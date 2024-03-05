photographer/iStock via Getty Images

Destination XL (NASDAQ:DXLG) is an American apparel retailer specializing in big & tall men.

Destination XL has an interesting market positioning, focusing on assortment and customer service for tall, overweight males. The company commands relatively high gross margins, which indicates a premium bias on its products sold.

Destination had terrible operations before the pandemic, barely ever making a profit. After the pandemic, the company shows a much better profile, even against the recent macroeconomic headwinds. Part of the improvements might be credited to management.

The stock has also been discounted for fears that weight-loss drugs might reduce its TAM. I review this aspect and find that the fear could be exaggerated.

A breakeven analysis, considering the company's lease flexibility, strong balance sheet, and high gross margins, leads me to believe that the company is strong enough to weather an economic downturn.

Finally, the stock price seems close to reasonable considering GLP-1 and the macro risks, but it does not offer an opportunity and a margin of safety. Overall, I like Destination XL, but prefer to wait for better prices.

Company Overview

Value proposition: Destination's proposition is assortment, fit and service for big & tall males.

The first component is assortment. The company carries many sizes of each product, from waist 38'' to 70'' and from XL to 8XL. Destination claims to have an average of 58 variations per product, compared to 15 for a typical retailer. Second, Destination carries private label and branded products covering a wide price range, from cheaper options (Wrangler, Lee, Reebok) to more premium (Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren). Third, different lifestyle options (casual, formal, sports, etc.) are covered, plus accompanying shoes.

The company offers not only one of the only options for large men to find fashionable clothing. It also carries many products that cannot be found anywhere else, with more than ten brands across the price spectrum providing exclusives.

The second component is fit and service. The company specializes in B&T men, so the whole experience is tailored. Sizes are not simply bigger but rather accommodate the different types of bodies (tall and skinny, short and big, tall and big, etc.). The company carries unique products from iconic brands and helps the brands design the sizing. Stores have tailors that measure the customers to make recommendations. Customer service is commended across social media (check any store reviews in Google Maps).

Premium bias: The company does not disclose sales per price category, but I believe it sells more on the premium than value side. There are two reasons for this belief. First, the company's higher service proposal requires higher markups, therefore, a less price-sensitive customer. Second, the company's gross margins have been historically close to 45%, and more recently close to 50%, after store rent costs. Before rent, they are as high as 60% or more. These high gross margins are only attainable at the higher end of apparel.

Brand challenge: I believe the concept of the value proposition is very interesting, but it also has a big challenge around aspirational and emotional links.

Mixing customers only by size can alienate the best customers. Put bluntly, people don't want to be tagged as being overweight. People look for identity in apparel by expressing things like fashion, style, exclusivity, value, etc. People don't want to identify themselves as overweight. Or at least that is what I believe.

So despite the company offering great service for an underserved community, I do not understand how their brand can create identity and become aspirational.

Management has recently commented on its desire to spend more on the emotional aspects of branding. For this purpose, they expect to increase advertising as a percentage of sales from around 5/6% to 7/8%. The company has recently launched the campaign 'Wear what you want' that goes in the direction of a more aspirational proposal.

Digital is nascent and on a good track: The company's digital products are not excellent, but are going in the right direction.

Traffic figures show decreasing traffic to the company's website from peaks during the pandemic. The website is not fast, and most pictures don't include full models. However, Semrush already has it at 1.5 million monthly visitors.

The company's app has more than 100 thousand downloads on PlayStore and 15 thousand reviews on the AppStore.

Social media accounts don't have many followers (50 thousand on Instagram), but I like the posted content.

These achievements are young; the site was launched in 3Q18, and the app in FY20. Management has commented that it plans to reengineer its digital infrastructure in 2024, with layout changes to the website and app throughout the year.

Pre-pandemic operations

The company's pre-pandemic operations were terrible. Not only did it show very limited growth between 2010 and 2020, but it also could not generate consistent profitability despite 45% gross margins after rent.

During most of the decade, the company shifted from a three store concept divided by price range (value, premium, and mixed) to a single segment (mixed). This led to significant costs that are now mostly behind. Destination still has legacy stores, but these represent a minority.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Post-pandemic improvements

Like most apparel companies, sales and margins exploded after the pandemic, as shown below. The combination of higher revenues, with operational leverage (observed in gross margins) and relative SG&A control, has led to record margins.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The question is whether or not the company's history prevails over the recent circumstances. That is, Destination is chronically unprofitable but benefited during the pandemic, or did something change after 2019?

The CEO was replaced in 2019. He changed most managers (4 out of 5 NEOs and 3 out of 4 marketing executives).

Comparing the company's 10-K from 2018 with 2022 does not show significant strategic changes. However, there are some things to comment on.

Most importantly, SG&A was almost fixed despite wages increasing almost 30% between 2018 and 2022, advertising expenditures increasing $10 million (to $32 million) compared to 2019, and developing the webstore and the app.

Also, the company relaunched a media campaign around the motto 'Wear What You Want', for the first time in nearly ten years. Strategic comments from the CEO, particularly around increasing the brand's customer awareness and emotional component, point in the right direction. The company stopped doing heavy promotions in 2021, which has led to margin recovery (only two promotions in 4Q21 and no promotions in 4Q22).

