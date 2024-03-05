Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EU Majors: Prefer TotalEnergies Over Shell And BP

Mar. 05, 2024
Summary

  • I see TotalEnergies as uniquely positioned among the EU majors to benefit from a higher-for-longer scenario in oil prices due to its significantly deeper and liquids-heavier portfolio.
  • At 12.5 years of current reserve coverage and ~113% 5-year average replacement ratio, Total can sustainably support 2-3% in annual production growth through 2030.
  • At 7.2x forward EPS, Total trades ~20% below Shell and BP, a discount I do not find warranted given the company's best-in-class balance sheet and capital efficiency.
  • Based on a peer-estimated fair multiple of 9x forward EPS and a DCF valuation, I see significant rerating potential and initiate shares at Overweight (PT $92, ~44% upside).
Having previously covered US supermajor ExxonMobil (see here) as well as independent E&Ps Occidental Petroleum (see here) and ConocoPhillips (see here), I will move across the Atlantic in this note and begin my coverage of European Oil & Gas supermajors

Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTE, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

a
ahimsaka
Today, 3:24 PM
Comments (3.64K)
I sold my Total some time ago because the hefty French withholding tax made it not worthwhile for me, and bought Shell instead.
u
usiah
Today, 2:52 PM
Comments (14.25K)
Anyone know off-hand the French dividend tax withholding rate for U.S. investors?
Diderick profile picture
Diderick
Today, 3:06 PM
Comments (276)
@usiah 12.8%, giving birth to a tax credit if shares held in taxable account.
