24K-Production

Avidity Biosciences Overview

San Diego-based Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) stock has gained >20% during the past five days, primarily due to the company's release of positive long-term data for its lead candidate, AOC 1001, otherwise known as delpacibart etedesiran, from its MARINA open-label extension ("MARINA-OLE") trial. According to a press release issued March 4th, the drug showed:

Reversal of disease progression in people living with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) across multiple endpoints including vHOT, muscle strength and activities of daily living when compared to END-DM1 natural history data.

Avidity's June 2020 IPO raised ~$259m via the issuance of ~14.4m shares priced at $18 per share, meaning that after this week's gains, shares are priced at a small premium to their IPO price - at $19 per share at time of writing - giving the company a market cap valuation of ~$1.5bn.

As recently as October last year, shares had fallen in value to <$5 per share, meaning that across the past six months, the stock price is up >175%. According to a statement in the company's 2023 annual report / 10K submission:

We are a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates, or AOCs. Our proprietary AOC platform is designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, with the precision of RNA therapeutics to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. Our advancing and expanding pipeline currently has three programs in clinical development.

The company's approach has attracted the attention of some major pharma companies. Avidity has inked a global licensing and research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), for example, with BMY making a $100m up-front payment to Avidity, and pledging up to $2.2bn in development and commercial sales milestones, across a portfolio of up to five cardiovascular drug candidates. A collaboration with Eli Lilly (LLY), the world's largest global pharma by market cap, also could be worth up to $405m in milestones.

Avidity pipeline (corporate presentation)

As we can see above (slide taken from a March 2024 Avidity investor presentation), Avidity has three clinical stage candidates - besides "Del desiran," in DM1, AOC 1044 has entered a Phase 1/2 study in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"), while AOC 1020 is being evaluated in patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy ("FSHD").

The DM1 opportunity appears to be the main value driver for the company in the short term, however. According to Avidity's research, this is a market of >40k patients in the US alone, with no currently approved therapies. Avidity calls the disease an "underrecognized, progressive and often fatal neuromuscular disease that primarily affects skeletal, cardiac and smooth muscle" that has a "significant impact" on quality of life.

Del-desiran Data Opens Door For Initiation Of Pivotal Study

Back in March last year, the market began selling off Avidity stock likely due to the ongoing fallout from the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA") placing a clinical hold on the Marina study, owing to a serious adverse event experienced by a study participant in September 2022. In a business update from March last year, the company discusses the situation as follows:

As previously disclosed, the event was classified by the investigator as drug related. Avidity conducted a thorough analysis with the help of multiple independent experts and concluded that the participant most likely experienced an extremely rare neurological event comprising of bilateral ischemia in the region of the lateral geniculate nuclei in the thalamus with subsequent hemorrhagic transformation. The location in the lateral geniculate nuclei and the bilateral nature of the event is what makes this event extremely rare. After this extensive investigation, Avidity cannot identify a plausible biological link to any component of AOC 1001, the AOC platform, the transferrin receptor delivery mechanism or reduction of DMPK. It is important to note that AOC 1001 does not cross the blood brain barrier.

The FDA responded by partially lifting the hold in May last year, allowing Avidity to double the number of patients in the Marina study, and allowing "participant enrollment for AOC 1001 at 2 mg/kg."

The data shared by the company this week - unlike previous Marina study data, which underwhelmed the market in April last year, seems to underline the safety and efficacy of Del desiran as therapy for DM1 - according to a press release:

In the MARINA-OLE study, del-desiran (AOC 1001) 4 mg/kg provided consistent and durable improvements in the following: Myotonia (video hand opening time, or vHOT)

Multiple measures of strength: Hand grip Quantitative Muscle Testing (QMT) total score which includes hand grip; elbow extension and elbow flexion; knee extension and knee flexion, and ankle dorsiflexion

DM1-Activ, a patient reported outcome ("PRO") that measures activities of daily living (e.g., taking a shower, visiting family or friends, and walking upstairs) With more than 265 infusions totaling 61.1 patient-years of exposure, del-desiran (AOC 1001) continues to demonstrate favorable safety and tolerability. In the MARINA-OLE study of del-desiran (AOC 1001): All related adverse events - AE - were mild or moderate

The most common related AEs reported in two or more participants in the MARINA-OLE were nausea and headache

There were no study drug related SAEs

There have been no discontinuations in the MARINA-OLE study

Sarah Boyce, president and chief executive officer at Avidity, commented:

We are pleased that the agreed upon functional endpoints in the Phase 3 HARBOR study are the same endpoints in which del-desiran has demonstrated consistent and durable improvements in the MARINA studies.

Avidity hopes to quickly move forward with its potentially pivotal Phase 3 study of Del desiran in DM1, and while the signs point to a successful outcome, given the matching endpoints, and supporting an approval push, it should be noted that management has not quite made it clear whether endpoints were fully met in the Marina study, or whether the "improvements" observed in the study fell short of statistical significance.

Looking Ahead - Market Opportunity, Competition, Potential Red Flags

As mentioned, there are no approved therapies for DM1, and the market opportunity has been estimated to be ~$900m today, rising to ~$2.8bn by the middle of next decade.

For context, the DMD market is estimated to number 10-15k patients in the US, and a similar number in Europe. Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), which markets and sells four drugs approved to treat DMD, posted product revenues of $1.14bn in 2023, albeit with an operating loss of $(268m).

