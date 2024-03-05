Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Morgan Stanley 2024 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) Morgan Stanley 2024 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference March 4, 2024 6:40 PM ET

Jean-Briac Perrette - President and CEO of Global Streaming & Games

Benjamin Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

I'm Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley's Media and Entertainment analyst, and I'm really happy to welcome JB Perrette, the CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games from Warner Bros. Discovery. JB, thanks for coming up.

Great to have you. Great to be here.

Absolutely. So we're going to talk streaming and games because that's obviously your area of focus, and there's a lot to unpack there. But I wanted to start off with some maybe a couple of higher-level questions at the Warner Bros. Discovery kind of parent level. So it's almost a 2-year anniversary of the Warner Media and Discovery merger.

And certainly, a lot has transpired at the industry and the company level since that deal was announced, let alone closed. How would you summarize what you and the broader team have been focused on the last couple of years? And how are you feeling about the outlook from here?

Look, when we closed the deal, we said we're really going to focus on 3 key things. And I think we've been hard at work trying to drive those 3 things. At the end of the day, also, this is a -- particularly on the scripted entertainment side, this is a long-cycle business, and so it doesn't -- the ship doesn't turn in 1 quarter or 2 quarters, it takes time.

But the first and foremost was a reinvigoration of being truly the home of the best storytelling. And while on the different segments of our business, HBO and on the Max side, frankly, we've never been better. We've never had more content performing better than the last 12 to 24 months in the 50-year history of HBO, which is saying a lot.

On the theatrical side, I think we've had a much tougher time, but ultimately, we've had -- we have 2 sets of leadership teams now. It's relatively newly in place over the last 12 to 18 months, looking to reinvigorate both the DC Studio side of the house with James Gunn and Peter, who are ultimately hard at work trying to relaunch the DC Studios and make that a much more compelling piece of it. And we think there's a ton of opportunity there.

And then on the Warner Bros. Pictures side, Pam and Mike, similarly, are hard at work. And obviously, it's good to see the early fruits of some of that, even though this is not fully their slate yet. But certainly, The Dune opening this weekend was huge. Wonka at the end of the year was fantastic. And we've got a great lineup of additional content. So that reboot on the theatrical side is well underway, along with a number of new talent deals that the team has announced over the last several months. So we feel like reinvigorating the Warner's content story is there.

On the TV production side, I think that one continues to be very consistent. We are a top producer and maker of content for a lot of the platforms in the business. So that is very rich. And we're within the Studio segment, doubling down on games as an area where we think there's a lot more growth opportunity that we can tap into with the IP that we have and some of the capabilities on the Studio side, where we're uniquely positioned as both a publisher and a developer of games.

And so content, doubling down on being the best storytellers in the world, is one operating more as one WBD team, which sounds maybe like a sort of soft. But the reality is this is a company that historically has operated in a very siloed fashion. And so that doesn't make for best decision-making, adding much more analytical rigor to the decision-making process and taking it out of kind of the emotional whose turf.

And David and Gunnar and the whole team have done an incredible job of driving down a culture of what's in the best interest of the WBD company and the shareholder as the new kind of mantra for the entire team and organization. And you see that in things like marketing and cross-promotion. Historically, in the Warner world, teams didn't go after supporting, bringing all the assets we have across our Turner portfolio, our linear networks portfolio to support theatrical launches or game launches or Max launches. And now all of a sudden, everyone is rallying around that to drive that.

And then the third is obviously on monetization. And we are -- on the distribution and monetization of content, we are driving as fast as we can. We'll talk more about streaming, obviously, is a big part of that growth, but we're also making more disciplined and smarter trade-off decisions around windowing of content and exploitation of content and not putting all our eggs in one basket, like was the previous mantra of putting everything only on streaming. We continue to believe in the theatrical window.

We continue to believe in, obviously, Max and the importance of Max as a streaming platform for the future, but also in our Networks business. And our Networks, while that business is certainly under secular pressure, it's still a very, very healthy business that we think there's still a long runway for.

That's a great overview, JB. So anything you'd want to add as we think about 2024 You obviously spent the last couple of years taking a lot of cost out of the business, knocking down silos. Anything in this year that you particularly focused on in terms of maturities?

