), but I’ll continue to add a few shares every 91 days, using a portion of the dividend the company sends my way.
One thing not mentioned in the article is the level of ownership by officers and board members. A good number of them were buying large quantities of shares during the aforementioned March 2020 time period, so they definitely have some skin in the game.
Long OKE for the duration.
Kody's Dividends
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@BA Man Fair enough. To be clear, my weighting with OKE is about where I want it right now, if not a bit overweight. If I was underweight, I'd be a bit less picky with the valuation and would consider dollar cost averaging into it.

Thanks for sharing your thoughts.
hatvani
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (851)
For me at this price the yield is hitting the lower end of my requirements. Given the recent run up and potential overvaluation, it is a perfect place to sell covered calls for supplemental income. Just a thought.
Kody's Dividends
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@hatvani Thanks for sharing your perspective.
stuartspoonemore
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (469)
I agree. I would not be buying here. I am in at an average cost of $58.85 and not that long ago. I was extremely bullish. Still am, but it is closing in on my price target. I see full valuation at $83. I will begin selling then.
Kody's Dividends
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@stuartspoonemore Thanks for providing your perspective.
billul60
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (132)
has anybody received tax information regarding the buy out of mmp ?
chicagotim1
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.92K)
Thanks for the article, I appreciate the point of view.

I had no position in OKE, but I had a long-standing position in MMP; I held my MMP shares through the transaction, and am now long OKE.

Not thrilled about the tax-related issues re the transaction. But figured I’d hold the OKE shares to see what management would be able to do.

Thus far, OKE’s management seems to be doing ok realizing synergies and managing debt. Do, I continue to hold. The better they do paring the debt, the better the odds of bumping the divvy up over time.

Best of luck to all.
Kody's Dividends
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@chicagotim1 My pleasure. I'm glad you found value in it and thanks for commenting.
esavela
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.51K)
Best midstream out there. I think I may have bought in based on your November article. Since then I am up 14% and got the benefit of the div raise. I have a full position. Wish I had gotten in sooner like the others commenting. If you wait for a pullback you might miss it. My yield is 5.8% at my cost. Good enough for me considering the quality and some upside.
Kody's Dividends
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@esavela It's definitely right up there IMO. Thanks for sharing your perspective.
richard_elias
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (29)
I am a 73 year old retiree who needs income from my investments. I initiated a position in OKE in 2012 at $21 per share. At that time I got $1.20 annual dividend and I am now enjoying a $4 annual dividend on those shares. My principal has appreciated 260% and my income has increased 300%. I bought more in 2022 at $62. Here’s hoping the next decade is half as good as the past decade.
hookem007
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (455)
@richard_elias kudos to you!
Kody's Dividends
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@richard_elias Congrats on the foresight to buy OKE in 2012 and thanks for sharing!
AFAHM
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (891)
"History doesn't repeat itself", but I am wondering if HESM might rhyme with OKE?
Kody's Dividends
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@AFAHM I'm not too familiar with HESM. Would you care to elaborate further?
AFAHM
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (891)
@Kody's Dividends HESM, vs. [OKE]

- About half of its (HESM's) EBITDA is derived from its natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil gathering business. [Natural Gas - a major part of its business.]
- Its parent HES is in the process of being acquired by Chevron [Merger prospect?]
- it takes essentially no commodity or volume risk, collecting fees for transporting gas and water for Hess and other third-party products. [Toll Booth component]
- 7 to 8% dividend [High Yield]
- No K1 -[issues a 1099]

Not a twin sister, but I see some similarities between OKE and HESM. Cheers!
Kody's Dividends
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@AFAHM I appreciate the context.
allday1234
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (15.31K)
Started my position in Jan 2021 and have added since then. Investment started when someone asked about if I was invested in OKE and after some research jumped right in. Today 1788 shares with total growth of 50.03% and given certain condition's will continue to add. When will I stop,and yes I do have limits but look at 2000 share as a jumping off point especially when one consiters the mmp add....
As like in all cases my view can change but right now I am all in.

Allday
Kody's Dividends
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@allday1234 Congrats on the solid gains to date on your OKE investment and thanks for sharing.
sd55
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.33K)
A core holding in my portfolio too. From well head to consumer, OKE and XOM have the entire energy pipeline covered for my investment. I have not bought any OKE since April 2, 2020. I don't know at what sp I would buy more. For the near term I'm waiting to see how the MMP merger impacts the bottom line.
Kody's Dividends
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@sd55 Thanks for sharing your thoughts as a fellow OKE and XOM shareholder.
callgood
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (587)
Years ago I bought OKE in two retirement accounts at a YOC of 37.77 and 40.01. I only wish I had bought more.
Kody's Dividends
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@callgood Very nice and thanks for the comment.
FLAFCOL
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (135)
Glad I bought OKE in 2020, even though the oil & gas sector was bleak back then. I also had a significant investment in MMP, so I am happily overweight this great stock.
Kody's Dividends
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@FLAFCOL Nice. I did the same as well and it worked out for me too. Thanks for commenting.
Strawman2
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (394)
I agree with your assessment. One of the main reasons I purchased OKE not
only for their excellent management, but was an article Rida Morwa wrote in 2023, stating that, with the need for more electricity, it will need to be powered by natural gas. Case in point. the city I live in, our electric company is expanding with another 650MW turbine powered by "Natural Gas". Future looks bright. Something has to power all these Data Centers.
Kody's Dividends
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@Strawman2 I'm pleased that you enjoyed the article. Yeah, it's hard to imagine a future without natural gas in it. Thanks for sharing.
ndardick
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.28K)
Okey dokey on OKE, Kody!
Kody's Dividends
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.15K)
@ndardick Thanks for the comment :)
ndardick
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.28K)
@Kody's Dividends Quite welcome. I enjoy reading your articles. I hope my sense of humor is suitably tolerable if not thoroughly enjoyable.