DM1 is not as serious a condition as DMD, although more severe cases involve "high levels of disease burden and may cause premature mortality," Avidity says. Sarepta's Exondys apparently has a list price of somewhere around the $500k mark, so by treating only 1,000 patients, based on a similar price for Del desiran, Avidity could have a >$500m per annum selling product on its hands (a more likely scenario which achieves the same result could be treating 2k patients with a therapy 50% cheaper than Exondys) - enough to imply its share price and market cap valuation have significant growth potential, in the event of a successful Phase 3 study. Based on 4x conservative peak revenue figure of $500m, I believe a market cap valuation >$2bn would not necessarily flatter Avidity, provided management can ease some of the concerns around safety, and efficacy.

Treating patients may prove more challenging than expected, however. Del desiran is administered via infusion, and it's likely to be expensive, therefore persuading health insurers to provide reimbursement for the drug, and educating physicians and patients about its existence and use will be a time-consuming, and cash consuming business that is far from guaranteed to be a profitable endeavor, especially when the benefits of the drug may not have been established by meeting clinical endpoints in prior studies, even if data were encouraging.

The lack of other drugs approved to treat DM1 can be seen as a potential positive - large market opportunity - or a potential negative - reluctance to try new drugs due to lack of genuine improvement in patients in this indication, or a failure to significantly improve quality of life. With that said, Avidity does face clinical competition from numerous sources - as per a statement in the latest 10K submission.

Products currently in development to treat DM1 include: tideglusib, a GSK3-ß inhibitor in late-stage clinical development by AMO Pharma, Ltd. for the congenital phenotype of DM1; DYNE-101, an antibody fragment, or Fab, linked oligonucleotide that is being evaluated outside of the US in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial by Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN); gene editing treatments in preclinical development by various companies collaborating with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) including Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) ENTR-701, an EEV-conjugated PMO. There are a growing number of companies in preclinical development pursuing different paths to treat DM1 and we expect that the space will continue to evolve as additional candidates advance.

As the "first ever company to demonstrate successful targeted delivery of RNA to muscle", Avidity deserves praise, as delivery of complex RNA materials inside a patient's cells without their being degraded by the immune system has traditionally been one of the biggest obstacles to progress with these types of drugs.

With that said, the company will doubtless be wary of the progress being made by gene therapies, which may eventually be able to offer more effective, and more permanent ways to treat DM1 within the next decade. For context, Sarepta's gene therapy for DMD, Elevidys, is rumoured to have a >$3m per annum list price, although there are question marks over its ability to treat patients effectively, and the number of patients actually using the drug.

With DMD being a well-covered market in which gene therapies are already approved, I suspect this market opportunity may prove to be out of Avidity's reach, although there will be a data readout from the EXPLORE 44, Phase 1/2 study this year. FSHD is another indication with no currently approved therapies, however, and a patient prevalence of 16k - 38k in the US, Avidity estimates. Data from Aviditys Phase 1/s in FSHD in also expected this year.

Is RNA Stock A Buy/Sell/Hold Now?

From many perspectives, I can understand the bull case in relation to Avidity. A potentially promising opportunity to secure a first ever approval in DM1, with a proprietary drug that has unique properties, and with it a "blockbuster" (>$1bn per annum) peak revenue opportunity, somewhat derisked by the fact two major Pharmas are keen to partner with the company.

This suggests that, all being well, Avidity could mimic the progress of Sarepta, secure further approvals in DMD, perhaps, and FSHD, and push for blockbuster revenues. Having achieved this mark last year, in spite of its heavy losses, Sarepta's business is valued at $11.5bn at the time of writing. If Avidity has success in its Phase 3, perhaps it will become a target for big pharma M&A, and in that scenario, a $5bn price tag would not necessarily look unreasonable.

With that said, I also believe there are a few red flags waving in relation to Avidity. Safety is an obvious concern, with the clinical hold on its lead candidate not yet fully lifted. The FDA treads extremely carefully when it comes to evaluating and approving novel mechanism's of action, and the treatment of rare debilitating diseases, as it should do, and at present it does not seem clear whether Avidity can use a 4mg, effective dose, in its pivotal Harbor study, or the 2mg dose approved by the FDA.

The length of time it will take Avidity to get to market is another concern - luckily, the company boasts a cash position of ~$975m (after completing a $380m fundraising on the back of last week's data release), sufficient to fund operations into late 2026, management says. That's good news, but even assuming Del desiran is approved, let's say in late 2026, Avidity will need plenty of cash to support awareness campaigns, work with charities, and negotiate with insurers. The company would unlikely be able to stomach the kinds of losses Sarepta racked up in 2023, for example, so expect further shareholder dilution owing to new share issuance.

Finally, the market opportunity strikes me as a little uncertain, as does the efficacy readouts to date. If Del desiran was a genuine best-in-class product, would management not be pushing it more in DMD, where it would likely be most effective as a therapy? Perhaps not, but given the FDA has declined to approve any drugs in DM1 or FSHD, this may imply its bar for approval is set high, and we don't yet know if Avidity is meeting that bar.

In summary, with major data readouts for all three of its key assets occurring in 2024, plenty of funding, and the potential initiation of a pivotal study in DM1 this year also, it's not hard to understand how Avidity has made a >100% share price gain year-to-date.

It seems - to me at least - that there are many good things about the lead drug candidate, which is driving the field of RNA therapeutics forward, which can only be a good thing.

With that said, in the absence of definitive data - I'd rank the Marina OLE data release as encouraging, but far from conclusive. I could only support a "hold" recommendation at this time, and we can point to several scenarios in which the stock price may lose value - the data catalysts arriving this year are not guaranteed to be positive, for example, and we have seen how far Avidity stock can fall when its data does not quite meet the mark.