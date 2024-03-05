Kunakorn Rassadornyindee/iStock via Getty Images

There are no facts, only interpretations.”― Friedrich Nietzsche.

It has been nearly one year since our last article on Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND). The company is tracking to cutting losses significantly in FY2023 even on falling sales growth. Losses are expected to fall further in FY2024 as sales growth is projected to return as well. We update our analysis around "Busted IPO" Blend Labs below.

Company Overview:

This cloud-based software platform solution provider is headquartered in San Francisco. The company provide a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts of consumers. Its bigger business consists of providing services such as income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance as well as title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services to financial institutions like credit unions, non-bank mortgage lenders and fintech concerns. Blend Platform and Title365 are the company's two main business segments. The stock currently trades around $2.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $675 million.

Third Quarter Results:

November Company Presentation

Blend Labs posted Q3 results on November 7th. Revenues fell just over 26% on a year-over-year basis to $40.6 million. Both top and bottom line numbers were roughly in line with analyst expectations. Platform revenue came in at $28.6 million. Revenues from the company's Mortgage Banking Suite fell 11% on a year-over-year basis to $20.3 million. Albeit that was better than the 14% drop in overall mortgage volume across the industry in the third quarter. In addition, mortgage suite economic value per funded loan grew to $86 from $77 in the year ago period as the company deepened its relationship with clients.

Two bright spots for the company during the quarter were that professional services revenue grew 18% from the same period a year ago to $2.1 million. Consumer Banking Suite revenue also increased 18% to $6.3 million during the quarter.

The cost-cutting measures profiled in our previous article have borne some fruit as GAAP gross profit margin surged to approximately 54% from just 38% in 3Q2022. This helped bring down Blend Labs' non-GAAP loss from operations during the quarter $15.9 million from $37.1 million in the same period a year ago, despite the overall drop in revenues.

Management provided the following guidance for 4Q2023.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is currently negative on Blend Labs current prospects. Since third quarter results hit the wires, five analyst firms including UBS and William Blair have maintained Hold/Sell ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $1.85 to $3.00 a share. Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Albeit with a $1.60 a share price target, up from $1.40 a share previously. Wells Fargo seems the only true bull on the stock, upgrading the stock to an Overweight with a $3.50 a share price target after Q3 numbers were release.

Just under four percent of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short, and insiders hold just over seven percent of equity holdings (as of February 15th). Two insiders have sold nearly $500,000 worth of shares collectively so far in 2024. Another insider added just over $35,000 worth of holdings earlier this year.

Blend Labs exited the third quarter with just over $250 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The company also has some $225 million of obligations on a five-year term loan and $25 million available on an undrawn credit facility. The company cut its "cash burn" to just under $26 million in the third quarter, a huge improvement from where the company was a year ago.

Verdict:

The company lost 78 cents a share on $235 million worth of revenues in FY2022. The current analyst firm consensus has Blend Labs reducing losses to 41 cents a share even as sales fall to $157 million in FY2023. The company is due to report fourth quarter results between March 16th and March 19th. The project losses falling further to 21 cents to FY2024 on sales growth of 12%.

The company has made considerable progress on the cost front. However, the housing market shows no signs of rebounding with average mortgage rates near seven percent still and after 2023 saw the lowest levels of existing home sales this century to date.

Therefore, until we see signs of a turnaround in the housing sector which will manifest itself in increasing mortgage volume, and the company moves much closer to cash flow breakeven status; I will remain on the sidelines as far as any investment recommendation around Blend Labs.

That said, the Blend Labs, Inc. story bears watching, and some signs of a turnaround are slowly taking place. Investors will get a fresh set of data points when Blend Labs reports Q4 results in two weeks.