Regarding capital allocation, the company has kept the cash from the great 2021, 2022, and 2023 years without spending too much on CAPEX or opening new stores (instead continuing with the transformation of legacy concepts). The company has purchased about $35 million in shares at less than $5, which seems reasonable. This compares rather well with companies that either opened many stores during the post-pandemic period or repurchased their stock at cyclical highs.

Weight loss risks

I believe two fears depress the company's stock price.

The first is that weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy will slowly erode the company's market.

Management has commented that they have not noticed changes in some sizes selling more than others. Also, the drugs cost as much as $15 thousand per year, so access is not ubiquitous. I believe these are not great arguments because trends take time to form. After all, the company's most profitable customers (higher income) are the ones that could afford the drug today, and if the drug is effective, its use will be expanded.

Results for most of these drugs are good but not incredible, with losses in the 5% to 15%, and only with continued use and paired lifestyle changes. I believe the fears are exaggerated, with more than 35 million obese men in the US, it would take a long time for these drugs to erode the company's market.

However, given this risk, I believe it makes sense to demand a higher return from the company.

Macro risks

The second fear is around the macro. Like any retailer, margins contract because of operating leverage, and profitability disappears if sales fall.

For this consideration, I believe that breakeven analysis is the best.

Destination has no debt and $60 million in cash. This provides a substantial cushion in case the company's operations are not profitable.

The company's SG&A expense is close to $200 million a year, and we can consider it fixed for the most part. Then, we have rent expenses included in CoGS for another $60 million, which should be part of SG&A. Moving the figure to $260 million.

Destination's historical gross margins have cycled around 45%, with lows in the 43% area. They are currently closer to 50%. However, CoGS includes $60 million in rent expenses that we moved to SG&A. This means adding back at least 12% to gross margins. We can consider breakeven revenues for these scenarios.

Gross margin (adjusted for rent) 55% 57% 59.5% 62% Breakeven revenues $472M $456M $436M $420M Diff from 2023E ($520M) -10% -13% -17% -20% Click to enlarge

Assuming historical margins, the company's sales should decrease by 13% before it becomes operationally unprofitable. This is a significant decrease, but not impossible. Many other companies have lost revenues at this level recently.

Destination's revenues have proven more resilient than the average in FY23. I believe the reason is their premium positioning. However, 3Q23 comparisons are already at 6% YoY lower levels, and the same is expected for 4Q23, based on the company's guidance.

For comparison, Destination's revenues fell 15% during the GFC between the peak (July 2007) and the bottom in January 2010.

On the other hand, Destination's lease average life is less than four years. This means that the company's leases are maturing quickly in the next few years, and the company could walk out of some unprofitable locations (and decrease SG&A to revenue) without too many costs.

Scenario valuation multiples

Destination is trading at a market cap of $240 million, which yields an EV of approximately $180 million, considering the cash reserves of $60 million.

We can take a neutral approach and analyze several profitability scenarios, again assuming $260 million in SG&A expenses and different margins.

For taxes, we should consider that Destination has more than $80 million federal NOLs and $65 million state NOLs. Its profits should be tax-free (on a cash basis) for at least two to five years.

Gross margin (adjusted for rent) 55% 57% 59.5% 62% NOPAT at current revenues $26M $36M $49M $62M NOPAT at 10% lower revenues ($470M) -$2M $8M $20M $31M Op losses at 20% lower revenues ($416M) -$32M -$21M -$13M -$2M Click to enlarge

The company would be significantly undervalued in a super optimistic scenario (current revenues and margins), with an EV/NOPAT multiple of 3.6x.

In the most pessimistic ones, with historically low margins and lower revenues, the company would be unprofitable or offer a high 22x EV/NOPAT multiple.

The first six scenarios (not considering gross margins of 62%) yield an average NOPAT of $23 million, representing an EV/NOPAT of 7.6x.

Considering the company's commitment to not running promotions, I would expect it would rather keep margins (ex rent) consistent and lose 10% to 15% of sales. For that reason, I would consider the $8 million and $20 million scenarios as most likely in a downturn scenario. That is lower revenues but similar margins. The average ($14 million) yields an EV/NOPAT of 12.8x. The company almost breaks even in the worst moderate scenario, this is a show of resilience.

We can also see how, even under a catastrophe scenario (20% lower revenues, not seen even during the GFC), the company could sustain cash losses for 2 to 4 years.

Conclusion

The scenarios ahead for Destination are volatile, just like for almost any retailer. Small changes in revenues generate significant changes in operating income, and the economy ahead is uncertain.

I believe that a cautious outlook ahead is necessary. Considering a mix of scenarios, the company trades at an EV/NOPAT multiple of 7.6x. Considering the one I believe is more likely under a downturn (based on the company's pricing strategy), the multiple is 12.8x.

The company's positioning is very interesting, and its CEO is doing a good job. Also, I think the worst scenarios are low probability (a new GFC), and under moderately pessimistic ones, the company breaks even while holding $60 million in cash. On the negative side, volatile short-term outcomes (recession or not) can produce volatile stock prices, and the company still faces weight loss drug risks.

I believe that the risks and opportunities balance out, meaning I consider Destination fairly valued. It could work as a holding in a diversified portfolio. However, the stock price does not represent an opportunity at these prices, as it should trade below fair value to provide a higher margin of safety and potential return for a more concentrated bet.

I prefer to wait for a better entry point, a more precise outlook regarding the macro and weight-loss drugs, and see how management behaves in a more challenging context.