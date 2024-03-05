Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Morgan Stanley 2024 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.98K Followers

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) Morgan Stanley 2024 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference March 4, 2024 6:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Jean-Briac Perrette - President and CEO of Global Streaming & Games

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Benjamin Swinburne

Good afternoon. We're going to get started. A quick disclosure statement. Please note that important disclosures, including my personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures all appear as a handout available in the registration area and on the Morgan Stanley public website.

I'm Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley's Media and Entertainment analyst, and I'm really happy to welcome JB Perrette, the CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games from Warner Bros. Discovery. JB, thanks for coming up.

Jean-Briac Perrette

Great to have you. Great to be here.

Benjamin Swinburne

Absolutely. So we're going to talk streaming and games because that's obviously your area of focus, and there's a lot to unpack there. But I wanted to start off with some maybe a couple of higher-level questions at the Warner Bros. Discovery kind of parent level. So it's almost a 2-year anniversary of the Warner Media and Discovery merger.

And certainly, a lot has transpired at the industry and the company level since that deal was announced, let alone closed. How would you summarize what you and the broader team have been focused on the last couple of years? And how are you feeling about the outlook from here?

Jean-Briac Perrette

Look, when we closed the deal, we said we're really going to focus on 3 key things. And I think we've been hard at work trying to drive those 3 things. At the end of the day, also, this is a -- particularly on the scripted entertainment side, this is a long-cycle business, and so it doesn't -- the ship doesn't turn in 1 quarter or 2 quarters, it takes time.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WBD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.