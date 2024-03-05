adamkaz

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) faces a crunch in liquidity even as demand for utility-scale energy storage booms, with cash and equivalents at $114 million at the end of its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. The direction of liquidity over the last three years does not make for a pretty view, with a perpetual dip since the company went public. The situation is not existential, but Stem is increasingly being pushed towards a grey area as a Fed funds rate sitting at 22-year highs renders debt more expensive, darkens investor sentiment on green energy tickers, and disrupts the momentum of new green energy projects.

Data by YCharts

I'm bullish on the energy transition, and that's been reflected in my prior STEM coverage, but the company has so far not met aggressive estimates for higher gross margin software revenue growth. This has constrained underlying profitability and kept its cash position precarious. This now forms the most fundamental factor ahead of bookings, revenue growth, or industry momentum. Stem recorded fourth-quarter revenue of $167.4 million, up 7.7% over its year-ago comp but a miss by $93.3 million on consensus estimates.

Data by YCharts

The $407 million market cap company is guiding for revenue for its fiscal 2024 to come in between $600 million to $700 million, hence, is currently swapping hands at a seemingly cheap 0.62x the midpoint of 2024 revenue guidance of $650 million. This is markedly lower than its trailing 12-month multiple of 0.85x. I think the mix of a rock-bottom valuation combined with Stem's focus on generating positive free cash flow in 2024 form reasons for a speculative buy rating on the commons. The risks are salient with a liquidity cliff facing the commons.

The Direction Of Cash Flow

Stem's fourth-quarter revenue grew 25% sequentially, with its contracted annual recurring revenue growing a remarkable 39% over its year-ago comp to reach $91 million. The company reported GAAP gross margins of 7% with non-GAAP at 13% during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $4.6 million. This still meant a negative operating cash flow of $2.1 million, a material improvement from a negative operating cash flow of $37.4 million in the year-ago comp.

Stem Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

Growing recurring software revenue will become a fundamental driver for management's ambition to generate positive free cash flow to fund operations in 2024. The company expects to generate at least $50 million in operating cash flow in 2024 without dilution. This will come as bookings of $256 million at the end of the fourth quarter dipped from its year-ago comp, with bookings for the full year 2023 at $1.52 billion. Booking for 2024 is expected to grow by 15% at the midpoint of its guidance range of $1.5 billion to $2 billion.

Stem Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

Fiscal 2024 non-GAAP gross margin is expected to also grow by 250 basis points at the midpoint over 2023 with CARR of at least $115 million exiting 2024, albeit with lumpiness in revenue generation. Stem expects to generate roughly 50% of its revenue guidance in the fourth quarter of 2024, but has suspended providing quarterly booking guidance on the back of larger project sizes driving increasing variability.

Stem Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

The play here for bulls is multifaceted. The first is to simply wait for the Fed to cut base interest rates, as this would deliver a broad respite for the ticker. The rationale behind this is simple. Stem and other unprofitable green energy tickers fell, as the Fed hiked rates, so stand to rise as the Fed cuts rates from the summer. Further, Stem reaching its cash flow goal would help reset bearish expectations that the company is running out of cash. Cash burn from operations in its fiscal 2023 came in at $207.4 million, a rate that was nearly double the prior fiscal year. Hence, for Stem to go from nearly 2x cash burn to generating positive cash of $50 million by a marked reduction of its working capital intensity would be a tall feat.

Stem Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

The growth of CARR has been modest but sustained, with $23 million in CARR expected for every $1 billion in storage bookings. Hence, this line item has a while to reach critical scale in terms of its percent of overall revenue but should in the interim do a ton of heavy lifting on the gross margin side with $65 million in gross profit embedded in year-end 2024 CARR.

Stem is taking the steps needed to drastically expand its cash runway, and its valuation is at a record low just as the Fed is set to cut rate within the next six months. There will be further volatility, but Stem, Inc. shares are probably a speculative buy on a move to a higher multiple.