Well, I think the cost narrative has obviously been very important because we obviously did bring -- take on a lot of debt to make the combination happen, and we had to deliver on this. But I think the cost narrative has sort of been taken over as sort of that's purely what we've been doing. And the reality is that is a false narrative.

What we've been doing is ultimately restructuring the business in a way that it needed to be done. Some of the examples of the siloed approach by the nature of two companies coming together with one level of synergies that we drove. Within each of the companies and certainly within the Warner House, there was a much more siloed approach to this that needed to be broken down. And where you had duplication or triplication of activities, we're coming together and doing it smarter.

So we spent a lot of the first 2 years just preparing ourselves to make smarter, more efficient and, frankly, more effective decision-making with better analytical and quantitative rigor. I think that's a lot of what's happened. And yes, as we've done that, the question is, okay, how do we get some more growth in the system? And the reality is certainly speaking to streaming as a key part of that growth.

We laid out a plan in the August of '22 on our first earnings call as a combined company, a complete quarter as a combined company for the second quarter of '22, and we said on that call we're launching this sort of multiyear journey to drive Max and become one of the top streamers in the world, but it would take a couple of years.

And at the time, if you remember, and obviously, in '22, we lost almost $2 billion in streaming. And we said we are moving from a world of subs at all costs, which is kind of the narrative that existed in the old media landscape, to a one of profitable growth as our key North Star. We delivered a $2 billion turnaround in '23. So the profitable part was core and the first part of getting it right.

We had to launch and design a new tech product with the launch of Max, which took us some time, which we did in the U.S. last May. We finally started globalizing the product a week ago when we launched in Latin America successfully, and we're launching in Europe. But the growth piece of it -- so the profitable growth piece of it, the growth piece of it is now right in front of us.

And as we think of the other key component we laid out that August, which was trying to get to $1 billion of EBITDA from the $2 billion loss in '22 to $1 billion of EBITDA in '25, we're confident that we're on a -- we're actually ahead of the plan on the profitability and that the growth is going to come here over the next year or 2 years as we launch in more markets with a better product with, frankly, the best content lineup we've ever had, and launching new SKUs and new product experiences like an ad-supported SKU in more markets internationally.

So our penetration will continue to grow. So we're at the precipice, we think, of that delivering on that growth promise. And we think you people are going to start seeing the building blocks of that pan out over the next few quarters.

Great. I want to get into all of those comments on the streaming side in a minute. David, I think, consistently on the earnings calls talk about -- talked about putting the company on a path to sustainable overall free cash flow growth. And I just want to ask you, is that what we should all be expecting or at least what success looks like at the end of the day for this company as we look out over the next couple of years? Because obviously, the stock -- obviously, the stock is not reflecting a lot of that, I'd argue.

Look, I think you've seen our discipline on the cash flow and the importance we put on that metric for 2 reasons. One is, obviously, we've done, I think, an incredible job in the first 18 months paying down the debt that we did take on to the other transaction, now under $40 billion of debt, under 4x levered. So yes, that continues to be, certainly, an important priority for us is continuing to delever. And I think Gunnar and David have said that is, from a capital allocation standpoint, continues to be our #1 priority.

But secondarily, we also understand that more cash we can generate, the more optionality we have to sort of figure out whether there's other things organically we need to invest in and continue to figure out ways to grow the business. And we think there's -- for all the efficiencies that we've driven, we continue to see more benefits to drive materially healthier both cash and cash conversion that Gunnar has talked about. And so both of those metrics, we continue to think, will be very healthy as we go into '24 and beyond.

Okay. So probably nothing matters more to your stock than success in streaming. So let's talk about streaming, which is part of your team and your leadership. What's the opportunity for Warner Bros. Discovery in the stream business?

And I ask that, because I look at the scale you have already, you have almost 100 million subscribers. It's a $10 billion business. And yet, I think the market is still concerned that there's not a lot of profit potential there. So how do you -- how would you tell us how you think about sizing up the opportunity for...

Look, I think a lot of it is -- it's not one thing. So we have -- and again, we're just about on the cusp of the 6 or 7, what I call, kind of growth vectors to drive that growth and the profitability that will come with it. It will largely come from a lot of more revenue potential that we see over the course of the next couple of years. But number 1 is the globalization.

Today, Max is -- as of a week ago, it was in 1 market, which is the U.S. only. We launched in 39 markets last week across LatAm. But we are in less than 50% of the addressable markets that our bigger peers are in. So we have over half the world still to go. And that includes major markets, like 4 out of the 5 big European markets, all of Asia.

