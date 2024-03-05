Aamulya

Apogee Therapeutics: Setting New Benchmarks in Atopic Dermatitis

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) reported Q4 earnings and provided pipeline updates today, inspiring a 30%-plus rally in its stock, breaching all-time highs. The company concentrates on developing biologics for conditions such as COPD and atopic dermatitis [AD]:

"designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties."

In their Q4 update, Apogee revealed APG777, a novel SQ monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13, showed promising Phase 1 results, outperforming expectations in regards to its PK profile, notably a 75-day half-life. This is theorized to reduce dosing frequency significantly in AD treatment. Per Apogee, favorable safety and efficacy profiles support advancing APG777 to Phase 2 trials in AD with intentions to expand into asthma by 2025.

APG777 will inevitably be compared to Sanofi's (SNY) multi-billion dollar biologic Dupixent (dupilumab), approved for indications like asthma and AD, which also targets IL-13. However, Apogee's APG777 can be dosed as infrequently as every three or six months, whereas Duplixent needs to be taken every two or four weeks. The "money slide" is shown below.

Apogee

Eli Lilly (LLY) has an IL-13 biologic of its own, lebrikizumab, that will likely be dosed every four weeks. Eli Lilly anticipates marketing lebrikizumab in late 2024. Apogee believes APG777 is further differentiated from lebrikizumab in that the former exceeds "lebrikizumab exposure by ~30-40% with potential for improved clinical responses (e.g., EASI75, EASI-90, IGA 0/1)."

Notably, this also illustrates how Phase 1 data might be a really important event. An established target for inflammation is IL-13. Therefore, it can be assumed that APG777 works. But APG777 had to set itself apart from treatments like Duplixent and lebrikizumab. The aforementioned Phase 1 data bolsters the possibility of meaningful differentiation. Subsequently, Apogee shareholders have been rewarded today.

Due to the enormous market potential for both AD and asthma, Apogee is now a prominent player thanks to the APG777 data. In the second half of next year, the company intends to release 16-week proof-of-concept data, which it is using to search for signs of efficacy.

Financial Health

Turning to Apogee's balance sheet, combining "cash and cash equivalents" ($118.3 million) with "marketable securities" ($277.1 million) yields total liquid assets of $395.4 million. Compared to the total liabilities of $21.5 million, this highlights a strong liquidity position. The current ratio, calculated as total current assets ($398.4 million) divided by total current liabilities ($20.6 million), stands at approximately 19.34, indicating a highly robust capability to meet short-term obligations.

The net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $74.8 million, resulting in an average monthly cash burn of approximately $6.2 million. Given the liquid assets, the cash runway is estimated to be around 64 months. However, it's crucial to acknowledge that these values and estimates, based on historical data, may not accurately predict future performance.

Given the current cash runway and considering the recent financing activities, the odds of requiring additional financing within the next twelve months appear low. However, given the recent stock rally and the costs associated with developing therapeutics for chronic and prevalent conditions like AD, it would not surprise me to see Apogee raise some capital here.

APGE Stock - Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha data, with a market capitalization of $2.9 billion, APGE demonstrates remarkable stock momentum, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) with a 3-month gain of +105.62% versus SPY's +12.41%.

StockCharts.com

Per Fintel, short interest is 15.41% of its float, which can lead to high volatility or potential short squeezes. Per Nasdaq, institutional ownership is notably high at 112.29%, with a notable increase in positions by 54 holders adding 2,900,147 shares versus 9 sold out positions shedding 335,399 shares, highlighting robust investment interest from firms like Perceptive Advisors, FMR, and Ra Capital. Insider trades over the past year show a net positive activity with 3,900,979 more shares bought than sold, despite a recent 3-month net sell of 790,197 shares, suggesting mixed short-term sentiment but overall confidence among insiders.

Considering these factors, APGE's market sentiment can be qualified as "robust."

My Analysis and Recommendation

In conclusion, Apogee is now uniquely positioned in the inflammation therapy field, and APG777's innovative dosing and potential efficacy stand out. Solid financials and market optimism enhance investor trust. Despite biotech's inherent risks (e.g., clinical trial failures, dilution, etc.), Apogee's advancements and positive market reaction argue well for its investment appeal. The pioneering approach of APG777, backed by financial strength and investor attention, signals vast growth potential, rendering Apogee a compelling biotech "buy."

Since I do not think Apogee is overpriced and APG777 is anticipated to advance swiftly through clinical studies, I see more upside from here. However, investors can expect continued volatility following these developments, so it may be best to slowly accumulate a position, utilizing cost-averaging strategies to mitigate short-term risks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.