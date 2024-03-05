Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brembo S.p.A. (BRBOF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 05, 2024 1:00 PM ETBrembo S.p.A. (BRBOF) Stock, BRBOY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.99K Followers

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCPK:BRBOF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Laura Panseri - Head of Investor Relations

Matteo Tiraboschi - Chairman

Daniele Schillaci - Chief Executive Officer

Andrea Pazzi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Monica Bosio - Intesa SanPaolo

Andrea Balloni - Mediobanca

Martino De Ambroggi - Equita

Giovanni Selvetti - Berenburg

Gabriele Gambarova - Banca Akros

Gianluca Bertuzzo - Intermonte SIM

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call Conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the presentation of Brembo Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Laura Panseri, Head of IR. Please go ahead, Madam.

Laura Panseri

Yes, thank you. Good afternoon everybody and welcome to Brembo Group's First full Year 2023 earnings call. Today Brembo's Executive Chairman, Matteo Tiraboschi, will open the call with his introductory remarks. After that, he will be available together with Brembo's CEO, Daniele Schillaci, and the CFO, Andrea Pazzi to answer questions from analysts.

During this call, we will discuss our business outlook and we'll make forward-looking statements which are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. These comments are subject to risks and uncertainties that can cause the actual results to be materially different. I also remind you that this call is being recorded.

I'd like now to turn the call over to Matteo Tiraboschi, please.

Matteo Tiraboschi

Thank you, Laura. Good afternoon everyone and welcome back. 2023 was an excellent year for Brembo, a record-breaking year that saw the company continue its growth trajectory, surpassing the already extraordinary results of 2022 and 2021. Let's dive straight into the numbers.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BRBOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRBOF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.