And so globalization is probably the biggest single vector. And remembering today that our business is, from a revenue perspective, 80% still U.S., 20% outside the U.S. If you look at the leaders in the space, that's completely inverted, right? They are 40%, 30% U.S. and 60% outside the U.S. So that international growth is going to be a big part of it.

The second is just the content lineup. Unfortunately, we launched Max in the U.S. And in the 8 months following, for a variety of reasons, some that we knew about, some that are related to the strike, we went into the -- probably the lightest content slate we've ever had. We came out of the end of 2 output -- pay output deals for our film titles with Universal and FOX down to 1. We then signed a deal with A24 to come back to 2 that kicked off this quarter.

So in the back half of last year, our pay-1 movies were significantly less volume. Our -- one of those slate, other than Barbie, which was obviously a huge hit but was lighter and not as strong as we had hoped, but we feel a lot better about it going into '24 and beyond. And then our original slate, partly because of the strike, we pushed out some titles that were supposed to be in the fourth quarter because we couldn't get the talent to help promote it. So they started more like True Detective in the first quarter. We had a much lighter slate in the second half of the year than we ever expected.

And now when we look at the next 12, 18, 24 months, and we have all of our 4 biggest HBO Tentpoles, last -- House of the Dragon Season 2 coming in June. Next year, we'll have last of Season 2; Euphoria, Season 3; White Lotus, Season 3, as well as the strategy that Casey Bloys, my sort of partner on the content side implemented, where he started going after bigger Warner Bros. IP in terms of originals. So less of the Winning Times or the JULIAs and more of a Penguin series, which will come this fall on Max out of the DC Universe; a Dune series based on the, obviously, incredible success of the movie's coming; It, the Stephen King series; the Conjuring.

So we have a lot more, kind of what we call it, 4 quadrant appealing to everybody, big known IP coming. So content is another vector. Product experience continues to get better. We've made a lot of improvements from where HBO Max was to where we are today. The app store ratings of the product have gone up significantly. But we went from challenged to good, and we still have a ways to go to get to great. But we have a road map that continuously improves the product and the surfacing and the discovery, which will help us with engagement and should help us reduce churn.

We're launching AdLite, the ad-sponsored tier -- ad-supported tier. We just launched -- we were previously in only the U.S. We're now in 39 markets in LatAm as of last week. We're launching in a bunch of European markets as we go into the second and third quarter. And password sharing crack down, which, obviously, Netflix has implemented extremely successfully. We're going to be doing that starting later this year and into '25, which is another growth opportunity for us.

And so if you look across all those different vectors, we're not betting on just one thing. We have about 6 or 7 different things that we think will help drive both acquisition as well as continue to move on churn and churn reduction, which is obviously continues to be a priority for us, particularly in a highly penetrated market like the U.S.

Any way to size that password-sharing opportunity? Since you brought it up, I have to ask.

Jean-Briac Perrette

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

And so it is -- we have surely the ambition to get back to that. And when we think in 12 months, we went from -- you're right, an extreme of having dropped almost $5 billion between that profitability profile and where we were in '22, $5 billion, which is crazy.

We feel like the fact that we, in 12 months, have cut that in half is fantastic. And as I said, ahead of where we thought we would be when we made the predictions of what we -- our targets were back in the summer of '22. And over time, we remain very bullish. I think Gunnar has said, we believe that the segment profitability over the medium term can be in the sort of 20%. And so if you imagine, we're a $10 billion today. If you imagine, it will be higher than that over the next couple of years, you can see a path of this lead to the $2 billion and north of that over time.

Longer term, look, I continue to be very bullish on -- as the industry continues to rationalize, fewer players, a more rational content spending, more rational pricing and fewer players doing, what I'd call, irrational deals, both on the retail and the wholesale side that -- the profile of this business can be extremely healthy and, over time, even north of the 20% range.

You still see subscriber growth potential domestically? Obviously, internationally with the new markets. But in the U.S., do you still think you can grow subscribers?

Jean-Briac Perrette

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

Luckily, that's been abating, but that is a bit of a headwind that we face. And so we think our penetration of 52 million subs still puts us in the very top tier of services out there. We're not surprised that we lost some subscribers in the U.S. because of the reasons we just described and that we outlined 18 months ago.

And we ultimately feel that, yes, there is potentially some opportunities for further penetration growth. It won't be overnight, and it won't be -- we're not going to add 10 million subs in a heartbeat. But we are looking at different opportunities, particularly our ad-supported SKU, we think, is underpenetrated in the market. So we're going to lean in there. We've been leaning in there with partnerships like the Verizon bundle that's pushing Max plus Netflix together, which is an ad-supported offering. We're in conversations with others about trying to do a similar type of offering, pushing the ad-supported SKUs.

So we think there's more opportunity, particularly in that lower-priced SKU to drive penetration. And ultimately, as the mix continues to change of wholesale to retail, there's an ARPU benefit -- an arbitrage that is happening as we may lose some further wholesale subs. But we are gaining and making up some of that mix on the retail side at higher ARPUs with higher and more control of those subscribers and pricing of those subscribers over time.

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

And so we still have a lot of headroom on building awareness for sports on Max, number one. Number two is, not surprising, which kind of gave birth to our thinking around this venture is, it's great to have our sports on Max. And it's super serving a fan base that is every month spending also more time with sports. But if you're a real sports fan, you want more.

And the U.S. landscape is really unlike any other country in the world. Everywhere else in the world, generally, it's not as fragmented and not as splintered as it is here in the U.S. And so it is one where aggregation is super powerful and can provide meaningfully, I think, more opportunity for us and the partners, as we think about, and that sort gave birth to our sports venture conversation.

But we found it to be, so far, very successful building awareness and growing month-to-month, and we're about to launch, arguably, our biggest content in that sector with March Madness coming to Max later in this month. And obviously, the NBA playoffs coming later in the spring.

And so our lineup gets stronger as we get through the next few months. And then, over time, as we finalize the venture and the structure of the venture, we'll figure out what exactly we do with our sports offering on Max in relation to the sports offering on the venture.

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

So 2 extremes that I'd say we look at, a market like India, where we've extended a long-term partnership in that market with Reliance and with now the combined bigger company soon. And in that market -- we love India. We love the dynamics of that market, but we couldn't, as we looked at it, find a way to think that we could actually -- given the amount of money that's being spent on local content, particularly, that we couldn't reliably launch in a way that we think we could meet those criteria.

And so we've continued to extend multiyear license deals and just take the economics out of the market and put that to use elsewhere. If you think about other markets, like 2 big Anglo markets, U.K. and Australia, our content travels extremely well. We know how well our content does on both existing legacy platforms, and it drives a significant amount of the viewership.

So the demand is there. And there's unquestionably an easy access because, ultimately, we don't have a huge amount of local originals we have to invest in. There's not a lot of other costs. And so those are markets where we are very confident. We have high confidence we can actually meet the criteria of being successful in a relatively short period of time as we launch.

The other vector, by the way, that I didn't mention in those 6 to 7 is partnerships. And we have long-standing partnerships with 2 players in those markets, and this is true about a lot of other markets in the world. And we are working actively with them and with others in markets to try and figure out ways to see whether we can't expand our existing footprint.

But we invent the relationship to help us launch our products but do it through a partnership with an existing player or, in some cases, a new player who will help such that the economics of that transition from licensing to streaming doesn't make it a cliff, where you ultimately have great high-margin economics from licensing, dropping off to building literally from a direct-to-consumer business.

But ultimately, now with a partner who can help you get immediate scale and backstop you with real economics on the revenue side, make it such that transition is a very smooth transition to getting you more scale in subs, which is part of the reason to your question about why we feel we have to launch, because this is a scale business. And at the end of the day, in markets where we think we can deliver good, healthy, meaningful scaled growth and profitably, we'd be crazy not to do it. And in some of those markets, we feel like we're leaving money on the table.

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

So the proposition got way broader and way bigger. Remembering that in that market, things like Kids, which is obviously an important element. It's probably our strongest region for kids, where, between Cartoon, Cartoonito and Discovery Kids, both of which were leading pay-TV services. We now have a leading kids proposition across those 2 as well as all the lifestyle, factual, reality show, content that comes with it. So the content proposition got much broader.

And then the third thing we've done is reinvigorate the partnership's conversations. And so what you'll see over the next several months is a lot more bundles with all ranges of existing customers, new mobile and broadband partnerships, as well as new distribution partnerships with the likes of nontraditional distributors in those markets. I think those are the 3 main drivers. Remembering that the wholesale partnerships in a region like LatAm, where credit card penetration and billing is a major challenge, are -- it's super helpful to have those partnerships.

Last thing, just to give you a real example of something that makes us really optimistic, which touch more about the product enhancements, which I'd say is the fourth thing. I haven't gotten to 6, but at least I got 4 there. The product enhancement on Max is materially better. And one specific example is, again, because billing and payments is an issue in Latin America and other markets in the world, where people are more price-sensitive, we obviously are trying to get churn down as we go. And part of the benefits of having an annual subscription is ultimately the benefits you get of lifetime value increasing as you keep those subs on longer.

But it's a problem in LatAm when you ask people to pay $80 in one go or $100 in one go for an annual subscription. And so we previously had no installment payment capability. As we've launched Max now, we moved to installment billing. And sure enough, we've seen a material -- just in the last 7 days since we launched, a material improvement in the percentage of people taking annual subscriptions, thanks to the installment payment plan. That's just one example of a product enhancement that's been really beneficial.

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

The second is partnerships. We're driving partnerships to try and help us scale. So that's the Verizon example. And again, in a market like the U.S., where we think, in particular, that's probably our best opportunity for growth, we're in conversations with a number of other partners like that to try and drive it.

The third is just fill rate and inventory levels. We are very light in terms of our ad load. We just generally do 3 to 4 minutes of ads. We just started inserting. When we came into this business in '22, there were no ads at all on HBO content, at all. We just started implementing ads in the HBO content starting in the February of '23, so a little less than -- a little more than a year ago.

And so we think that opportunity from 3 to 4 minutes when you look at some of our peers here in the U.S. who are doing more like mid- to high single-digit number of ads, we're going to keep balanced because we don't want to obviously hurt the user experience. but we think there's opportunity there.

And then lastly, on the ad format side. We've made lots of improvements from where we were, but we still have a lot of ad format enhancements, which ultimately will give us more things that we can go to marketers with shoppable ads, other elements of the ad format side of the house that we can improve, which should give us more opportunities for growth as well.

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

Today, the majority of our business revolves around 4 main forms of IP and games, which are all billion-dollar plus businesses themselves, which is Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, with obviously our success of Hog Legacy last year as the best-selling game in the world last year and the DC world. And DC, obviously, has subsegments underneath there, but Batman being one of the biggest.

So those are our 4 that make up the majority of our business. The challenge we've had is our business, historically, there has been very AAA console-based. And so as you know, that's a great business when you have a hit like Harry Potter. It makes the year look amazing. And then when you don't have a release or, unfortunately, we also have disappointments as we just released Suicide Squad this quarter, which was not as strong. It just makes it very volatile.

We think the opportunity for us, which is, again, this is a multiyear because it's games. It's certainly a bit of a long-cycle business, too. But the opportunity is to take those 4 franchises and be able to develop a much more holistic approach, particularly around expanding into the mobile and multi-platform free-to-play space, which could give us a much better and more consistent set of revenue. And you'll see us launching later this year, some mobile free-to-play games, which we hope will start building that.

And then secondarily, live services. So rather than just launching a kind of one-and-done console game, how do we develop a game around, for example, Hogwarts Legacy or Harry Potter that is a live service, where people can continue to live and work and build and play in that world on an ongoing basis. And so we think we've got the franchises. We've got some of the greatest studio capabilities. And we have a road map and a strategic investment plan to try and build out that business, and we think there is meaningful growth over the course of the next couple of years.

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

And by the way, what you can do with that fan base then both in terms of experiential, TV, movies, et cetera, you can monetize in new and different ways. But ultimately, we're also bringing those franchises to younger generations. As you see, obviously, the demographic of the gamer population generally skewing younger than some of the other media forms. It helps bring on a whole new generation at the same time. So both of those have enormous value to us.

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

And games, look, games is still more in its earlier stage of the development cycle, and it does take a few more years. So that one is less of a -- you'll see all the building blocks in '24, '25, '26, like you will on streaming. But we think we're doing the right things now to lay the foundation for more of a '25, '26, '27 kind of time frame of more growth from the game side.

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

Benjamin Swinburne

Jean-Briac Perrette

